Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Deadly car crash into utility pole, house in Vancouver
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a car crashed into a utility pole before rolling into a Vancouver house on Tuesday. Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in the 2600 block of NE 99th Street around 5:18 p.m. Responding personnel found the driver,...
PPB recovers stolen pickup with 6-month-old puppy inside
PPB is requesting public assistance in finding a dog and the stolen pickup truck she was in.
Death investigation underway in Clatsop County after body of Portland man found
A death investigation is underway after a Portland man was found dead on Highway 30 on Saturday, authorities said.
kptv.com
Trailer containing belongings stolen from newly-married couple in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - FOX 12′s Most Wanted stole a trailer from a Vancouver neighborhood over the weekend, and it turns out it was stolen from a couple who just tied the knot. Rich and Kristina Williams got married three weeks ago and married life was going well until...
kptv.com
Man killed in shooting at N. Portland park
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Portsmouth neighborhood Sunday night. Just after 10 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a shooting call in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street, at Northgate Park. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
Gresham hit-run suspect arraigned on murder charge
The suspect accused of killing a man via hit-and-run in Gresham last week was arraigned Monday by Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.
kptv.com
‘Unknown’ person opens fire in Vancouver backyard, 3 men injured
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Three men were injured after someone opened fire at a home early Sunday morning in Vancouver, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 6900 block of Carolina Lane. When they arrived, they found three men who were shot in a backyard. They learned several people were in the backyard when an “unknown” person walked up and opened fire on the group.
kptv.com
Caught on Camera: Attempted arson targets home of elderly Portlanders
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland couple says they have been harassed by a group of people for the last few weeks, but that it escalated early Monday morning when individuals tried to light one of their parent’s homes on fire. “We just want some help,” said Mackie Duong....
kptv.com
Man found with counterfeit DEA badge, drugs after pursuit in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing 34 charges including impersonating an officer following a pursuit and crash in southeast Portland on Sunday, according to police. Just after 10 a.m., officers found a stolen pickup truck in the area of Southeast 74th and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.
Channel 6000
VIDEO: Car struck after man appears to hurl rock at traffic on I-5 bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man has a word of warning for others after he says his dashcam video shows someone throwing a rock at his car while he was driving over the I-5 bridge into Portland. Now, he wants whoever did this to be caught so they don’t...
Motorcyclist killed in Southeast Portland crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a Southeast Portland crash Sunday afternoon, police said.
Family ‘paranoid’ after second attack on Portland home
A SE Portland family who was targeted in a second attack at their home says someone tried to set their house on fire two weeks after vandals struck.
Scappoose Police Log: Boyfriend arrested for broomstick assault
The Scappoose Police Department responds to calls for service from July 21-31, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Thursday, July 21 Police assisted an outside agency in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. Friday, July 22 Police were dispatched to a non-injury accident in the 34000 block of Northeast Heron Meadows Way. It was reported that the driver hit a parked vehicle, causing damage to the rear...
Man who kidnapped Washington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man who at knifepoint kidnapped a Washington woman with whom he had previously been in a relationship has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon says 61-year-old James Cooley of Rainier was sentenced Monday after...
kptv.com
Neighbors in Portland say homeless are targets of homemade explosives, arson
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Saturday night, Portland police were called to reports of a homemade bomb being thrown at a food cart near SE 82nd Ave. and Francis St. The bomb never detonated and police were able to safely diffuse it. But, locals in the Lents neighborhood say this is becoming a disturbing trend.
KXL
Teen Driver Dies In Crash On Interstate 5 Near Aurora
AURORA, Ore. — Two vehicles collided on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 277 on Monday afternoon, taking the life of a driver and injuring a passenger. Oregon State Police say 18-year-old Jacob Hernandez-Arellano of Salem died after his vehicle was hit by a semi truck and trailer while changing lanes around 2:40pm.
KATU.com
Police arrest man carrying fake law enforcement badge, drugs, and cash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a suspect who tried to outrun them Sunday, Aug. 14, by trying to drive through yards and a house. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Joshua Frank Farrell, was allegedly driving a stolen pickup truck when police say he tried to outrun them when he was located in Southeast Portland near 74th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.
Collision leaves motorcyclist dead in SE Portland
A crash between a car and motorcycle left one driver dead in Southeast Portland on Sunday, authorities said.
Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen truck, attempting to drive through fences and yards
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested Sunday and charged with 34 crimes after leading police on a lengthy chase, first in a car and later on foot, that ended inside a residential home. Officers located a stolen pickup truck on Sunday and attempted a traffic stop, a Portland...
Channel 6000
New, ‘more dangerous’ form of fentanyl found in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new form of fentanyl that is reportedly more potent than the typical pressed pill was recently found in Portland, causing officials to sound the alarm. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says their Special Investigations Unit found four grams of what is often referred to...
