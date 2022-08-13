Read full article on original website
150th block party coming up Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is looking forward to the Third Thursday sesquicentennial celebration events coming up this week. "We are asking that no one park on Main Street starting at 2 p.m.," said Rebekah Starkey Keasling with the city. "That's when they are going to start notifying. They will actually start closing down the street at 4 p.m."
Celebrating Volga German Heritage during Victoria's 2022 Herzogfest
VICTORIA — This Friday and Saturday area residents converged in Victoria to celebrate the Volga German Heritage during the 39th annual Herzogfest. From traditional festivities to concerts, food and fun in the sun, the event drew large crowds for activities like stein hoists and games for young and old.
KWEC inviting kids to get WILD for treasure hunt at Bottoms
The saying "For the birds" originated as military slang during WWII. It's a little fitting, then, that Cheyenne Bottoms, not particularly busy with birds now, will take on a slightly different role on Aug. 27. Given the dry conditions at the Bottoms, the next WILD Club activity will be a treasure hunt in search of old WWII shells.
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library open new Level 2 Tech Center. The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th.
Curb and gutter repairs on 10th get underway in Great Bend
The curb and gutter repair project on 10th Street in Great Bend gets underway Monday, Aug. 15. Based on their condition, several areas will be improved from Kiowa Road to Harrison Street. Great Bend Public Works Director Jason Cauley said approximately 3,000 linear feet of curb and gutter will be...
Fade Factory Barbershop opens on 8th Street
Fade Factory is a new barbershop in Hays. Having just opened on August 7, Fade Factory is located off the beaten path – in an alley between the Hays Community Theater and the Elite roofing building at 129 east 8th street. Fade Factory owner Leo Vasquez Jr. has been...
PHOTOS: 1972 centennial time capsule
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The time capsule that was buried at the new Hutchinson city offices in 1972 was opened today at a special ceremony at city hall. It included letters magazines and other artifacts from the time. The ceremony also included the placing of the sesquicentennial time capsule to be opened in 2072.
More history to be revealed of Great Bend’s Broadway homes
Local historian Justin Engleman will host an encore presentation on the historic homes on Great Bend’s Broadway Avenue later this month. Engleman will go through the individual history of various homes on Broadway. Barton County Historical Society Director Richard Lartz said the historical society will also open an exhibit...
BOOR: Little barley
In times of excessive heat and drought, lawns can become thin and let weeds flourish. To control these weeds, identification of the plant and timing of the herbicide are imperative. One such weed that I have been getting calls about is Little Barley. Below is a little bit about this weed and how to control it.
Where’s Shane? Hutchinson’s 150th birthday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Can you believe Hutch is turning 150 this year!? It doesn’t look a day over 125! This morning we’re headed out to Hutch to get a look at how they’re celebrating the big 1-5-0, and letting you in on how you can help celebrate too! You can find more info at www.hutchrec.com/hutchinson150th.
19th & Harrison in Great Bend to become 4-way stop
The start of the school year is bringing a new look to a busy intersection near the Great Bend Middle School. Along with the reconstruction of the 19th Street and Harrison Street intersection to improve safety, the intersection will soon become a four-way stop. Through a Community Development Block Grant...
Great Bend hospital setting up bereavement camp for children
Memories Matter Bereavement Camp is a one-day camp experience for kids ages 5-12 who have experienced the death of a parent, grandparent, sibling or other loved one. Each child will have experiences that help children understand grieving is necessary for healing. Created and directed by hospice grief counselors, the camp...
Great Bend native's 7-year-old boy dies from injuries in 3-vehicle crash
UPDATE: A 7-year-old Kansas boy injured in a 3-vehicle crash Aug. 10 in Pottawatomie County has died. On Saturday, 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel, of Wamego, died from injuries in the crash that also took the life of his father, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. His father, Randy L. Tinkel, age 37, graduated from Great Bend High School in 2003.
Painted Parking: GBHS seniors customize stalls ahead of school year
The concrete around Great Bend High School is a little more colorful. This week, GBHS seniors have been busy personalizing "Senior Parking Spots." Elly Somers was part of a group of students who approached the administration last year about implementing the program for the first time at GBHS. "I've always...
Great Bend man dead, 2 hospitalized after UTV strikes a tree
BARTON COUNTY—A Great Bend man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Saturday on the south side of town. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris UTV driven by Bryan A. Kramer, 42, Great Bend, was eastbound in the 3000 Block of Dike Road and struck a tree.
$8.8 million Great Bend police station to be built by next August
The guaranteed maximum price for the new police station in Great Bend has been approved, construction is expected to begin next month and the new 20,100 square-foot building is scheduled to be finished by next August. The total expense to construct and completely furnish the police station to be built...
🎤Pages in Time show with Bob Suelter
Hear this week's Pages in Time show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and former Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter that aired Aug. 15, 2022. Suelter will revisit the city's historic past. Pages in Time program airs every Monday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM. with either...
Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
Kansas man hospitalized after car rolls into milo field
PAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 12:30a.m. Sunday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda Accord driven by 55-year-old Laughn M. Seltmann of La Crosse, was southbound on U.S. 183 six miles southwest of Garfield. The driver failed to stop...
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
Comments / 1