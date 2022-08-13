ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

2 shot on Indy's northwest side

Two people have been shot and one person is in critical condition on Indy's northwest side. FBI Indianapolis: Sex trafficking operation involved …. Ball State students find filthy conditions at homes …. Inflation Reduction Act could expand renewable energy …. Excessive wear by bus braking leads IndyGo to ‘redo …...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

No one injured after garage sparks fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters responded to a residence fire just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. The fire happened on the 4000 block of Village Trace Drive. Firefighters say it was a garage fire. News 8 spoke with Jeff Beam, Division Chief for the Pike Township Police Department. Beam says...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Suspect search leads to Lafayette road closure

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department were assisting the White County Sheriff's Office to locate a suspect wanted in a stolen gun investigation. SWAT team members with tactical gear, assault-style rifles and armored vehicles surrounded a home on North 15th Street at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Toddler's death in Indianapolis being investigated as a homicide

Officials announced that the death of a toddler in Indianapolis is now being investigated as a homicide. Toddler’s death in Indianapolis being investigated …. Excessive wear by bus braking leads IndyGo to ‘redo …. Federal government forgives nearly $4 billion in …. Elwood Police Department getting bulletproof windshields...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode.
FOX59

DOCS: Morgantown man shot in driveway while he and wife were unloading a trailer

MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Court documents reveal that two 19-year-olds from Morgantown drove past a home multiple times honking and yelling before the suspects pulled into the driveway and shot a 38-year-old man multiple times while his wife was present. On Monday, charges were officially filed against Nicholas Saunders, 19, and Miranda Lawson, 19, for their […]
Fox 59

Man shot outside Marriott Hotel after argument

INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, IMPD was dispatched to the 300 block of West Maryland Street on report of a person shot. Police told FOX59 one male was shot in the leg as a result of a large group arguing outside of the Marriott Hotel downtown.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Child shot inside car at 30th Street, Post Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was stable after being shot Friday afternoon while a passenger in a car on a street on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. The child, whose age was not immediately available, had injuries that appear not to be life-threatening, says Lt. Shane Foley of the public affairs division of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
