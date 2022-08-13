Read full article on original website
Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw
Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
Nikki A.S.H. Wants To Win The Royal Rumble And Challenge For The SmackDown Women's Title
Nikki A.S.H. has her sights set on winning the Royal Rumble and challenging for the gold. A.S.H. has already won the Raw Women's Championship, the 24/7 Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championship. Now, she wants to complete the set and win the SmackDown Women's Championship. In an interview with...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Atlantic City, NJ (8/14): Bianca Belair Faces Asuka
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on August 14 from Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Atlantic City, NJ (8/14) - WWE U.S. Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Theory and The...
Triple H Expected To Remain Aggressive In Acquiring WWE Talent
Triple H has clearly been aggressive in his new roles, and that doesn't look to stop any time soon. Triple H was able to retain Iyo Sky, re-sign Dakota Kai at the last minute to revive a stable that Vince McMahon shot down, bring back Max Dupri to Maximum Male Models after Vince McMahon nixed that, and re-sign Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.
WWE Backstage Morale Was Immediate Improvement Under Triple H
The August 1 WWE Raw created a lot of optimism for a lot of talent. Early in the day, Fightful was told that the show would be a "statement" from the new regime. What resulted were fresh matchups, more wrestling and stakes, more women's wrestling featured, and underutilized talent being on the program. Specifically, we'd heard about Ciampa being a heavy part of the program, and how well he's been received on the WWE main roster by staff thus far.
Blake Christian Under ROH/AEW Deal
Another former NXT name is under a deal with ROH/AEW Fightful has learned. 25-year old Blake Christian has been working a variety of promotions, including AEW, ROH, IMPACT, NJPW, GCW, and Jim Crockett Promotions since his 2021 WWE release. However, sources this past weekend surrounding the Starrcast show indicated that Christian is under an agreement with All Elite Wrestling, tied to the Ring of Honor promotion.
Matt Hardy: Triple H Taking Over WWE Is A Game-Changer, He's More Tuned In To 2022 Wrestling
Matt Hardy talks about Triple H assuming control of WWE creative. 2022 will always be remembered as the year that Vince McMahon retired. In his place, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are Co-CEOs of WWE and Triple H has taken over creative. In the weeks since these shake-ups, many in the world of wrestling have commented on the move and the potential impact Vince McMahon's retirement will have on the wrestling world as a whole.
Despite Injuries Plaguing AEW In 2022, Tony Khan Considers 2020 His Most Difficult Year Promoting
In spite of injuries, Tony Khan says 2022 pales in comparison to the difficulties of 2020. This has been a difficult year for AEW, as many of its top stars including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Kris Statlander have all been dealing with injuries this year. This year also saw the departure of Cody Rhodes, one of the founding fathers of the promotion, depart AEW and his return to WWE.
Damian Priest: The Judgment Day Wants To Face The Bloodline, We Need To Reach That Level
Damian Priest wants to see The Judgment Day face The Bloodline at some point. Priest is a founding member of the faction, which also includes Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. The stable has been wreaking havoc on WWE Raw in recent months while The Bloodline has been dominating both Raw and SmackDown. The latter stable features Roman Reigns and The Usos, a trio that collectively holds both world titles and both sets of tag team titles.
Podcast: WWE NXT Heatwave 8/16/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate review WWE NXT Heatwave for August 16, 2022!. Bron Breakker vs. J.D. McDononaugh for the WWE NXT Title. Many Rose vs. Zoey Starks for the WWE NXT Women's Title. Santos Escobar vs. Tony D'Angelo. Carmelo Hayes vs. Giovanni Vinci for the NXT North American Title.
Billy Corgan On EmPowerrr: Some People Like To Throw Their Weight Around, I Don’t Grovel
Billy Corgan speaks about working with other companies on the EmPowerrr event. NWA EmPowerrr was a groundbreaking event for wrestling in general as it was one of the few all-women's pay-per-view events to ever be hosted. The event featured talent from AEW, IMPACT, Ring Of Honor, and more. In a...
AEW Rampage On 8/12 Draws Highest Viewership Number Since April, Demo Rating Rises
Viewership numbers are in for the 8/12 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Daivari, drew 528,000 viewers on August 12. This number is up from the 468,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the highest viewership number the show has drawn since April 8.
AJ Styles: I Want IMPACT And AEW To Do Well, You Never Know Who Might Show Up In WWE
AJ Styles talks about competition and the current state of professional wrestling. There was a time when it was thought that AJ Styles would never be in WWE. For the latter part of the last decade, AJ Styles has been one of the top stars in WWE, and now, he is wishing the best for everyone in AEW and IMPACT, arguably the original house that AJ Styles built.
Bobby Lashley Retains, Dexter Lumis Appears Again, Theory's Back In A Big Way | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 15, 2022:. - Bobby Lashley successfully defended the WWE United States Championship on Monday. One week after he retained the gold against Ciampa, he put it on the line against AJ Styles. In a first-time clash between the two veterans, Lashley emerged victorious at the conclusion of a hard-fought match.
Eric Bischoff Is Optimistic About Triple H's Creative Vision, Says There's No Need For Him In WWE
Eric Bischoff is doubtful he'll ever be back in WWE but is optimistic about the creative direction under Triple H. Before Vince McMahon retired, WWE experimented with changing the creative structure back in 2019 when Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were assigned to be the executive director of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown respectively. Ultimately, neither man spent a lot of time in the position and Bruce Prichard would become the executive director of both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.
Santos Escobar: I Looked At The NXT Changes As Another Opportunity, I've Enjoyed It A Lot
Santos Escobar has enjoyed working in NXT. When the black and gold era of NXT came to a end, the future of some of the brand's top stars were called into question. Since the brand overhaul, Escobar and his faction, Legado del Fantasma, have still been featured regularly on the show.
Jade Cargill Is The First Black Woman On The Cover Of A Wrestling Video Game
Jade Cargill is making more history. Cargill took to social media to say that she's the first black woman to grace the cover of a wrestling video game. Cargill is one of six wrestlers to be on the cover of AEW: Fight Forever, which is AEW's first console game. She shares the cover with Britt Baker, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley.
Doudrop: I Was Disappointed That I Didn't Get To Compete At WrestleMania, But I Understood Why
Doudrop talks about her absence from WrestleMania. Doudrop has been a featured name in the women's division since making her WWE Raw debut in Summer 2021. Despite this, the former Piper Niven was left off both nights of WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. In a recent interview with Inside The...
Lance Archer: It's A Matter Of Time Before I'm Put In 'The' Position
Lance Archer is a 45-year-old veteran who has been part of WWE and IMPACT Wrestling before finding a home at AEW and NJPW. Archer has been put at the top of the card in AEW, challenging for the AEW World Championship on multile occasions. In NJPW, he's been a standout performer and is a former two-time IWGP United States Champion.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (8/16): Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Blake Christian; Angelico, More Compete
AEW Dark (8/16) Bear Country defeated Axel Rico & Victor Iniestra v. You can find results from all AEW events at Fightful's results section.
