FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Teenager shot on east side after neighbors report at least 10 shots fired overnight at apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say neighbors reported at least ten shots being heard before a teenager was found shot at apartments on the east side. Numerous calls started coming in around 12:10 a.m. to report a succession of shots in the area of E. Terrace Avenue and Riley Place near the intersection of Emerson and Southeastern […]
Fox 59
2 shot on Indy's northwest side
Two people have been shot and one person is in critical condition on Indy's northwest side. FBI Indianapolis: Sex trafficking operation involved …. Ball State students find filthy conditions at homes …. Inflation Reduction Act could expand renewable energy …. Excessive wear by bus braking leads IndyGo to ‘redo …...
Person killed after being hit by vehicle on near north side
A person died Monday afternoon following a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash on the near north side of Indianapolis.
Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
WISH-TV
No one injured after garage sparks fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters responded to a residence fire just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. The fire happened on the 4000 block of Village Trace Drive. Firefighters say it was a garage fire. News 8 spoke with Jeff Beam, Division Chief for the Pike Township Police Department. Beam says...
Man dies in Madison Ave. crash while trying to avoid driver who ‘suddenly’ switched lanes
UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the man killed at 47-year-old Thomas Howard Hix. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was killed in a crash on the near south side after swerving to avoid a driver that had switched lanes in front of him. According to IMPD, a man was found unresponsive in […]
Police investigating after horse trainer battered at Shelbyville track
Police are investigating after a horse trainer was battered Friday at Horseshoe Racing and Casino in Shelbyville.
Child, 7, shot while inside car near preschool, IMPD says
A 7-year-old child was shot Friday while sitting in a car near a preschool on the city's northeast side, police say.
SWAT team called after woman fires gun into air on east side, police say
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was taken into custody after police say she fired a gun that went into an east side apartment overnight. IMPD officers were sent to the 7200 block of Twin Oaks Drive near the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and 34th Street at around 12:10 a.m. Dispatchers had received a report of a […]
WLFI.com
Suspect search leads to Lafayette road closure
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department were assisting the White County Sheriff's Office to locate a suspect wanted in a stolen gun investigation. SWAT team members with tactical gear, assault-style rifles and armored vehicles surrounded a home on North 15th Street at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Fox 59
Toddler's death in Indianapolis being investigated as a homicide
Officials announced that the death of a toddler in Indianapolis is now being investigated as a homicide. Toddler’s death in Indianapolis being investigated …. Excessive wear by bus braking leads IndyGo to ‘redo …. Federal government forgives nearly $4 billion in …. Elwood Police Department getting bulletproof windshields...
63-year-old man killed in hit-and-run while biking on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night after a car hit him while he was riding a bike on the city’s east side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 63-year-old Willie Earl Bryant. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of […]
‘She had a kind heart’: Family pleads for justice in deadly Indy hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Heartbroken family members are working to cope with the loss of a woman killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run on Indy’s near northeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 10:50 p.m. to the area of 32nd Street and N. Keystone Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run crash […]
WTHI
Man arrested after Vigo County school bus driver alerts police to a suspicious person with knife near kids
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Man with knife arrested after Vigo County school bus driver alerts police. An Anderson, Indiana, man will face charges after a Vigo County School Corporation bus driver alerted police to a suspicious person. It happened on Monday morning near 23rd Street and 7th Avenue. A...
Fox 59
DPW looking at worst of the worst streets for 2023 reconstruction
Indianapolis is planning on investing $1.15 billion into reconstructing transportation and storm water infrastructure during the next five years. https://fox59.com/news/dpw-looking-at-worst-of-the-worst-streets-for-2023-reconstruction/
cbs4indy.com
1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode.
DOCS: Morgantown man shot in driveway while he and wife were unloading a trailer
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Court documents reveal that two 19-year-olds from Morgantown drove past a home multiple times honking and yelling before the suspects pulled into the driveway and shot a 38-year-old man multiple times while his wife was present. On Monday, charges were officially filed against Nicholas Saunders, 19, and Miranda Lawson, 19, for their […]
Police investigate after child shot on Indy’s east side
Police investigate after child shot on Indy's east side
Fox 59
Man shot outside Marriott Hotel after argument
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, IMPD was dispatched to the 300 block of West Maryland Street on report of a person shot. Police told FOX59 one male was shot in the leg as a result of a large group arguing outside of the Marriott Hotel downtown.
WISH-TV
Child shot inside car at 30th Street, Post Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was stable after being shot Friday afternoon while a passenger in a car on a street on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. The child, whose age was not immediately available, had injuries that appear not to be life-threatening, says Lt. Shane Foley of the public affairs division of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
