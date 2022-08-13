Read full article on original website
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Subscriptions Fell By 350,000 Last Quarter In UK After Record Year For High-End TV Production – Ofcom Report
More than 350,000 households ditched subscriptions to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ last quarter, according to regulator Ofcom’s annual Media Nations UK report, which showed a record year for British high-end TV production. While still high at 19.2M, the proportion of UK households subscribing to an SVoD fell by 1pp to 67% across the quarter, coming as the deep-pocketed U.S. streamers struggle in their traditionally strong markets and rethink tactics. Take-up of these services had been beginning to slow down in 2021 but the decline sped up last quarter, with around 4% cancelling Prime Video and Disney+ subscriptions...
Why Disney Shouldn’t Celebrate Beating Netflix’s Global Subscribers Just Yet | Charts
There are lingering questions surrounding the strategy for Disney+ and Hulu in order to continue growth. After Disney+ reported its third-quarter results, it became clear that Disney had achieved something big: Its 221.1 million total number of subscribers across all Disney services globally (Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu and ESPN+) pulled ahead of Netflix’s total global subscriber count of 220.7 million for the first time. But it may be too premature to celebrate.
HBO Max Lays Off 70 Staffers, Eliminates 4 Departments in Latest Restructuring
Nonfiction and live-action family original units see the biggest cuts. Warner Bros. Discovery is laying off 70 HBO Max employees ahead of the company’s planned merger of its two main streaming services next year, eliminating four major departments and exiting several EVPs and SVPs. Among the departments being eliminated:...
Mark Wahlberg Action Comedy ‘The Family Plan’ Picked Up by Apple
Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday that it has picked up “The Family Plan,” an action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg that will be produced by Skydance Media as part of the studio’s first-look production deal. Written by David Coggeshall, who is writing the film “Matchbox” for Skydance...
Nielsen to Measure Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Thursday Night Football’
Nielsen and Amazon have signed a three-year agreement to measure Prime Video’s exclusive NFL “Thursday Night Football” beginning this fall. The deal marks the first time a streaming service will have one of its live programs measured as part of Nielsen’s National TV measurement service. “Thursday...
Lionsgate Extends CEO Jon Feltheimer’s Contract to Summer 2025
Lionsgate has extended CEO Jon Feltheimer’s contract for another year, which will now take him through Aug. 21, 2025, TheWrap has confirmed. Feltheimer last signed a contract in 2020, which would have him at the studio through 2024. Lionsgate has now added another year to his employment. This comes...
Cineworld plunges as lack of blockbusters adds to debt woes
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Cineworld (CINE.L) warned on Wednesday a lack of big-budget movies was hitting admissions and would likely persist until November, potentially complicating efforts to cut debt that it warned could significantly dilute shareholder interests.
Kenya Barris to Write and Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Remake at Warner Bros.
Kenya Barris will write and direct a remake of “The Wizard of Oz” for Warner Bros., an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The film will be a reimagining of the 1939 masterpiece starring Judy Garland and specifically Frank L. Baum’s original book, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
Universal Earn $3 Billion at Global Box Office in Calendar Year, the 1st Studio Since 2019 to Hit That Mark
Four studios grossed over $3 billion in 2019, but Universal milestone shows signs of progress in box office recovery. Universal Pictures announced on Sunday that it has become the first studio since the pandemic began to gross over $3 billion worldwide in a calendar year, thanks in large part to the mid-summer success of its franchise hits “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”
Charlie Hunnam Is on the Run in First Look at Apple TV+ Series ‘Shantaram’ (Photo)
“Sons of Anarchy” star Charlie Hunnam is apparently running from the law in his latest project, “Shantaram.”. In the first look photo for the Apple TV+ series, which the streamer released on Monday, Hunnam sits atop a motorcycle in what appears to be a run down encampment. The series, based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts, stars Hunnam as a character named Lin Ford, who is “looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay,” per a logline.
‘The Gray Man’ Cracks Netflix’s Top 5 All-Time Movies List
“The Gray Man” has notched a spot in the top five of Netflix’s all-time list of most popular films. According to Netflix’s Top 10 stats for the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14, the film netted 21.16 million viewing hours in its fourth week on the streamer, landing it in the No. 4 spot in the rankings with 245.0 hours viewed.
Magnolia Pictures Picks Up Rights to ‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae’s Directorial Debut ‘Hunt’
Magnolia Pictures announced Monday that it has acquired the North American rights to “Hunt,” a Korean espionage action film that is the directorial debut of “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae. “Hunt” premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight section and follows two Korean...
Jay Baruchel Strikes First-Look Deal With Boat Rocker
Boat Rocker has struck a first-look deal with Jay Baruchel, the co-writer and star of the “Goon” movies and host of “LOL: Last One Laughing Canada” from the company’s Insight Productions. Under the deal, the actor-director will produce and develop original film, TV and digital projects.
‘Westworld’ Season 5 Will Be the Final Season of the HBO Series – If It Gets Renewed
Those who watched the “Westworld” Season 4 finale on Sunday evening would be forgiven for thinking it felt like a series finale, but if co-creator and co-showrunner Lisa Joy gets her way, it’s merely the beginning of the end. “Westworld” has not yet been renewed for a...
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Director Implores Fans to Watch Extended Edition: ‘Friends Don’t Let Friends Watch the Theatrical Cut’
Colin Trevorrow’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the sixth film in the franchise that started with “Jurassic Park” back in 1993 and the third in the new “Jurassic World” segment of films, has racked up nearly $1 billion worldwide. And yet the response to the...
‘Loot’ Co-creator Matt Hubbard on Crafting a Female Billionaire ‘Trying to Push Herself Outside’ of Uber-rich Bubble in Season 1
Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the “Loot” Season 1 finale, “The Silver Moon Summit.”. When creators Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang came up with their Apple TV+ billionaire spoof series “Loot,” they weren’t looking to be apologists for the ultra-wealthy. In trying to craft a “juicy” role for Maya Rudolph, they were instead inspired to explore “how much of an outsize effect people with that level of money have on all of our lives.”
Showrunners Launch $5 Million Campaign for Abortion Funds, Request Productions Designate Reproductive Health Care Officers
In a second letter to major studios, the Hollywood collective of 1,425 showrunners, directors and creators has delineated a list of additional demands for productions operating in abortion-hostile states, including a mandated appointment of a Reproductive Health Care Officer. The new response deadline for studios — like the Walt Disney Company, Amazon Studios and more — is Labor Day, Sept. 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
