ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

3 injured after FedEx truck hits pedestrians, parked cars in downtown SLC

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y75h0_0hFSZz6X00

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people were injured in a crash involving several vehicles in downtown Salt Lake City Friday afternoon.

According to a police spokesperson, bystanders flagged down officers to the scene near 450 S. 400 West at about 3:20 p.m.

Police said a driver in a FedEx truck lost control and hit multiple pedestrians and several parked cars on 400 West. Exact numbers were not immediately available, but the incident is under investigation.

The fire department had to perform "rescue operations," SLCPD wrote in a tweet about the crash.

SLCPD

Three people were injured and taken to the hospital. One was in critical condition, and the other two suffered serious injuries. An update from police later said the critical patient's status was upgraded, and all three are expected to fully recover.

The FedEx driver was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible health issues.

400 West was temporarily closed between 400-500 South due to the investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

POLICE: Plane crashes in Davis County

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday. Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident. The agency states that no injuries were reported as […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Cars
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Salt Lake City, UT
Cars
ABC4

WANTED: Burglar causes over $10k in damage to Plain City office building

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect caught breaking into a Weber County office building and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary targeted a Plain City office building on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. Authorities say the suspect caused over $10,000 worth […]
PLAIN CITY, UT
KUTV

Suspect in Heber City murder found dead

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The suspect in the murder of a Heber City woman in July has been found dead, according to police. In a statement issued Aug. 16, the Heber City Police Department said the body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in an Oregon state park on Monday.
HEBER CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Vehicles#Traffic Accident
KSLTV

Neighborhood supports family of West Jordan mom killed in Big Cottonwood Canyon crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A neighborhood is coming together for a family after a terrible crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon left a West Jordan mother dead. Unified Police said Monday morning’s crash was caused by a dump truck whose driver claimed the brakes stopped working, killed Jessica Keetch Minnesota, and sent her two young children as well as her mother to the hospital.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man who threatened Weber Co. deputy with 3-foot wooden stake in custody

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents detail a 40-year-old transient’s threatening of a Weber County Sheriff’s Deputy with a three-foot stake and subsequent threats against almost everyone he encountered that night. According to charging documents filed Monday in Ogden’s 2nd District Court,...
WEST HAVEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC4

Bountiful Police search for felony theft suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? Bountiful City Police is searching for a suspect connected to a felony retail theft incident.  The woman was caught on security camera entering and exiting a store. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. Police are asking anyone who […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ksl.com

Man injured in West Valley City drive-by shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in West Valley City on Sunday, and police are still looking for the shooter, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. near 3100 South and 4400 West, according to West Valley Police Lt. Jason Vincent. The man was shot in his back and is expected to survive.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Men arrested for staging YouTube kidnapping in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Three men have been arrested after allegedly staging a kidnapping video for YouTube in West Jordan on Saturday. West Jordan Police say three men are facing charges of disorderly conduct for the staged incident. Police first received calls from an eyewitness expressing concern for the victim’s well-being after observing what […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Soldier Canyon closed, residents evacuated after flood

STOCKTON, Utah (ABC4) – Soldier Canyon and the mouth of Soldier Canyon were evacuated on Saturday due to severe flooding in the canyon, according to the Stockton Police Department. Soldier Canyon Road was reportedly also shut down, and emergency and road crews have been working on the area. Evacuations of the residents at the mouth […]
STOCKTON, UT
KUTV

Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that left 11-year-old dead

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy dead late Aug. 10. The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the area of 4200 South and 4000 West, where the boy and his mother were walking. Authorities said a vehicle drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, where it hit the child. The driver reportedly did not stop.
kslnewsradio.com

Three people charged after staged kidnapping for YouTube video, police say

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police were dispatched after three individuals reportedly conducted a staged kidnapping Saturday. Police say it was for a YouTube video. According to The West Jordan Police Department, the three individuals had one person with their hands bound and a cloth over their head. They were being carried away by another individual. The scene caused concern from many bystanders.
WEST JORDAN, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy