Read full article on original website
Related
Kan. man jailed for alleged protection order violation
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Monday, police arrested 54-year-old Dale W. Birch of Atchison on District Court warrants for violation of a protective order and criminal damage to property, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In 2019, Birch...
Sheriff: SUV with no working tail lights led to Kan. drug arrest
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for drug charges after an arrest. Just before 11p.m. Monday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado near SW Topeka Boulevard and SW 7th Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The SUV had no working tail lights.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man charged with 2 crimes after allegedly firing gun at residence
A Lawrence man has been charged in Douglas County District Court with aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a weapon after allegedly firing a gun at a residence. The man, Onyema Lawrence Anyanwu, 34, is facing one felony count of discharging a firearm at a dwelling with a person inside and one felony count of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to charging documents.
Kansas City man accused of shooting juvenile in back after confrontation
Prosecutors have charged a Kansas City, Missouri, man after he allegedly shot a juvenile in the back after a confrontation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas woman with 3 warrants captured by K-9 unit
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 3a.m. August 10, a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 gold Ford Ranger with an expired registration in the 1600 block of NW Topeka Boulevard, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Man arrested after multiple homes, vehicles burglarized in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was arrested in connection to multiple residential and vehicle burglaries in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 16 they were called to the area of the 400 block of Northeast Arter on a report of a burglary to a residence. Officers were given a […]
Sheriff: Search continues for Kansas ATM theft suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
LJWORLD
Lawrence man arrested on suspicion of threatening police officer with a knife
A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with wielding a knife at a law enforcement officer. Michael Anthony Cook, 54, faces one felony count of aggravated assault, one felony count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one felony count of interfering with law enforcement.
KCPD confuses motorcyclist for homicide suspect in police chase
An extended Kansas City police pursuit of a motorcycle, holding speeds over 90 mph for about an hour, ended with an unexpected outcome.
Kansas man accused of child endangerment, drug possession
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas on multiple charges after an arrest. Just after 9p.m. August 10, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in the City of Netawaka, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Following an investigation, deputies arrested William Norman Honig, 32, of Netawaka,...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Seventh teen charged in homicide at Black Bob Park in Olathe
Prosecutors have charged a seventh teen the shooting death of Marco Cardino that happened at the Black Bob Park in Olathe in May.
kcur.org
Kansas City Police won't respond to calls as retaliation against DeValkenaere verdict, lawsuit says
In the early morning hours of July 15, Daniel Fox heard a loud noise coming from his neighbor’s house on 53rd and Rockhill Road. When he went outside to investigate, he discovered someone had kicked in the door. Fearful for his family’s safety — he has two small children...
Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
Kansas attorney smuggled heroin to an inmate lover
KANSAS CITY – A Shawnee, Kansas, attorney was sentenced in federal court this week for smuggling heroin to an inmate at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo., with whom she had a romantic relationship, according to the United State's Attorney. Juliane L. Colby, 44, was sentenced by...
KCTV 5
KCKPD investigating Sunday night homicide, asking for tips
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night. According to the police, it happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ray Ave. When officers arrived, they found a man outside a residence who had...
Man killed in shooting Sunday night in Kansas City, Kansas
One man has died after a shooting Sunday night near 13th Street and Ray Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, police say.
KHP found 35 pounds of meth in vehicle's gas tank
KANSAS CITY—A Mexican national was sentenced to 100 months in prison last week in connection to an international drug ring that distributed large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, in January...
FBI announces 2 Kansas City minors saved in nationwide sting operation
The FBI announced it launched a nationwide sting operation to stop nationwide sex-trafficking ring, including in Kansas City.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police looking for suspect and vehicle involved in fatality accident
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to identify and locate a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in a fatality crash. The incident occurred near Truman Road and Main Street on Aug. 12, 2022. KCPD says the vehicle in question is a...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 1