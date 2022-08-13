ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua, NY

Salman Rushdie was placed on a ventilator after he was stabbed at least twice at a lecture. He 'will likely lose one eye,' his agent said.

By Lloyd Lee
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UF0cI_0hFSeaxr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08f0Xt_0hFSeaxr00
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture on August 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York.

Joshua Goodman/AP

  • Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday.
  • The writer was stabbed at least twice, once in the neck and once in the abdomen, NY State Police said.
  • He was transported to a hospital to receive surgey.

Salman Rushdie, a prolific British writer whose fourth novel "The Satanic Verses" has led to decades of death threats, was placed on a ventilator and suffered severe damage after he was stabbed on Friday at a nonprofit education center .

"The news is not good," Rushdie's agent, Andrew Wylie, told the New York Times . "Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged."

Wylie also said that Rushdie, 75, could not speak.

On Friday morning, Rushdie was at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, to give a lecture when an attacker lunged at him on stage and dealt Rushdie with at least two stabs, according to New York State Police commander Eugene Staniszweski.

He was stabbed at least once in the neck and once in the abdomen, Staniszweski said. Rushdie was transported to a hospital by helicopter to receive surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5okb_0hFSeaxr00
Blood stains mark a screen as author Salman Rushdie, behind screen, is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture on August 12, 2022.

Joshua Goodman/AP

The suspect is in custody and was identified as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, according to NY State Police.

No information was immediately available on Matar's background.

The suspect's motive was unclear, according to authorities, but the incident has brought back discussions of Rushdie's 1988 book, "The Satanic Verses," and the death threats that came with them due to the novel's subject matter.

The book, which centers on two Indian Muslim actors who survive a plane hijacking, was said to have been inspired by the Islamic prophet Muhammad and references him throughout.

Some have interpreted Rushdie's depiction of the prophet as offensive and disrespectful to Islam.

Countries soon banned the novel, including India, South Africa, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia.

In 1989, Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini placed a fatwa against Rushdie, calling for his assassination. The writer had to be placed under protection by the British government and kept his location secret while writing.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Bill Maher reacts to Salman Rushdie attack: Don't come at me with 'Islamophobic' to shut off Islam debate

"Real Time" host Bill Maher kicked off his panel discussion on Friday night by addressing the attack of his friend and frequent guest Salman Rushdie. Rushdie was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day after he was stabbed by a man at a speaking engagement in Chautauqua, New York. The suspect was arrested and later identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
The Independent

Voices: Why Salman Rushdie’s book ‘The Satanic Verses’ remains so controversial

One of the most controversial books in recent literary history, Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses, was published three decades ago and almost immediately set off angry demonstrations all over the world, some of them violent. A year later, in 1989, Iran’s supreme leader, the Ayatollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa or religious ruling, ordering Muslims to kill the author. Born in India to a Muslim family, but by then a British citizen living in the UK, Rushdie was forced to go into protective hiding for the greater part of a decade. What was – and still is – behind this...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
natureworldnews.com

Man Attending a Funeral of His Brother Who Died of Snake Bite, Also Gets Bitten by a Snake and Dies

(Photo : Photo credit should read SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images) A younger brother of a deceased 38-year-old man who died from snake bite experienced the same fate. The 22-year-old man, identified as Govind Mishra, was the younger brother of Arvind Mishra who had died of snake bite, senior police official Raman Singh told the Press Trust of India news agency. During his last funeral rites, Govind had come to Bhawanipur village in the state of Bihar in India from Ludhiana in Punjab, together with one of their relatives, Chandrashekar Pandey (22).
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
Chautauqua, NY
Crime & Safety
Deadline

“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Salman Rushdie: Author in surgery after being stabbed on stage

Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of Islamist death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, has been stabbed on stage in New York state. The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time. New York State Police said a man ran up...
FAIRVIEW, NJ
Daily Mail

'I'm stupidly optimistic. Even through those bad years I always believed there would be a happy ending': The courageous but haunting words of brilliant author Salman Rushdie on his life in hiding from fatwa

One of the most celebrated writers of our time, Sir Salman Rushdie spoke of his 'great surprise and delight' when he was named in this year's Queen's Birthday honours list for services to literature. The 75-year-old award-winning novelist described his elevation to the Order of the Companions of Honour in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
Person
Ayatollah Khomeini
Person
Salman Rushdie
TheDailyBeast

Salman Rushdie on Ventilator and Could Lose Eye After Knife Attack

FAIRVIEW, New Jersey—British-Indian author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and unable to speak after a brutal on-stage stabbing attack at a western New York literary event, his agent said late Friday. “The news is not good,” Andrew Wylie wrote in an emailed update. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”The grim prognosis came shortly after a 24-year-old New Jersey man was arrested for the brazen attack. New York State Police have identified Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, as the suspected assailant in the attack that...
FAIRVIEW, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Ny State Police#British#The New York Times#New York State Police
The Independent

Indian police official who complained about ‘substandard food’ in tearful viral video sent on leave

A police officer from the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been sent on leave after he complained about long working hours and “substandard” quality of food served at the barracks.The 26-year-old officer named Manoj Kumar spoke about the issue of food quality in a two-minute-long video in which he was seen crying.“Nobody listens to us. I’m hungry since morning, whom should I talk to?” he sobbed in the video.Additionally, Kumar was also heard referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s promise to give Rs 1,875 (£20) separately for provisions of nutritious food for police constables.The video garnered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Country
South Africa
Country
Saudi Arabia
Fortune

Bill Gates, whose foundation funds polio vaccines, warns that the disease’s reemergence in New York is ‘a threat to us all’

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been a vocal advocate for stamping out polio for years. A once-eradicated disease has reemerged in New York, and it’s spooking health officials and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. On Aug. 4, New York health authorities announced they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

‘Empire’ Actress’ Sodium Nitrite Suicide Is Part of a Disturbing Trend

A medical examiner report revealed this week that Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide in February from sodium nitrite poisoning—and she’s not alone. Her death is part of an alarming trend that’s left officials scrambling and family members of victims suing Amazon for selling the substance, a common food preservative that can have fatal consequences when ingested in large amounts.Pearlman was found dead in her car on Feb. 13, authorities said, after a five-day search for the actress, who appeared on TV shows like Chicago Justice and General Hospital. While family member’s alluded to her death as a suicide...
TV SHOWS
Insider

Insider

543K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy