Draymond Green’s wedding features highly unusual party favor
Weddings are great. Families and friends come together to celebrate love. But, as everyone knows, not all weddings are created equal. Some weddings are incredibly lavish and spare no expense while others are much more, ahem, modest. Golden State Warrior star — and defending NBA champion — Draymond Green is in the former category if […] The post Draymond Green’s wedding features highly unusual party favor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Hell with that’: Stephen A Smith breaks silence on Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade demands with scorching hot take
Stephen A Smith was out of the picture for over a month so you knew he was going to be back with a vengeance once he returned. This is exactly what we got from the renowned ESPN broadcaster on Monday on his first day back on First Take. As expected, Stephen A had a scorching hot take on Kevin Durant’s current trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets.
Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality
There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors
Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry’s mind was blown by viral Bronny James poster dunk
Bronny James isn’t quite the blue-chip prep prospect that made his dad a nationwide household name before graduating high school. As LeBron James’ oldest son enters his senior year at Sierra Canyon, though, it sure seems like his steady climb back up the Class of 2023 recruiting rankings is bound to continue. Playing with the […] The post Stephen Curry’s mind was blown by viral Bronny James poster dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Liz Cambage apologizes for abrupt Sparks exit, announces plan to step away from WNBA with call for change
Liz Cambage shockingly quit the Los Angeles Sparks last month and shortly after, the two sides agreed on a contract divorce. On Monday, she penned a heartfelt apology to the organization and announced that she will be stepping away from the WNBA for the time being. “Playing for the Sparks...
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Draymond Green’s star-studded wedding features performance from DaBaby, Roddy Ricch
Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have been partying all offseason long. They have certainly had good reason to do so, considering they came out on top in the 2022 NBA Finals. Green in particular has been on quite a spree this offseason, whether it be celebrating Golden State’s most recent championship or roasting […] The post Draymond Green’s star-studded wedding features performance from DaBaby, Roddy Ricch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carmelo Anthony joins docuseries craze with special project on his life, career
To say that Carmelo Anthony has had a colorful career would be a bit of an understatement. The 10-time All-Star has been through quite a lot in what has been a decorated 19-year career in the NBA. Basketball fans everywhere will now get an opportunity to take a closer look into the path he took to arrive to where he is today.
‘Buckle up, y’all’: Kevin Durant won’t be pleased with Stephen A. Smith’s latest foreshadowing
ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith has been missing from ‘First Take’ for over a month now. He has been recovering from shoulder surgery on a partially torn rotator cuff and bicep. On Sunday night, Smith took to Twitter to announce that he will finally be returning to the television show Monday morning. In his […] The post ‘Buckle up, y’all’: Kevin Durant won’t be pleased with Stephen A. Smith’s latest foreshadowing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant gets brutal reality check on his Nets trade demand
There is a path for Kevin Durant to return to the Brooklyn Nets, but that would require the team to part ways with head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Owner Joe Tsai has already said no to that idea, which leads us to the tricky stalemate between the two sides. According to Brian […] The post Kevin Durant gets brutal reality check on his Nets trade demand appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks ‘re-engage’ in Donovan Mitchell trade talks with Jazz, but there’s a catch
Following weeks of silence on the Donovan Mitchell trade front, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have started to re-engage in talks around the star guard, per Shams Charania. But, they’re still no closer to an actual deal: After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered […] The post Knicks ‘re-engage’ in Donovan Mitchell trade talks with Jazz, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyler Herro reveals mindset amid plethora of Heat trade rumors
Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat has been dealing with trade rumors all offseason long. The 22-year old, who’s fresh off of a Sixth Man of the Year Award season, hasn’t spoken much about the whispers. However, Herro recently broke the silence on the trade rumors, per Heat Nation.
LeBron James’ son, Bronny, gets interesting college advice from Kendrick Perkins
Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, has been making headlines as of late amid the start of college recruitment. Latest reports indicate that Oregon is the favorite to land him on their program, though the likes of Southern Cal and Ohio State have also been mentioned as possible destinations.
RUMOR: Pelicans’ stance on Brandon Ingram in Kevin Durant trade talks
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant still wants a trade. There are a number of teams interested in trying to acquire the future Hall of Famer, including the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and Philadelphia 76ers. The New Orleans Pelicans? They could be suitors too. But, the club is unwilling to include Brandon Ingram, which means the Nets won’t likely negotiate with them at all.
‘Thibs is Thibs’: Jalen Brunson gets 100% real on challenge of playing under Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau
There’s going to be a lot of pressure on Jalen Brunson this coming season. The fact that he signed a massive new deal with the New York Knicks following a rather controversial back-and-forth with his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, is a clear testament to this notion. After all, there are going to be a lot of expectations from anyone who signs a $104 million deal with one of the most high-profile franchises in all of sports.
Deputy’s shameful admission in Kobe Bryant crash lawsuit will have Lakers fans up in arms
More details continue to emerge with regard to the trial of Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office over the leaked photos of her husband Kobe Bryant’s crash site. A county deputy took the stand on Tuesday and his shocking admission further puts the Sherrif’s Office in a lot of heat for […] The post Deputy’s shameful admission in Kobe Bryant crash lawsuit will have Lakers fans up in arms appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James blasts reports of Bronny’s potential college destination
Bronny James may not be close to the same level of prospect as his father LeBron was coming out of high school, but he certainly will have a few options as he nears the beginning of his college career. With his decision looming, reports have begun to trickle in about the teams chasing after LeBron’s […] The post LeBron James blasts reports of Bronny’s potential college destination appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks came so close last season only to see their NBA Finals dream ruined by eventual champs, the Golden State Warriors. Mavs owner Mark Cuban recently got brutally honest about his team’s heartbreaking loss in the Western Conference Finals, and apparently, he believes that there was one particular Dubs player who proved to […] The post ‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
