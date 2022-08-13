Read full article on original website
Related
Credit Card Statement Credits, Blame Florida for Airplane Problems, Losing Globalist Status
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Tuesday, August 16, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Why Air Travel Is About To Get Cheaper, Uber Shutting Down Loyalty Program, Europe’s Drought Could Be Death Of River Cruising & More – Travel News!
CNN says Europe’s Drought Could Signal The Death Of River Cruising. T+L writes about The Most Unique Airbnb in Every U.S. State. Budget Travel shares the details on Five Last-Minute Weekend Road Trips. Fodor’s writes about The Unspoiled Caribbean Island You’ve Never Heard Of. Food & Wine:...
NFL・
Heathrow Airport to extend its capacity cap
For those planning to travel through Heathrow Airport, capacity remains an issue, as the capacity cap that is currently in place will be extended to the 29th of October. Heathrow from the sky – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The capacity limit at Heathrow is currently set at 100k...
New Hyatt Promo Gives Double Points at 1,100 Properties and Double Elite Nights (at 65+ Resorts)
There is a new Hyatt promo out today – the Hyatt Bonus Journeys for 2022. This means double points and, for some resorts, double elite credits. The Hyatt Bonus Journeys is back for another year and this time they are adding incentive for more properties to the mix. Here are the details for this offer, which opens for registration today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Southwest Sale for Fall through Winter 2023! Save on New or Existing Reservations
A new Southwest sale is here and it is good for travel into 2023 – for the first time with a sale! Time to book new or check existing reservations to save!. A new Southwest sale came out today that is valid for travel this fall and into the winter of 2023! This is the first sale that has stretched this far so if you want to try to lock in some lower prices for trips in early 2023, now may be the time to do that!
Regal Owner Cineworld Reveals Low Admissions, Warns of ‘Very Significant Dilution’ of Equity Interests
Exhibition giant Cineworld has revealed lower than expected cinema admissions, which could potentially lead to equity dilution, going forward. In an update on Wednesday on its current trading, liquidity position, capital structure and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the group, Cineworld said: “Despite a gradual recovery of demand since re-opening in April 2021, recent admission levels have been below expectations. These lower levels of admissions are due to a limited film slate that is anticipated to continue until November 2022 and are expected to negatively impact trading and the group’s liquidity position in the near term.” Admissions for the...
75% BONUS bei IHG One Rewards Punktesale
IHG One Rewards hat den nächsten Punktesale aufgelegt. Leider gibt es jetzt nur einen 75% Bonus. In der Regel haben wir immer 100% Punktesales gesehen. D. h. nur kaufen, wenn man eine Einlösung mit einem besseren Zimmerpreis über Punkte bekommt (und man keine Punkte gerade besitzt). Für das Aufladen des Accounts sollte man eher auf einen 100% Bonus warten. Der wird wahrscheinlich wieder kommen.
Deal alert! Southwest Sale for fall and winter travel
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why I Love My Capital One Venture X Card
As travel picks up, I find myself using my Capital One Venture X credit card more and more. If you have not added this card to your wallet, do not delay in doing so. The latest addition of Plaza Premium lounge access makes the card even better. Capital One Venture...
Kosher Meal In United Airlines Business Class
I’ve grown weary of the lack of variety in the business class meals on United Airlines’ premium transcontinental flights. So for my last flight, I ordered a kosher meal even though I am not observant nor Jewish…and was pleasantly surprised. Trying Out A Kosher Meal In United...
BoardingArea
205K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0