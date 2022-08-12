Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
thecentersquare.com
Gas prices hurt the most in Philly, northern counties, but less pain near Pittsburgh
(The Center Square) – Gas prices have tended downward nationally, but Pennsylvania drivers continue to pay significantly more for a gallon of gas. While the average price of gas has fallen to $3.96 per gallon nationally, according to AAA, Pennsylvania drivers can expect to pay $4.29. That’s a more comfortable price than last month’s average of $4.72, but still steeply higher than the $3.29 Pennsylvanians paid a year ago.
billypenn.com
5 zip codes pay more cash bail; The Philadelphia County Fair; Auction threatens another garden | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Dispelling criminal justice narratives with cold hard data. The Philadelphia Bail Fund is making an interactive data portal that displays bail information for every...
Pennsylvania among top 15 best states to live in: study
The Keystone State has been ranked amongst the top 15 best to live in. SIMILAR STORIES: Are Pennsylvania’s cities pet-friendly? This study says at least one is. Conducted and published by WalletHub, the study first compared all 50 states across five main dimensions: “Affordability;” “Economy;” “Education & Health;” “Quality of Life;” and “Safety.”
fox29.com
'Our city is at a crossroads': Allan Domb announces resignation from Philadelphia City Council
PHILADELPHIA - Council-Member-At-Large Allan Domb announced Monday that he is resigning from the Philadelphia City Council. "As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years," Domb said in his announcement.
‘It’s going to be hard’: Philly’s Roundhouse presents redevelopment challenge
Sometime next year, Philadelphia will solicit bids from real estate developers interested in acquiring the Roundhouse, a complicated piece of Philadelphia history located in a static corner of the city. The response could be underwhelming. Property advisors and preservationists say the blocklong parcel at 7th and Race streets, which includes...
2 filmmakers die in interstate crash while returning from Philadelphia
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
Every litter bit matters in keeping Pennsylvania beautiful | Opinion
In every corner of our commonwealth, finding beauty is easy. Unfortunately, so is finding litter. On roadsides and sidewalks, playgrounds and fields, riverbanks and forests, millions of pieces of litter blemish Pennsylvania. The result is more than visual ugliness – this litter leaches into our soil and waterways, harms wildlife. It harms our efforts to make this commonwealth more attractive for people, families, tourists, and businesses. It also costs taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up each year.
billypenn.com
Raising Cane’s stands out among North Philly’s considerable collection of chicken chains
Banish the taste of frozen chicken tenders from your memory, because Raising Cane’s is expanding in Philadelphia. Its second location is now open in North Philly, with more on the way. A cult-favorite chain that started in Louisiana and has since expanded to over 550 locations worldwide, the brand...
billypenn.com
100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin
Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
Pittsburgh restaurant hit with consumer alert
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh restaurant was hit with a consumer alert for multiple health violations. The Allegheny County Health Department posted the alert at Station on Liberty Avenue after an inspection on Friday. According to the inspection report, the restaurant was vacuum packing meat, vegetables and sauces without an approved plan in place, and there was also evidence the facility was fermenting and dehydrating food. The health department said Station has been cited for multiple years and was officially ordered to stop the practice in 2020. The report said an inspector found "black residue all over" a cutting board and an old dead mouse in the basement. There was also food that wasn't kept at low enough temperatures, the report said. Station describes itself as "a modern American restaurant" on its website. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.
thecentersquare.com
Gun violence emergencies: Positive impact, or abuse of executive power?
(The Center Square) – In July 2021, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo implemented what media described as the first of its kind gun violence state of emergency. Since then, more communities are saying gun violence is a reason to expand government powers that have traditionally been reserved for things like natural disasters.
"RADical Days" begin September 9
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some of the biggest attractions in southwestern Pennsylvania will be free in just a few weeks for RADical Days.R.A.D., also known as the Regional Asset District, invests in libraries, parks, and other cultural centers around the area.Half of the extra one percent you pay in sales tax in Allegheny County supports that investment."All of these are places that are supported via taxpayer funding, all throughout the year by R.A.D., and they're able to show their appreciation by saying: 'We're going to open up for free,'" said James Santelli, R.A.D.'s Communications Manager."We really think that RADical Days 2022 will be bigger and better than ever before and the county concert series will be part of that," Santelli added.
Roe’s reversal puts abortion access on the ballot in Pennsylvania
Ashley Hoffman is currently pregnant with a girl, and she’s determined to make her future bright. That starts by telling the story of her daughter’s brother, “who was loved and lost, and whose mother lived because of an abortion,” Hoffman, a 32-year-old Bucks County resident, wrote in a personal essay she shared with the Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania Invests $375 Million Into Affordable Housing, Are You Eligible?
On Friday, government officials, housing advocates, and stakeholders met in Philadelphia to celebrate the $375 million allocation in the 2022-23 budget that addresses the affordable housing crisis.
Major discount retail chain opens new store location in Pennsylvania
A major discount retail chain with over 140 store locations just opened another new store location in Pennsylvania this past week. Read on to learn more. If you like saving money on food, furniture, back-to-school supplies, and more, you will be excited to learn that Ocean State Job Lot has just opened a new store location in State College, PA.
pittsburghmagazine.com
How American Airlines Cuts To Its Flight Schedule Will Impact Pittsburgh Travelers
If you’re planning on traveling this holiday season, Pittsburghers may find it harder to get a flight from one major airline. American Airlines cut 28,000 scheduled domestic flights from its November flight schedule — roughly 17% of its initial schedule for the month. Total passenger seats were also cut by 13.5%, and American is now scheduled to serve 19,000 fewer flights across the country than in November of last year.
Pennsylvania school district taxes hit $15.7B, will reach $20B in 2026
(The Center Square) – Revenues from the Pennsylvania school district property tax have steadily climbed since 2011, but the growth rate has declined since 2017. In the near future, that will change. The latest report from the Independent Fiscal Office shows that school districts collected about $15.7 billion in...
WGAL
Ticket for largest-ever Cash 5 prize of more than $3 million sold in Montgomery County
A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 was sold in Montgomery County. It's the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in Pennsylvania Lottery history. The ticket was sold at Souderton Food Mart at 672 East Broad St. in Souderton. The ticket matched all five balls...
Philly man becomes world traveler to build Black tourism community
Rahiem Johnson created "TrayTableSeatBack" to make once-in-a-lifetime trips accessible to everyday citizens.
Glass door, window shattered at Strip District bread bakery
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after the front door of a popular bakery in the Strip District was smashed in. Pittsburgh police got a call around 2 a.m. that Pane è Pronto bakery, by Dianoia’s Eatery along Penn Avenue, was broken into. The bakery is down the street from the main restaurant.
