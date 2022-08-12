ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

thecentersquare.com

Gas prices hurt the most in Philly, northern counties, but less pain near Pittsburgh

(The Center Square) – Gas prices have tended downward nationally, but Pennsylvania drivers continue to pay significantly more for a gallon of gas. While the average price of gas has fallen to $3.96 per gallon nationally, according to AAA, Pennsylvania drivers can expect to pay $4.29. That’s a more comfortable price than last month’s average of $4.72, but still steeply higher than the $3.29 Pennsylvanians paid a year ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania among top 15 best states to live in: study

The Keystone State has been ranked amongst the top 15 best to live in. SIMILAR STORIES: Are Pennsylvania’s cities pet-friendly? This study says at least one is. Conducted and published by WalletHub, the study first compared all 50 states across five main dimensions: “Affordability;” “Economy;” “Education & Health;” “Quality of Life;” and “Safety.”
fox29.com

'Our city is at a crossroads': Allan Domb announces resignation from Philadelphia City Council

PHILADELPHIA - Council-Member-At-Large Allan Domb announced Monday that he is resigning from the Philadelphia City Council. "As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years," Domb said in his announcement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Every litter bit matters in keeping Pennsylvania beautiful | Opinion

In every corner of our commonwealth, finding beauty is easy. Unfortunately, so is finding litter. On roadsides and sidewalks, playgrounds and fields, riverbanks and forests, millions of pieces of litter blemish Pennsylvania. The result is more than visual ugliness – this litter leaches into our soil and waterways, harms wildlife. It harms our efforts to make this commonwealth more attractive for people, families, tourists, and businesses. It also costs taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up each year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jim Kenney
billypenn.com

100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin

Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurant hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh restaurant was hit with a consumer alert for multiple health violations. The Allegheny County Health Department posted the alert at Station on Liberty Avenue after an inspection on Friday. According to the inspection report, the restaurant was vacuum packing meat, vegetables and sauces without an approved plan in place, and there was also evidence the facility was fermenting and dehydrating food. The health department said Station has been cited for multiple years and was officially ordered to stop the practice in 2020. The report said an inspector found "black residue all over" a cutting board and an old dead mouse in the basement. There was also food that wasn't kept at low enough temperatures, the report said. Station describes itself as "a modern American restaurant" on its website. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecentersquare.com

Gun violence emergencies: Positive impact, or abuse of executive power?

(The Center Square) – In July 2021, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo implemented what media described as the first of its kind gun violence state of emergency. Since then, more communities are saying gun violence is a reason to expand government powers that have traditionally been reserved for things like natural disasters.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

"RADical Days" begin September 9

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some of the biggest attractions in southwestern Pennsylvania will be free in just a few weeks for RADical Days.R.A.D., also known as the Regional Asset District, invests in libraries, parks, and other cultural centers around the area.Half of the extra one percent you pay in sales tax in Allegheny County supports that investment."All of these are places that are supported via taxpayer funding, all throughout the year by R.A.D., and they're able to show their appreciation by saying: 'We're going to open up for free,'" said James Santelli, R.A.D.'s Communications Manager."We really think that RADical Days 2022 will be bigger and better than ever before and the county concert series will be part of that," Santelli added.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

How American Airlines Cuts To Its Flight Schedule Will Impact Pittsburgh Travelers

If you’re planning on traveling this holiday season, Pittsburghers may find it harder to get a flight from one major airline. American Airlines cut 28,000 scheduled domestic flights from its November flight schedule — roughly 17% of its initial schedule for the month. Total passenger seats were also cut by 13.5%, and American is now scheduled to serve 19,000 fewer flights across the country than in November of last year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
