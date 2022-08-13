Cleveland Browns C Nick Harris carted off the field due to a knee injury

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris has been ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a knee injury and was carted off the field in Jacksonville.

The injury occurred on the second play of the game.

This is the first time Harris has seen game play since taking over the position as a starter.

