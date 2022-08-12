‘Virgin River’: Ricky Isn’t Gone for Good

Netflix ‘s Virgin River follows Robyn Carr’s book series of the same name. While much of the drama focuses on Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), the town’s nurse, and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), the town’s bar owner, the other residents of Virgin River have also become equally important.

Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey), the shy young man who works at Jack’s bar struck up a romance with Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale), a Los Angeles transplant who is sent to Virgin River by her parents to live with her overbearing Aunt Connie (Nicola Cavendish). Unfortunately, their romance fizzled following Ricky’s decision to enlist in the Army. But don’t count Ricky out for good.

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey as Ricky in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

Inside ‘Virgin River’s slow-moving timeline

As much as fans feel connected to the characters on Virgin River , time is actually moving quite slowly within the world of the show.

“Things move slowly in Virgin River,” Breckenridge told Glamour . “I think Mel’s only been in Virgin River for maybe four months,” Breckenridge guesses. “It’s a hundred and some odd days; there’s a chart for it. She’s only nine weeks pregnant at this point, and Charmaine is like five months, apparently.”

Knowing how solely time moves, who know when we’ll see Ricky again?

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’: Jack Could Bail on Mel and Their Unborn Baby

Ricky isn’t gone for good

Ricky has been a staple on the series since season 1. Now he is set to go to basic training after enlisting in the Army.

However, fans shouldn’t expect that he’s gone for good. “The timeline was set that he would be in basic training until December, so as much as we move at the pace that we’re moving… I won’t say it’ll be in Season 10, but he’s a fan favorite, and everybody loves him, so we’ll probably see Ricky at some point down the road,” new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told TV Line .

Virgin River is going to need a time jump soon.

Will Ricky and Lizzie get back together in ‘Virgin River’ Season 5?

Since we know we will see Ricky at some point in season 5, will he and Lizzie get back together ? As you may recall, the duo split in season 3 when Ricky failed to tell Lizzie had enlisted in the army. Though they seem to have a solid friendship now, we’re not sure more romance is in their future.

“I do hope they get back together, but on mutual terms where she has forgiven him, and he has learned his lesson — not out of shame or guilt, but out of a genuine understanding of her feelings,” Gurnsey told TV Line . “That was Ricky’s whole problem this season. He understood that he messed up, but he would never really take it to heart. That’s what he needs to learn if he wants to get back together with her — he needs to understand her feelings.”

Only time will tell.

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’: The Shocking Season 4 Ending Explained