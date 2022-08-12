ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Deadly car crash into utility pole, house in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a car crashed into a utility pole before rolling into a Vancouver house on Tuesday. Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in the 2600 block of NE 99th Street around 5:18 p.m. Responding personnel found the driver,...
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Man killed in shooting at N. Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Portsmouth neighborhood Sunday night. Just after 10 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a shooting call in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street, at Northgate Park. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘Unknown’ person opens fire in Vancouver backyard, 3 men injured

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Three men were injured after someone opened fire at a home early Sunday morning in Vancouver, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 6900 block of Carolina Lane. When they arrived, they found three men who were shot in a backyard. They learned several people were in the backyard when an “unknown” person walked up and opened fire on the group.
VANCOUVER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Major Crimes Unit
kptv.com

Man found with counterfeit DEA badge, drugs after pursuit in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing 34 charges including impersonating an officer following a pursuit and crash in southeast Portland on Sunday, according to police. Just after 10 a.m., officers found a stolen pickup truck in the area of Southeast 74th and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: Boyfriend arrested for broomstick assault

The Scappoose Police Department responds to calls for service from July 21-31, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Thursday, July 21 Police assisted an outside agency in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. Friday, July 22 Police were dispatched to a non-injury accident in the 34000 block of Northeast Heron Meadows Way. It was reported that the driver hit a parked vehicle, causing damage to the rear...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
KXL

Teen Driver Dies In Crash On Interstate 5 Near Aurora

AURORA, Ore. — Two vehicles collided on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 277 on Monday afternoon, taking the life of a driver and injuring a passenger. Oregon State Police say 18-year-old Jacob Hernandez-Arellano of Salem died after his vehicle was hit by a semi truck and trailer while changing lanes around 2:40pm.
AURORA, OR
KATU.com

Police arrest man carrying fake law enforcement badge, drugs, and cash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a suspect who tried to outrun them Sunday, Aug. 14, by trying to drive through yards and a house. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Joshua Frank Farrell, was allegedly driving a stolen pickup truck when police say he tried to outrun them when he was located in Southeast Portland near 74th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

New, ‘more dangerous’ form of fentanyl found in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new form of fentanyl that is reportedly more potent than the typical pressed pill was recently found in Portland, causing officials to sound the alarm. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says their Special Investigations Unit found four grams of what is often referred to...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy