Mcduffie County, GA

WRDW-TV

Ellis Street residents speak out about living conditions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For years, neighbors on Ellis Street say they’ve watched the foundation of their homes tilt and erode because of water falling off the Calhoun Expressway. In commission last week, several of them teared up as they reminded city leaders about the issues. The very next...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officers and others arrested a wanted man Tuesday at an Augusta apartment complex. Around 2:50 pm, the U.S. Marshal’s South East Regional Task Force found Terrell Crawford Jr., 23, at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway. Crawford was...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Multiple agencies working reported bus accident in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a reported private bus accident in Grovetown. The call came in at 12:21 p.m. to Columbia County dispatch for an accident near Wrightsboro Road and Horizon Parkway. We're told the call was then transferred to Grovetown Police Department. According...
GROVETOWN, GA
wfxg.com

Rabid raccoon found on Piedmont St. in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Department of Public Health has identified a rabid raccoon in Augusta. According to DPH, a domestic dog killed the raccoon in the area around Piedmont St. in Augusta on Aug. 7. Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the raccoon. DPH sent the raccoon to the Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for rabies testing, which came back positive.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Residents and commission push for Peach Orchard Road to have traffic lights

(AUGUSTA, GA) - For years PEACH ORCHARD ROAD RESIDENTS have been ASKING FOR A TRAFFIC SIGNAL TO BE PUT IN TO PREVENT DEADLY ACCIDENTS. DISTRICT 6 COMMISSIONER, BEN HASAN AND THE MAYOR HAVE BEEN ATTEMPTING TO GET THE gEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S ATTENTION FOR A FEW YEARS NOW. NOW, WITH A SAFETY STUDY IN PLACE, THEY ARE ONE STEP CLOSER TO CURBING THE NUMBER OF ACCIDENTS THAT OCCUR ON PEACH ORCHARD ROAD.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: I-20 work to affect drivers tonight at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction work this week again will affect drivers on Interstate 20 at the Georgia-South Carolina state line. On Tuesday at 8 p.m., rolling lane closures will take place on westbound I-20 near the Savannah River bridge, allowing construction crews to remove any large roadway debris on the shoulders.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Community calls for city leaders to help repair historic monument in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)– “see it’s in terrible fragments it almost really looks like the fall of Rome over here with these columns and everything” said resident and activist Kevin de l’Aigle. The monument of philanthropist Emily Tubman was destroyed last month after a car lost control and crashed into It. “It’s been almost three weeks […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Invasive plants take over Augusta Canal; cleanup in progress

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Invasive plants have taken over the Augusta Canal. Now the problem is so bad that it’s affected hydroelectric plant production and tourism dollars. Clean up underway, but that task will be harder than it seems. If you’ve been around the Augusta Canal lately, there’s a...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Where does the search stand for Augusta’s new city administrator?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s search for a new city administrator hit a delay Tuesday in commission, but for some commissioners, that’s good news. Back in February, Takiyah Douse replaced Odie Donald after his resignation. Since then, Douse has served as the interim administrator. We talked to commissioners...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Crews respond to structure fire in Salley

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County fire crews responded to a fully involved structure fire early morning. Dispatch says first responders were called to a home on Honeysuckle Trail at 2:57 a.m. It is unknown if injuries have been reported. We’re told the cause of the fire is still under...
SALLEY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders vote to allow tiny home villages in city

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission on Tuesday approved an ordinance that will allow the development of tiny home villages in the city. The compact structures are seen as a possible solution to a shortage of affordable housing. Commissioners also:. Approved an agreement that will continue with Wellpath as...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Online post puts Glascock County school on lockdown

GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Glascock County school went on lockdown Tuesday over an alarming social media post. It happened after school officials were made aware of a social media post that pictured a Glascock County 10th-grader with what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle and ammunition vest and the caption “#school day.”
GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Army Corps seeks volunteers for cleanup at lake

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for individual and group volunteers for the annual J. Strom Thurmond Lake cleanup campaign. It’ll happen from 8 a.m. to noon on National Public Lands Day, Sept. 24. Volunteers will work on a variety of projects...
CLARKS HILL, SC
WJBF

Aiken County Coroner investigating deadly crash

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s office is investigating a deadly crash. It happened Sunday evening around 6:15 p.m. on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. The coroner says the driver ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned then hit a utility pole, the vehicle then caught fire. The driver was […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Richmond County man arrested after stand-off on Centerwest Parkway, same man from Hunter Street incident

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested after a stand-off involving Richmond County SWAT and the Violent Crimes Division. According to authorities, the U.S. Marshal’s South East Regional Task Force located Terrell Crawford, Jr., 23, at an apartment in Rivercreek Apartments which is located on Centerwest Parkway. Authorities say Crawford was wanted […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Suspect wanted for multiple felonies arrested without incident in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, GA) - Richmond County Sheriff's Office SWAT, Violent Crimes Division along with US Marshals arrested a man wanted for multiple felonies, including two aggravated assaults, terroristic threats and cruelty to children. Terrell Crawford, Jr. was named as a suspect in a previous domestic dispute. Law enforcement converged at 2525...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta Transit gets federal funds to buy electric buses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit has been awarded a more than $6.25 million federal grant to support the adoption of battery electric-powered buses. According to Augusta Transit Director Sharon Dottery, Augusta will move forward with partnering with battery-electric bus company GILLIG to replace five of the agency’s traditional fuel buses.
AUGUSTA, GA

