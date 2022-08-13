Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey's Atlanta Home Invaded & Burglarized
It's never been uncommon for celebrities to gloat about their luxurious vacations on social media, but it has been known to make them a target. Unfortunately, this was the case for legendary singer and songwriter, Mariah Carey. While she was enjoying life with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, her home was being invaded.
Cam'ron Shows Off Rare Footage Of Him Rapping in 1995 Cypher
Cam'ron got his start as a rapper early. The "Hey Ma" rapper became known among Harlem at a young age for being able to deliver ruthless bars seemingly on command. Now, Killer Cam has given fans a glimpse of those early days in a new Instagram post on Saturday. In...
Antonio Brown Speaks Out After Meeting With Kanye West
Antonio Brown's pivot towards becoming a hip-hop star and sports brand mogul has been fun to watch. As it stands, Brown is currently the President of Kanye West's Donda Sports, and he is also making a name for himself in music. Just last month, Brown went viral thanks to his epic performance at Rolling Loud. He created his own dance out of that moment, and it is very likely that the dance will be used as touchdown celebrations throughout the upcoming NFL season.
The Game Called Out By Battle Rapper For "Desperately Begging For Eminem's Attention"
With an album that comes in at 30 songs, there is much to dissect in The Game's Drillmatic. However, his 10-minute diss track to Eminem—"The Black Slim Shady—has come under fire as people have chastised Game over targeting the Detroit hitmaker. The Game has been poking the bear for some time by commenting on Em's daughter's photo and mentioning him in interviews, and he decided to attempt to kick off some diss track beef by dropping "The Black Slim Shady."
Kodak Black Seemingly Responds To NBA Youngboy's Diss
Last week, rapper Kodak Black expressed his frustrations with NBA Youngboy's fan base. After Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, went on Instagram live and called all recent rap albums "mid," YB's fans did what they usually do-- troll. They instantly took to the Florida native's comments and wrote things like "YB better."
Lauren London Delivers Moving Speech At Nipsey Hussle's Walk Of Fame Ceremony
It was another monumental day for Los Angeles as Nipsey Hussle mania took over in Hollywood. We previously reported that the late rapper would receive a star on the Walk of Fame, and it arrived on Hussle's 37th birthday. As his fans fondly remember his legacy and impact, several of Nipsey's loved ones gathered for the unveiling ceremony. According to ABC News 7, Nipsey's grandmother, sister, and fiancée Lauren London were there for his posthumous moment.
Mariah The Scientist Shows Out For Young Thug On His 31st Birthday
At the start of this month, Young Thug managed to wow his rumoured boo, Mariah the Scientist, from behind bars with a super romantic gesture in celebration of her sold-out tour. Today (August 16), the incarcerated rapper celebrates his 31st birthday, for which the "Church" songstress didn't hesitate to go all out.
Shakira Trying To Leave Spain In The Face Of Tax Fraud Investigation, Breakup
It's been a rough few months for global superstar Shakira. In June, she and soccer player Gerard Piqué broke up after an eleven-year relationship and two children together. Then, a little over a month later, it was revealed that the "Waka Waka" singer had allegedly failed to pay millions in taxes, and was facing up to eight years in prison for tax fraud.
Offset Reveals Baby Keem Produced His Next Single
Offset says that he's releasing a new single produced by Baby Keem that's titled "54321." The Migos rapper broke the news on Twitter, Monday, while also announcing that the song is scheduled to drop on Friday, August 19. "@babykeem produced 54321," he tweeted. Offset also shared a snippet of the...
Kodak Black Says He Never Got His Car Or Cash Back From Arrest In Florida
Last month, rapper Kodak Black was arrested during a traffic stop in Florida. During their search, cops found dozens of oxycodone pills along with nearly $75,000 in cash. Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking oxycodone. While he...
Joyner Lucas Is Giving Local Artists A Chance To Perform On His "ADHD Tour"
Joyner Lucas wants fans of his who are also musicians to submit their best songs through the Tully App for a chance to perform on his ADHD Tour. Lucas announced the initiative on his social media pages, Monday, revealing that one artist will be invited to take the stage in each of the 18 cities where he'll be performing.
Proud mom rents a billboard to celebrate daughter graduating with doctor of psychology degree
'I am the proudest mom knowing that I have the most awesome daughter. I can't even explain the feeling that I have right now.'
