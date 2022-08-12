ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco

SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Former Spokane officer’s rape trial now underway

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jury selection is underway for the trial of a former Spokane Police officer accused of rape. Nathan Nash, 39, is charged with multiple counts of rape, misconduct and unlawful imprisonment. He was first charged in 2019 when a woman came forward alleging he raped her while investigating her case. She reported being assaulted by her boyfriend and...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela’s leads to evacuation

POST FALLS, Idaho – A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela’s Sunday evening, according Sgt. Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The general manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sgt. Bowne tells us. They are investigating further and will release more information when it’s available.   This...
KREM2

Spokane man fraudulently obtains nearly $55k in COVID relief funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another fraud has been uncovered in Spokane. 42-year-old Edward Thomas has been sentenced to five years of probation for fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds. The CARES Act was signed to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, prosecutors said Thomas took advantage of the benefits...
KHQ Right Now

15-year-old girl reported missing Friday located by Spokane police

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced Saturday afternoon that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found and is safe. SPD thanks the community for keeping an out for the girl. Last updated: Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding a...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies arrest armed suspect after hours-long standoff

SPOKANE, Wash. — Deputies arrested a man for pointing a gun at three men working on a car on Bigelow Gulch Rd, near Lehman Rd. The incident occurred at 5 p.m. on Friday. Police say the man, later identified as 57-year-old Raymond C. Schulte, confronted three men working on a broken-down car in front of Schulte’s property. The situation escalated...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Multi-vehicle crash cleared from I-90 at Altamont

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-car crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash caused significant delays for more than an hour. All lanes were fully blocked for awhile, but have reopened. It is not clear if anyone is injured.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Texas man facing federal charges for defrauding Spokane woman of $345,000

SPOKANE, Wash.— An Arlington, Texas man is facing charges in Spokane court for his alleged role in defrauding an elderly Spokane woman of $345,000. 57-year-old David Joseph Osinski is accused of making a fake bank account in Dallas that got money from the victim. According to the indictment, Osinski and others tricked the elderly victim, who was identified as a recent widower, through a romance scheme.
KHQ Right Now

Wreck on I-90 at Idaho Road causes significant delays

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - An accident on I-90 has caused significant delays. One westbound lane is blocked while emergency crews respond, while traffic has slowed considerably in eastbound lanes as drivers move past the crash, with backup through Flora. The cause of the crash has not be released, nor has...
KREM2

Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
Big Country News

Alcohol a Factor in Thursday North Idaho Crash That Injured Four Teens

SANDPOINT - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Thursday at approximately 10:26 a.m. on Highway 41 near milepost 34.7, in Bonner County. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old male, was traveling southbound when the vehicle left the roadway off the west shoulder....
KREM2

21-year-old man killed in head-on collision on I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Early Saturday morning, 63-year-old Cynthia Macy was driving eastbound in the westbound lane on I-90 by Spokane International Airport. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), 21-year-old Gaige Lavoy and a fellow passenger were travelling westbound on the interstate when Macy swerved into and hit Lavoy's vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in his car went to the hospital.
SPOKANE, WA

