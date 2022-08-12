Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
People living in and around a giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland couple says they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. We talked with Kerry Stickler as he gave us a tour of his expansive property, just off Southeast Foster Road. He beamed with pride as he showed us the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene. But Stickler's stories paint a much different picture.
Where to Get Breakfast in Portland
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and some people would argue that breakfast food is the best type of cuisine. There is no shortage of breakfast variations, from waffles to omelets to crispy bacon. While Portland might be known for its excellent West Coast seafood, the culinary...
2022 Portland Adult Soapbox Derby | All Ages Shoebox Derby, Schedule, Photos
————– Related Portland Events & Info. Sunflowers: Packer Orchards Farm Place Sunflower Fields Open in Hood River | U-Cut Sunflowers, 15 Unique Photo Opportunities, Golden Hour (Aug 18-21) Scavenger Hunt: Urban Adventure Quest’s Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure | Safe Outdoor Activity, Discount / Promo Code.
This Portland Woman Spends Her Free Time Trapping Cats to Be Spayed and Neutered
On an otherwise typical evening, when most of us are likely settling in at home or hitting the latest bar, Karen Jealous is out trapping cats. Jealous, who on social media goes by the alias PDX Cat Trapper, works for a contracting company by day and moonlights as a TNR (trap-neuter-return) rescuer by night. She’s part of a handful of volunteers and “solo rescuers,” as she calls herself, who are helping to keep the feral cat population at bay through the TNR program, in which cats are trapped and brought to a clinic to be spayed or neutered, and then released back where they were found. The program helps prevent overpopulation, keeping shelters less crowded while also decreasing the number of cats being euthanized. Given an ever-growing feral cat population, many clinics that provide the service are often strained and require outside help. That's where people like Jealous come in. We spoke with her about her experience as a feline trapper, and why she does it.
A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland
Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
Dog recovered after truck stolen in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 6-month-old basset hound named Lola has been returned to her owner after she was abducted in their stolen pickup truck on Tuesday. Lola was inside the blue 2016 Doge 1500 crew cab parked at Cascade Station when the truck was stolen at noon. Police said...
Kinnamon’s in downtown Portland is giving cinnamon rolls a sweet makeover
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Kinnamon’s is a new bakery in downtown Portland serving wildly topped cinnamon rolls!. With flavors like Blueberry Crumble and Cookies & Cream, customers will be able to find some of their favorite flavors on top of a freshly baked cinnamon roll. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by to learn more about it.
Family ‘paranoid’ after second attack on Portland home
A SE Portland family who was targeted in a second attack at their home says someone tried to set their house on fire two weeks after vandals struck.
Portland Burger Week returns with juicy deals
All this week get a juicy deal at the best local burger joints -- it's Portland Burger Week.
Trailer containing belongings stolen from newly-married couple in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - FOX 12′s Most Wanted stole a trailer from a Vancouver neighborhood over the weekend, and it turns out it was stolen from a couple who just tied the knot. Rich and Kristina Williams got married three weeks ago and married life was going well until...
Kohr Explores: Oregon’s largest sunflower festival returns
Oregon's largest sunflower festival returns this weekend.
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Portland
Portland is known for its fantastic and convenient food scene. You can find lots filled with food trucks, hole-in-the-wall restaurants, and well-known establishments everywhere. Whether you are a Portland native or come from another part of the country, I included, you may have difficulty finding certain regional American cooking. Coming...
Portland Has the Best Urban Wilderness in America. Here’s How To Explore It Yourself.
Portland is weird, sure. Seemingly every brewery in town seems to be competing to see who can make a more death-defying IPA, and nobody would bat an eyelash if someone opened a store selling nothing but organic, non-GMO sponges. But beyond its quirkiness, Portland also has the best urban wilderness of any American city, where you can escape from downtown into a maze of Douglas Fir trees in a matter of minutes. Then, an hour later, find yourself kayaking to a secluded island beach.
12 theme parks and water parks in the Pacific Northwest
While Oregon and Washington don’t exactly have a surplus of thrilling rides, there are still several theme parks and water parks around the Northwest where people can get their adrenaline surging.
Neighbors in Portland say homeless are targets of homemade explosives, arson
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Saturday night, Portland police were called to reports of a homemade bomb being thrown at a food cart near SE 82nd Ave. and Francis St. The bomb never detonated and police were able to safely diffuse it. But, locals in the Lents neighborhood say this is becoming a disturbing trend.
Portland garbage pickup changes due to rising temperatures
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland residents are being asked to set their garbage cans out one day early this week due to high temperatures. The Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability said Tuesday that because of weather, collections may happen earlier than usual Wednesday and Thursday. This includes the collection of garbage, recycling and compost.
Oregon City eco-friendly salon owner has baby, opens in Tigard
Female-owned business plans donation to National Network of Abortion Funds.Oregon City LiveEdge Eco Salon owner Sydnie Bray has had an eventful year after opening a second location in Tigard in March. A graduate of Oregon City High School, Bray and her wife, Ruby, welcomed their child Lucia Bear Bray on July 27. Born at 7:41 p.m., Lucia was 18.5 inches and 7.6 pounds at birth. "I am so incredibly excited to be a mom," Bray said. "As a lesbian couple and two parents, we are very fortunate and lucky to be able to have the reproductive medicine and the...
2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire
Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
Best Boozy Basically Bottomless Brunch Spots in Portland
Portland is a well-rounded West Coast metropolis, featuring a gorgeous natural bounty, and a hip and creative cultural scene. Portland’s edgy and unconventional spirit shines through its vibrant restaurant and coffee house scene. You can enjoy a coffee and mimosa with friends to start a fun-filled day of bike...
