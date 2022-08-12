Read full article on original website
KREM
4 more Patriot Front members arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene appear in court Monday
In total, 13 of the 31 men have appeared in court. All of them have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot.
ifiberone.com
Local man allegedly involved with supremacist group found in U-Haul with plans to ruin pride event pleads ‘not guilty’
ELLENSBURG - A 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to show up to a pride event in riot gear pled in court on Monday. According to the Spokesman Review, Spencer Thomas Simpson and three other members of the organization known...
KREM
Jury selection begins in former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash's trial on rape cases
In 2019 Nathan Nash was charged with second and third-degree rape and official misconduct. In 2021 he was charged with rape and unlawful imprisonment.
KHQ Right Now
Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
KREM
Freeman shooter sentencing: Psychologist says adults around shooter 'failed him'
The sentencing for Caleb Sharpe started Monday after several delays. The judge is expected to decide on a sentence on Friday, Aug. 19.
Former Spokane officer’s rape trial now underway
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jury selection is underway for the trial of a former Spokane Police officer accused of rape. Nathan Nash, 39, is charged with multiple counts of rape, misconduct and unlawful imprisonment. He was first charged in 2019 when a woman came forward alleging he raped her while investigating her case. She reported being assaulted by her boyfriend and...
KREM
Spokane Valley deputies looking for missing vulnerable man
44-year-old Ryan S. McCollum is described as a white man. He is approximately 6’ feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and a full beard.
Police cruiser t-boned in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Police Officer’s car was t-boned in downtown Spokane on Tuesday. The crash took place near 2nd and Stevens. The officer was responding to a call at the STA center when they were hit by a red truck in the intersection. No one was...
Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela’s leads to evacuation
POST FALLS, Idaho – A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela’s Sunday evening, according Sgt. Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The general manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sgt. Bowne tells us. They are investigating further and will release more information when it’s available. This...
Spokane man fraudulently obtains nearly $55k in COVID relief funds
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another fraud has been uncovered in Spokane. 42-year-old Edward Thomas has been sentenced to five years of probation for fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds. The CARES Act was signed to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, prosecutors said Thomas took advantage of the benefits...
KHQ Right Now
15-year-old girl reported missing Friday located by Spokane police
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced Saturday afternoon that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found and is safe. SPD thanks the community for keeping an out for the girl. Last updated: Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding a...
Deputies arrest armed suspect after hours-long standoff
SPOKANE, Wash. — Deputies arrested a man for pointing a gun at three men working on a car on Bigelow Gulch Rd, near Lehman Rd. The incident occurred at 5 p.m. on Friday. Police say the man, later identified as 57-year-old Raymond C. Schulte, confronted three men working on a broken-down car in front of Schulte’s property. The situation escalated...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from I-90 at Altamont
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-car crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash caused significant delays for more than an hour. All lanes were fully blocked for awhile, but have reopened. It is not clear if anyone is injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
KREM
Three-year old from Athol, Idaho finalist in national mullet competition
Three-year-old Ridge Petersen has been turning heads recently with his mullet. He's been entered to win the National Mullet Champ competition and the $2,500 prize.
Texas man facing federal charges for defrauding Spokane woman of $345,000
SPOKANE, Wash.— An Arlington, Texas man is facing charges in Spokane court for his alleged role in defrauding an elderly Spokane woman of $345,000. 57-year-old David Joseph Osinski is accused of making a fake bank account in Dallas that got money from the victim. According to the indictment, Osinski and others tricked the elderly victim, who was identified as a recent widower, through a romance scheme.
KHQ Right Now
Wreck on I-90 at Idaho Road causes significant delays
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - An accident on I-90 has caused significant delays. One westbound lane is blocked while emergency crews respond, while traffic has slowed considerably in eastbound lanes as drivers move past the crash, with backup through Flora. The cause of the crash has not be released, nor has...
Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
Alcohol a Factor in Thursday North Idaho Crash That Injured Four Teens
SANDPOINT - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Thursday at approximately 10:26 a.m. on Highway 41 near milepost 34.7, in Bonner County. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old male, was traveling southbound when the vehicle left the roadway off the west shoulder....
21-year-old man killed in head-on collision on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Early Saturday morning, 63-year-old Cynthia Macy was driving eastbound in the westbound lane on I-90 by Spokane International Airport. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), 21-year-old Gaige Lavoy and a fellow passenger were travelling westbound on the interstate when Macy swerved into and hit Lavoy's vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in his car went to the hospital.
‘Your honor, I was a broken man’: Spokane doctor pleads guilty to charges he tried to hire hitman on the dark web
SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane doctor accused of trying to hire a hitman on the dark web changed his plea to guilty in federal court.
