ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Anne Heche’s Romantic Life: Everyone She Dated

By Andrea Francese
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Anne Heche died on August 12, a week after she sustained severe burns and other injuries in a single-car crash. In life, Heche’s family li fe , professional life, and romantic life, especially her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, were heavily discussed. Do you remember everyone the late actor was romantically linked to?

Before Ellen DeGeneres, Anne Heche was linked to a much older man

Anne Heche was married once and had several significant relationships. Still, most people remember Heche with her love, Ellen DeGeneres. What few people remember is that she had a high-profile romance before DeGeneres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMOEx_0hFSaJ0m00
Steve Martin and Anne Heche | Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1994, Heche, then just 25, began dating Steve Martin. Martin and Heche’s May-December romance was heavily criticized at the time. The pair dated until 1997, when Heche met DeGeneres. She left the Father of the Bride star after sharing an intense moment with DeGeneres.

Ellen and Anne Heche considered getting married

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche first hooked up in 1997, when Heche was still seeing Martin, admitted Heche in her tell-all memoir, Call Me Crazy . The actor revealed, in her writing, that she fell for Ellen immediately after seeing her at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMG5b_0hFSaJ0m00
Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche attend Emmy Awards together in 1997 | Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In the memoir, Heche said it was “love at first sight,” but DeGeneres was initially reluctant to get involved. Heche recalled that DeGeneres was concerned that she would end up being an “experiment” for Heche, who Degeneres thought was only interested in men. The pair dated until 2000. Heche said that she felt alone and isolated toward the end of her relationship.

Anne Heche left Ellen to marry Coleman Laffoon

In 2001, Heche made her first public appearance with Coleman Laffoon, a cameraman she worked with on a documentary about DeGeneres. The couple fell into a serious relationship quickly. They married the same year, and Heche gave birth to her first child, Homer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FDX1C_0hFSaJ0m00
Anne Heche and Coleman Laffoon | John Shearer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The union wasn’t meant to last, though. Heche and Laffoon’s divorce was finalized in 2009. By the time the former flames had finalized their divorce, Heche was already seeing someone else. Her next relationship, some argue, was her most serious, although she never married again.

After Laffoon the late actor was in a long-term relationship with James Tupper

In 2008, Heche made her public debut with James Tupper , although their relationship is said to have begun much earlier. The same year they went public about their relationship, they also revealed they were expecting a child together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MENXJ_0hFSaJ0m00
Anne Heche and James Tupper | C Flanigan/Getty Images

Heche gave birth to her second son, Atlas Heche Tupper, in 2009. The couple fell into a serious, committed relationship but opted not to get married, despite much needling from those around them. In a 2011 interview with the Telegraph , Heche explained that she saw no purpose in getting married since there was nothing to “gain” from it. The couple ended their romance in 2018.

The ‘Six Days Seven Nights’ actor had a string of flings after James Tupper

Following the end of her romance with Tupper, Heche was linked to Liz Brixius and Thomas Jane. Brixius and Heche’s relationship was never officially confirmed and is believed only to have lasted a few months. According to Life and Style , the duo opted not to label their relationship. Just like her connection to Brixius, Heche didn’t initially confirm she briefly dated Jane. The duo met on the set of Hung. The relationship, once again, wasn’t long-lasting. Jane confirmed the relationship in the wake of Heche’s death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PPcr6_0hFSaJ0m00
Thomas Jane and Anne Heche | Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute

Heche wasn’t openly seeing anyone at the time of her death. The late actor, who did share plenty with fans on Instagram, was careful to keep her private life largely off social media. Her most recent Instagram posts, posted just a month before her tragic death , were work-related, as were most of her other updates.

RELATED: An Episode of Anne Heche’s Podcast ‘Better Together’ Was Removed From Feeds Following Fiery Los Angeles Car Crash

Comments / 6

Susan Gingery Lee
2d ago

what media does this, she hasn't been even buried and go through her dating life. how do they sleep at night. 😡

Reply
8
Related
The List

Anne Heche's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death Might Surprise You

Before her heartbreaking death, Anne Heche was one of the busiest women in Hollywood. She started acting at the age of 12 in order to help support her family after her father's death, per Biography. "When I was a kid, age 12, my family moved 11 times," she told Page Six. "We were poor. No money. Homeless. A yellow strip of tape across our door."
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever

Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Ron Galella
Person
Thomas Jane
Person
James Tupper
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Ellen Degeneres
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The List

Inside Anne Heche's Final Instagram Post

It's been several days since Anne Heche, a veteran actor who has appeared in acclaimed films such as "Six Days Seven Nights," "Return to Paradise," and "Psycho," has been in the hospital fighting for her life after a fiery car crash (via TMZ). On Aug. 5, 2022, Heche drove into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Academy Awards#Vanity Fair#Romantic Life#Getty Images#Bride
musictimes.com

Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern

Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off

Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden Said She Was ‘Careful’ Around ‘Playboy’ Desi Arnaz

I Dream of Jeannie aired in 1965, but its star, Barbara Eden, actually appeared in another iconic TV show beforehand. I Love Lucy took to the air more than a decade before Eden headlined I Dream of Jeannie. The former, starring Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz, aired its first episode in 1951 and ended in 1957. However, before it ended, Barbara Eden scored her third onscreen role in I Love Lucy. In recalling her experience on set, she had two very different takes on each half of the show’s famous couple.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Friend Claims Ellen DeGeneres Never Gave Anne Heche The 'Credit She Deserved' For ‘Changing The Course Of History’ For The LGBTQ+ Community

As friends, family and fans mourn the passing of Anne Heche, one of the late actress' close friends is reflecting on everything she did for the LGBTQ+ community — and how her triumphs may have been overlooked by her ex-girlfriend.Discussing Heche's former relationship with Ellen DeGeneres — the two dated from 1997 to 2000 — Derek Warburton, who works as a celebrity stylist, marveled at the way his friend boldly chose to come out.ROSIE O'DONNELL REACTS TO ANNE HECHE'S 'HORRIFYING' CRASH AFTER TROLLING HER FOR 'RELATIONSHIP WITH SPACE ALIENS'"She did it for all the right reasons and she knew that....
CELEBRITIES
The List

Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident

It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune

American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

160K+
Followers
111K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy