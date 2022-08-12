ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Attempted murder suspect who led deputies on chase arrested; investigation leads to two more arrests

By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

The arrests of three men this week, one wanted for attempted murder, culminated with deputies taking two guns and a combined 48 grams of drugs off the streets, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

What started as a father wanting to see his baby ended with a victim walking to the hospital with a gunshot wound, and the man accused of the crime was arrested Monday, nearly a month after leading deputies on a chase .

Tony Linares-Gomez, 18, of Pompano Beach, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, shooting into a dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Sheriff’s Office said he shot a man at the home of a family member. He was arrested at an Airbnb in Hollywood.

Also arrested Monday were Travis Hunt, 19, of Lauderhill, on a count of burglary of an occupied dwelling, and Travon Octelus, 19, of Pompano Beach, on a charge of possession of fentanyl. Both face additional charges of resisting arrest without violence.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on July 11, Linares-Gomez and friends went to a home in the 700 block of Northeast 43rd Court in Deerfield Beach where he asked to see his son, but family members told him to come back the next day. The men shot at the home instead, deputies said.

One man was injured in the shooting and walked to Broward Health North. It is not immediately clear whether the friends Linares-Gomez was with the night of the shooting are Hunt and Octelus.

Detectives attempted to stop Linares-Gomez the next day in North Lauderdale, but he led them on a pursuit into Davie. Witnesses told deputies they saw two men carrying rifles flee from the car, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies, SWAT, K9 units, the Florida Highway Patrol, Davie Police Department and Plantation Police Department officers searched but were unsuccessful in finding the men who bailed.

Investigators found that several suspects in a series of armed robberies in the Sheriff’s Office’s South Broward District, Hallandale Beach, Hollywood and Miami Beach were tied to Linares-Gomez. The Sheriff’s Office said more arrests and charges are expected.

“Clearly, Tony Linares-Gomez has no regard for human life or the consequences of his criminal actions,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement Friday. “Fortunately, no one was seriously injured or killed when he and his criminal friends fired several rounds at an occupied home with his baby inside. The collaborative effort and resources of multiple agencies resulted in a violent criminal being taken off the street, the seizure of firearms and illegal drugs, and possibly solving a rash of armed robberies.”

Two guns, five grams of heroin, eight grams of cocaine, two fentanyl capsules, 35 grams of cannabis and over $3,000 in cash were taken in the investigation, deputies said.

Hunt and Octelus ran from deputies who came to arrest them at a home in Hollywood on Monday, court records show. Hunt fled to a back porch in a nearby fenced-in yard, a probable cause affidavit says.

Octelus had a plastic bag with two capsules that tested positive for fentanyl when he was arrested, court records say. Octelus was released without paying bond Tuesday and ordered to appear in court at a later date. Hunt was released Tuesday after paying a $3,500 bond.

Linares-Gomez is held in the Broward Main Jail without bond.

Court records show he was arrested in January on felony charges of carrying a concealed firearm, accessory after the fact, a weapons-related offense and attempted first-degree murder after a man he was riding in a car with shot at another car, intending to hit two victims.

The probable cause affidavit in that case says Linares-Gomez was present and an accessory in the attempted murder of the two victims. Prosecutors declined the case, according to court records.

At the time, Linares-Gomez was on juvenile probation for a weapons offense, records say.

Attorney information for Linares-Gomez, Hunt and Octelus was not available Friday night.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamisprings.com

Miami-Dade Police Officer Shot…Car Linked to Miami Springs Motel

Our prayers go out to the Miami-Dade Police Officer who was shot last night. That Officer is reportedly in Critical Condition. He was allegedly shot by an armed suspect. That suspect was killed. The shooting occurred in Liberty City in the area of NW 7th Avenue and 62nd Street after...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase. Officials say the suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee Monday night in the Liberty City neighborhood as officers responded to a reported armed robbery.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deerfield Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Hollywood, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Davie, FL
Crime & Safety
Hallandale Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Broward County, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Davie, FL
City
Hallandale Beach, FL
City
Lauderhill, FL
Lauderhill, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, FL
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

VIDEO | Detectives seek driver who struck 2-year-old in hit-and-run in Oakland Park

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives in Oakland Park have released surveillance footage of a driver suspected to be responsible for a hit-and-run that injured a 2-year-old. Shortly after 6 p.m. Aug. 11, Broward deputies and fire personnel responded to a hit-and-run near Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest Fifth Avenue in Oakland Park. A 2-year-old child had been hit by a car and was taken to a ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 74-year-old woman on July 22 in Fort Lauderdale. The driver struck Willie Mae Gipson shortly before midnight near the intersection of Northwest 10th Terrace and Sixth Street, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Guns#Florida Highway Patrol#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office#Airbnb#Northeast 43rd Court#Broward Health North
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot

A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

FBI agents search for Broward bank robbery suspect

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI released photographs on Monday showing the suspect of a bank robbery on Aug. 2 in Broward County. According to special agents at FBI Miami, the bank robbery was shortly after 10:45 a.m., at the Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Deputy Involved in Teen's 2019 Rough Arrest Speaks Out

Broward Sheriff’s Sergeant Gregory LaCerra became a household name in South Florida after he and deputy Christopher Krickovich were charged with battery on then-15-year-old Delucca Rolle during a 2019 rough arrest caught on video. Cellphone video that went viral showed LaCerra pepper spraying the teen and Krickovich forcing his...
TAMARAC, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS

Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A driver found a body in the road in Delray Beach. Police found ‘no real signs’ of how he died.

A driver traveling on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach found a man lying dead in the road, and after an hours-long sweep of the area, officers found “no real signs” of what happened to him, authorities said. Shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, the driver found the adult man in the eastbound emergency lane on Atlantic Avenue near the Interstate 95 overpass, said Ted White, spokesperson for the police ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Woman killed in crash with Florida officer

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy