Read full article on original website
Related
War of words escalates between states as feds announce 2023 Colorado River rations
(The Center Square) – Arizona’s water authorities are hinting that either Southern California’s governing water bodies or the group of upriver states along the Colorado River are responsible for talks breaking down between them, leaving the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to announce the expected Tier 2 shortage and water allotment cuts falling more severely on State 48.
Arizona leaders celebrate universal school choice law as potential ballot challenge lingers
(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey joined families, educators, and community leaders on Tuesday to celebrate Arizona’s recently-enacted universal school choice law at a time when a challenge to the law is mounting. The law makes all Arizona’s school-age children eligible for the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts....
Lawmaker sues Oklahoma over CARES Act education spending transparency
(The Center Square) – A lawmaker filed a lawsuit against the State of Oklahoma Tuesday, claiming mismanagement and lack of transparency over pandemic relief money meant for education. Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, said requests to review the state’s spending of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds (GEER) under the...
Indiana among least expensive states to hire workers
(The Center Square) – Indiana is one of the least expensive states in which to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipaliti. The Hoosier state ranks 34th on the list of most expensive states to hire employees, slightly better than Arizona and Montana but a bit worse than Nevada and Utah.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington think tank highlights consequences of pandemic-era remote learning
(The Center Square) – The free market Washington Policy Center think tank on Tuesday released a study that says the state’s closure of schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in significant learning losses for children, mental and psychological stress, and reduced lifetime earnings. “Governor [Jay] Inslee...
Pennsylvania bans scholarship displacement, but few colleges admit to the practice
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has a new law that bans “scholarship displacement,” a practice where universities reduce financial aid to students when they receive an outside scholarship. University officials said they already do not displace outside scholarships unless required to do so by law. However, critics...
Texas GOP declares invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) – The Republican Party of Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border. Its chair, Matt Rinaldi, is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and on all Texas counties to do the same. Nine counties and one mayor already have declared an invasion, with...
Legislation would open Pennsylvania's primaries to all
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is one of only nine states with closed primary elections that exclude independent voters. A proposed reform could change that, however. The House State Government Committee held a public hearing Tuesday on House Bill 1369, which would allow registered independents to vote in primary elections while registered Republicans and Democrats would be prevented from voting in the other party’s primary.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tennessee received $3.7M in taxes on $183M in sports wagering during July
(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $3.7 million in taxes on sports gambling in July, according to numbers released last week from the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Committee. The funds came from nearly $183 million of wagering with sports gambling sites from the state’s 12 online sports book...
Voters in North Dakota can vote to legalize recreational marijuana this November
(The Center Square ) – North Dakota voters will be able to determine whether recreational marijuana becomes legal after the secretary of state determined there were enough signatures to put it on the November ballot. New Approach North Dakota announced Monday in a press release that it met the...
Advocacy group promotes benefits of ending cash bail in Illinois but legal officials disagree
(The Center Square) – In the wake of a wave of district attorneys around Illinois warning of the consequences of ending cash bail in the state, activists are saying otherwise. On Tuesday, elected officials and the advocacy group The People's Lobby attended public bond court hearings and stood outside...
Hageman ousts Cheney in Wyoming GOP primary
(The Center Square) – Harriet Hageman has won Wyoming’s Republican primary election, unseating incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney. The Associated Press called the race for Hageman at 8:21 p.m. MDT with an estimated 22% of votes counted. As of 9:30 p.m. MDT with almost 70% of votes counted, Hageman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois farmers raise concerns over tax implications from Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act is now law after President Joe Biden added his signature to the $740 billion bill that increases taxes to pay for a variety of things. Farmers have some concerns. The measure allocates nearly $370 billion toward renewable energy subsidies. It also...
Pennsylvania school district taxes hit $15.7B, will reach $20B in 2026
(The Center Square) – Revenues from the Pennsylvania school district property tax have steadily climbed since 2011, but the growth rate has declined since 2017. In the near future, that will change. The latest report from the Independent Fiscal Office shows that school districts collected about $15.7 billion in...
Rule would extend Washington worker heat protections year round
(The Center Square) — Washington Department of Labor and Industries has proposed that emergency rules aimed at protecting workers from summer heat become permanent. Under the emergency rule, heat protections are in place from June 15 to Sept. 29. During this period, employers are required to provide outdoor workers with cool water, access to shade, and a paid cooling break of 10 minutes every two hours when the temperature is 89 degrees or above.
Op-Ed: Illinois retiree: Amendment 1 could cost me my home
When Deb Cohorst reached retirement age, she didn’t expect to face possibly leaving the rural town she’s loved for close to 40 years. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s tax hikes have not helped. “I have lived in Illinois for almost 40 years. My husband was born and raised here...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
With COVID mitigations loosened, start of the school year looks different in Illinois
(The Center Square) – As many school districts across Illinois welcome back students this month, classrooms will look significantly different than last year, at least in terms of COVID-19 precautions. With new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that addresses the need to keep students...
Nebraska's average gas price continues to fall
(The Center Square) – The average price of gasoline continues to fall in Nebraska. According to AAA data, the state's average price for a gallon of regular gas s $3.73 as of Tuesday, down from $3.84 a week ago, and $4.48 last month. Nebraska’s average is also lower than...
California bill offering tax exemptions for manufacturing, R&D, clears hurdle
(The Center Square) – A bill authored to preserve the Golden State’s status as a home for innovation by offering full sales and use tax exemptions for manufacturing and research and development equipment cleared another major legislative hurdle this week. Assembly Bill 1951, sponsored by Assemblyman Tim Grayson,...
Fulton County judge declines request to block Georgia's fetal heartbeat law that bans some abortions
(The Center Square) — A Fulton County Superior Court judge declined a request to block Georgia's fetal heartbeat law that bans most abortions after six weeks. Georgia lawmakers passed House Bill 481, the Living Infants Fairness Equality Act, in 2019. However, a federal judge initially blocked the law, commonly called the "Heartbeat Bill," because the U.S. Supreme Court had previously upheld the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 0