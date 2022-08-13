ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

150th block party coming up Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is looking forward to the Third Thursday sesquicentennial celebration events coming up this week. "We are asking that no one park on Main Street starting at 2 p.m.," said Rebekah Starkey Keasling with the city. "That's when they are going to start notifying. They will actually start closing down the street at 4 p.m."
KWEC inviting kids to get WILD for treasure hunt at Bottoms

The saying "For the birds" originated as military slang during WWII. It's a little fitting, then, that Cheyenne Bottoms, not particularly busy with birds now, will take on a slightly different role on Aug. 27. Given the dry conditions at the Bottoms, the next WILD Club activity will be a treasure hunt in search of old WWII shells.
Fade Factory Barbershop opens on 8th Street

Fade Factory is a new barbershop in Hays. Having just opened on August 7, Fade Factory is located off the beaten path – in an alley between the Hays Community Theater and the Elite roofing building at 129 east 8th street. Fade Factory owner Leo Vasquez Jr. has been...
PHOTOS: 1972 centennial time capsule

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The time capsule that was buried at the new Hutchinson city offices in 1972 was opened today at a special ceremony at city hall. It included letters magazines and other artifacts from the time. The ceremony also included the placing of the sesquicentennial time capsule to be opened in 2072.
More history to be revealed of Great Bend’s Broadway homes

Local historian Justin Engleman will host an encore presentation on the historic homes on Great Bend’s Broadway Avenue later this month. Engleman will go through the individual history of various homes on Broadway. Barton County Historical Society Director Richard Lartz said the historical society will also open an exhibit...
BOOR: Little barley

In times of excessive heat and drought, lawns can become thin and let weeds flourish. To control these weeds, identification of the plant and timing of the herbicide are imperative. One such weed that I have been getting calls about is Little Barley. Below is a little bit about this weed and how to control it.
Where’s Shane? Hutchinson’s 150th birthday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Can you believe Hutch is turning 150 this year!? It doesn’t look a day over 125! This morning we’re headed out to Hutch to get a look at how they’re celebrating the big 1-5-0, and letting you in on how you can help celebrate too! You can find more info at www.hutchrec.com/hutchinson150th.
19th & Harrison in Great Bend to become 4-way stop

The start of the school year is bringing a new look to a busy intersection near the Great Bend Middle School. Along with the reconstruction of the 19th Street and Harrison Street intersection to improve safety, the intersection will soon become a four-way stop. Through a Community Development Block Grant...
Great Bend native's 7-year-old boy dies from injuries in 3-vehicle crash

UPDATE: A 7-year-old Kansas boy injured in a 3-vehicle crash Aug. 10 in Pottawatomie County has died. On Saturday, 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel, of Wamego, died from injuries in the crash that also took the life of his father, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. His father, Randy L. Tinkel, age 37, graduated from Great Bend High School in 2003.
$8.8 million Great Bend police station to be built by next August

The guaranteed maximum price for the new police station in Great Bend has been approved, construction is expected to begin next month and the new 20,100 square-foot building is scheduled to be finished by next August. The total expense to construct and completely furnish the police station to be built...
🎤Pages in Time show with Bob Suelter

Hear this week's Pages in Time show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and former Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter that aired Aug. 15, 2022. Suelter will revisit the city's historic past. Pages in Time program airs every Monday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM. with either...
Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

