GWAR has announced the US leg of their “Black Death Rager World Tour,” Crowbar, Necrogoblikon, and The Native Howl will support the tour. The American heavy metal band GWAR was formed in Richmond, Virginia in 1984. The lineup of musicians of GWAR has had numerous changes throughout the years, and this keeps happening. In 2014 David Brockie who was the lead singer of GWAR passed away, but the band kept creating music even without any of its founding members.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO