The Packers struggled against the Saints' defense today but they also did not help themselves. Rookie stand-out Romeo Doubs has had some electrifying catches but also has struggled with drops. He had a big one today. Doubs beat Saints cornerback Bradley Roby and Rodgers threw a perfect ball. Doubs simply dropped it. Rodgers called that throw his best of the day. It obviously has to be frustrating when your best throw of the day is dropped by a receiver. Practices have been full of good balls thrown by the QBs that are simply dropped by the receivers. It makes sense for Rodgers to show frustration.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO