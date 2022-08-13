ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kan. man jailed for alleged protection order violation

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Monday, police arrested 54-year-old Dale W. Birch of Atchison on District Court warrants for violation of a protective order and criminal damage to property, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In 2019, Birch...
ATCHISON, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence man charged with 2 crimes after allegedly firing gun at residence

A Lawrence man has been charged in Douglas County District Court with aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a weapon after allegedly firing a gun at a residence. The man, Onyema Lawrence Anyanwu, 34, is facing one felony count of discharging a firearm at a dwelling with a person inside and one felony count of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
Kansas woman with 3 warrants captured by K-9 unit

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 3a.m. August 10, a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 gold Ford Ranger with an expired registration in the 1600 block of NW Topeka Boulevard, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested after multiple homes, vehicles burglarized in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was arrested in connection to multiple residential and vehicle burglaries in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 16 they were called to the area of the 400 block of Northeast Arter on a report of a burglary to a residence. Officers were given a […]
TOPEKA, KS
Sheriff: Search continues for Kansas ATM theft suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
AUBURN, KS
Kansas man accused of child endangerment, drug possession

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas on multiple charges after an arrest. Just after 9p.m. August 10, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in the City of Netawaka, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Following an investigation, deputies arrested William Norman Honig, 32, of Netawaka,...
NETAWAKA, KS
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
AUBURN, KS
JC Post

Kansas attorney smuggled heroin to an inmate lover

KANSAS CITY – A Shawnee, Kansas, attorney was sentenced in federal court this week for smuggling heroin to an inmate at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo., with whom she had a romantic relationship, according to the United State's Attorney. Juliane L. Colby, 44, was sentenced by...
KCTV 5

KCKPD investigating Sunday night homicide, asking for tips

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night. According to the police, it happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ray Ave. When officers arrived, they found a man outside a residence who had...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

KHP found 35 pounds of meth in vehicle's gas tank

KANSAS CITY—A Mexican national was sentenced to 100 months in prison last week in connection to an international drug ring that distributed large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, in January...
KANSAS CITY, KS
