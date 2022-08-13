A new Southwest sale is here and it is good for travel into 2023 – for the first time with a sale! Time to book new or check existing reservations to save!. A new Southwest sale came out today that is valid for travel this fall and into the winter of 2023! This is the first sale that has stretched this far so if you want to try to lock in some lower prices for trips in early 2023, now may be the time to do that!

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO