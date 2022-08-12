ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Center Square

War of words escalates between states as feds announce 2023 Colorado River rations

(The Center Square) – Arizona’s water authorities are hinting that either Southern California’s governing water bodies or the group of upriver states along the Colorado River are responsible for talks breaking down between them, leaving the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to announce the expected Tier 2 shortage and water allotment cuts falling more severely on State 48.
Indiana among least expensive states to hire workers

(The Center Square) – Indiana is one of the least expensive states in which to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipaliti. The Hoosier state ranks 34th on the list of most expensive states to hire employees, slightly better than Arizona and Montana but a bit worse than Nevada and Utah.
Texas GOP declares invasion at southern border

(The Center Square) – The Republican Party of Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border. Its chair, Matt Rinaldi, is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and on all Texas counties to do the same. Nine counties and one mayor already have declared an invasion, with...
Legislation would open Pennsylvania's primaries to all

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is one of only nine states with closed primary elections that exclude independent voters. A proposed reform could change that, however. The House State Government Committee held a public hearing Tuesday on House Bill 1369, which would allow registered independents to vote in primary elections while registered Republicans and Democrats would be prevented from voting in the other party’s primary.
Hageman ousts Cheney in Wyoming GOP primary

(The Center Square) – Harriet Hageman has won Wyoming’s Republican primary election, unseating incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney. The Associated Press called the race for Hageman at 8:21 p.m. MDT with an estimated 22% of votes counted. As of 9:30 p.m. MDT with almost 70% of votes counted, Hageman...
Rule would extend Washington worker heat protections year round

(The Center Square) — Washington Department of Labor and Industries has proposed that emergency rules aimed at protecting workers from summer heat become permanent. Under the emergency rule, heat protections are in place from June 15 to Sept. 29. During this period, employers are required to provide outdoor workers with cool water, access to shade, and a paid cooling break of 10 minutes every two hours when the temperature is 89 degrees or above.
Fulton County judge declines request to block Georgia's fetal heartbeat law that bans some abortions

(The Center Square) — A Fulton County Superior Court judge declined a request to block Georgia's fetal heartbeat law that bans most abortions after six weeks. Georgia lawmakers passed House Bill 481, the Living Infants Fairness Equality Act, in 2019. However, a federal judge initially blocked the law, commonly called the "Heartbeat Bill," because the U.S. Supreme Court had previously upheld the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

