411mania.com
Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized the way WWE has been booking Omos and doesn’t think he should have stopped being AJ Styles’ bodyguard. He said: “Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one...
PWMania
Latest News on Plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Return
The return of Sasha Banks and Naomi to WWE TV is still expected for the near future, but it appears that the company will hold off until the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament is completed. Banks and Naomi reached an agreement to return, now with Triple H is running creative.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey Imitating Her On WWE SmackDown
This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Ronda Rousey dumped a bag full of cash in the ring in response to being fined, a move that immediately took WWE fans down memory lane to a similar moment involving Becky Lynch from a few years ago. In the lead-up to her match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Lynch would respond to a vicious backstage attack from the MMA fighter-turned-wrestler by emptying a bag full of cash in the ring, saying that she was paying a preemptive fine for what she had planned to do to Baszler.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Drops Hint at a Return to the Company
A former WWE star recently teased his return to the company on Twitter or appears to be waiting for a call to do so. Although Lio Rush’s experience with the WWE did not finish as he had intended and a number of alleged problems caused his departure, it appears that he is open to joining the company again. On Twitter, Rush shared a photo of himself managing the current United States Champion Bobby Lashley back when he was a member of the Raw roster.
stillrealtous.com
Booker T Says Former WWE Star Needs To Shut His Mouth
Now that a new regime is in charge of WWE you never know who might return to the company as fans have seen some familiar faces on WWE programming recently. It seems that Triple H is bringing released stars back into the fold, and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush recently teased a possible return when he posted several photos of his time working as Bobby Lashley’s managed on the main roster.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as AJ Styles challenges Bobby Lashley for the United States championship
With undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns rarely appearing on weekly television, WWE has placed an extra importance on the United States championship. The title will be up for grabs for the second straight week as Bobby Lashley puts the belt on the line against former world champion AJ Styles in one of the featured matches of Raw on Monday night.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Recalls Signs Eddie Guerrero Had Health Issues Prior to His Death
On the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show on AddFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle reflected on Eddie Guerrero’s health issues prior to his passing in 2005. On a SmackDown episode, Angle and Guerrero competed in a lumberjack match that resulted in a no contest. Angle said:. “That’s when I...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – August 15, 2022
WWE RAW Results – August 15, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with Judgment Day then comes to the ring as we head to a video of the events involving them and the Mysterios last week. The crowd loudly boos them as Rhea Ripley says that they run Raw....
Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw
Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Recalls How Vince McMahon Was Not 'Warm And Fuzzy' During His Stressful First WWE Year
Since returning to WWE and pro wrestling in 2016, Goldberg has enjoyed a career renaissance of sorts, winning the WWE Universal Championship twice and taking on top stars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley. It's a stark contrast from his first run in WWE back in 2003-2004, which, in the words of Donald Sutherland from "JFK," was not so good.
wrestlinginc.com
Damian Priest Says Rhea Ripley Did Recent Move To Make Her 'Creep Fanbase' Go Insane
Throughout the summer of 2022, The Judgement Day – Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley — have found themselves locked in a feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. It began when the trio attempted to recruit Dominik to their ranks, but their efforts quickly proved unsuccessful. In response to the junior Mysterio's defiance, The Judgement Day has elected to terrorize him and his father at every turn. One such attack, which involved Ripley choking Dominik out with her legs on "Raw," gained a high level of online attention, especially after she made an eyebrow-raising Twitter post about it.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/15/22)
Tonight’s RAW will be broadcast live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show and is now being advertised on both the arena and WWE Events websites.
PWMania
Rob Van Dam Comments on Possibly Teaming Up With Matt Riddle in WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, RVD commented on possibly teaming up with Matt Riddle in WWE:. “That would be awesome, yeah (teaming with Riddle). I feel like if they...
PWMania
WWE Star Returning a Previous Gimmick?
With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, Butch, once known as Pete Dunne, may have hinted at returning to a gimmick that fans have already seen. A number of former WWE stars, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and B-FAB, have returned since Triple H was appointed the company’s new head of creative.
411mania.com
Spoilers From Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
ComicBook
Former WWE Star Teases Reunion with United States Champion Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley is back to his dominating ways. "The All-Mighty" kicked off the year in a big way, dethroning then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble. Lashley would drop that title just three weeks later at WWE Elimination Chamber, despite not getting the chance to properly defend it. He would then set his sights on Omos, ending the Nigerian Giant's undefeated streak at WWE WrestleMania 38 this past April. It wouldn't take long for Lashley to decorate his waist once again, as he captured the WWE United States Title from Theory at WWE Money in the Bank.
411mania.com
Santos Escobar Says He’s Enjoyed Working In NXT 2.0, Talks Working WIth Shawn Michaels
Santos Escobar was a major part of both the previous era of NXT and the current 2.0 era, and he’s enjoyed both of them. Escobar, who is facing Tony D’Angelo on tonight’s Heatwave-themed episode with his NXT career on the line, spoke with Denise Salcedo recently and discussed the brand’s evolution and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Atlantic City, NJ (8/14): Bianca Belair Faces Asuka
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on August 14 from Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Atlantic City, NJ (8/14) - WWE U.S. Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Theory and The...
411mania.com
WWE News: Possible Spoilers On Wrestlers At Tonight’s RAW, NXT UK Wrestlers In Florida, Happy Corbin & Liv Morgan Appear At Food Festival
– PWInsider reports that Maryse is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. It was also noted that Dexter Lumis is in Washington DC, so he will likely be on the show as well. – NXT UK’s Charlie Dempsey and Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey &...
