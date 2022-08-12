Read full article on original website
ESPN Places Hogs No. 17 in Preseason Power Poll
FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN has released its preseason power rankings and Arkansas comes in at No. 17. That places Arkansas No. 4 in the SEC. Alabama (1), Georgia (3) and Texas A&M (7) are ahead of the Hogs. Ole Miss comes in at No. 20. Arkansas is coming off a...
Tuesday Morning Practice Notes, Tidbits
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is once again on the practice fields today as they continue to get closer to the Sept. 3 season opener against Cincinnati. The open time for the media was four periods on Tuesday. A couple of backup quarterbacks had some impressive throws during the open portion. Malik Hornsby found Bryce Stephens for a nice gain over the middle. Cade Fortin then found tight end Tyrus Washington for a nice gain as well.
Brooks Yurachek Proud of Hogs Offer
FAYETTEVILLE — Brooks Yurachek was an outstanding quarterback for Fayetteville’s ninth-grade team, but in high school he’s concentrating on linebacker and doing a very good job of it. Yurachek, 6-1, 210, was recently offered a preferred walk-on spot by Arkansas for the Class of 2023. His father...
Monday morning practice tidbits, 8-15-2022...
• Earliest practice of preseason camp started this morning qt 7:50 a.m. with the media allowed to see the first five periods. It is the ninth of 25 scheduled preseason practices before the season opener with Cincinnati on Sept. 3. The Razorbacks will practice at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday through...
Two Very Successful Programs Meet Tonight
FAYETTEVILLE — Two very successful high school football programs, Fayetteville and Greenwood, meet tonight in a preseason game. The two schools will play the ninth-grade game at 5:30 p.m. and then follow with senior high at 7 p.m. at Harmon Field in Fayetteville. Both Fayetteville and Greenwood finished as the state runner-up in their classification in 2021. Fayetteville finished 10-3 and fell to Bryant 42-38 in the Class 7A state championship game. Greenwood was 9-4 and was beaten by El Dorado 27-17 in the Class 6A state title game.
Arkansas grid practice tidbits, 8-15-2022
Arkansas had its earliest practice of preseason camp on Monday with he workout starting at 7:50 a.m. with the media allowed to see the first five periods. It was the ninth of 25 scheduled preseason practices before the season opener with Cincinnati on Sept. 3. The Razorbacks will practice at...
Arkansas No. 19 in AP Preseason Poll
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will enter the 2022 football season ranked No. 19 in the AP Preseason Poll. The ranking comes after the Razorbacks were ranked No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released earlier. Arkansas is coming off a 9-4 season and will open against Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN and kickoff set for 2:30 p.m.
Cody Kennedy Has Experienced O-line, Good Depth
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas will send an experienced offensive line out to face the No. 23 Cincinnati defense on Saturday, Sept. 3, but Cody Kennedy is also developing some quality depth. Coaches always say they would like have at least eight offensive linemen ready to play in case...
O Line....Big Boys
Quote from: BigHoggard on August 15, 2022, 01:12:25 pmStarting O-Line. Even Coach Pittman said Limmer was a freak. That is skrong. Ver Ver skrong.
Game thread: Arkansas vs. Bakken Bears
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic. take me almost all day to get it up to ride it 5 minutes. adding a much needed dose of pragmatism and reason. adding a much needed dose of pragmatism and reason. Logged. August 15, 2022, 12:49:45 pm #166. All-American Hogvillian.
Diamond Hogs add 2023 RHP Gaeckle
It turns out there will be two future Arkansas pitchers participating in the Perfect Game All-American Game on Aug. 28 at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field. Altos (Calif.) standout Gabe Gaeckle (5-11, 180), who committed to the Razorbacks over the weekend, will join fellow right hander Dylan Questad (6-0, 200) of Waterford, Wisc., as two of the 62 participants in the game.
WATCH: Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy, players talk fall camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas football team is now through nine days of fall camp. On Monday, offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and two of his players, Brady Latham and Luke Jones, got to sit down with the media after practice. You can see those full interviews in...
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: Hogs WR room, HS football starting soon
In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting report our Razorback football insider focuses on High Schools coming to Fayetteville as Friday Night Lights slowly approaches. Tulsa Booker T Washington is a big game coming to Bentonville West on August 26th. We also talk about the wide receiver room for the University of Arkansas as they seem to make major strides as their season is less than a month away.
