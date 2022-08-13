Read full article on original website
WSLS
Human remains discovered near US-220N exit in Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:22 P.M.:. Skeletal remains were discovered near an exit ramp off of US-220 North in Roanoke, according to police. Police said the northbound Franklin Road exit ramp off of US-220 is closed due to the forensics investigation but should be clear soon. The RPD...
whee.net
HVAC fire causes smoke in Professional Arts Building
HVAC fire causes smoke in Professional Arts Building. Martinsville Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire on Cleveland Avenue Monday afternoon, but when they arrived it was all smoke, but no fire. At approximately 1:45 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher was on the scene at 19 Cleveland Ave. in front of the Professional Arts Center where power had been cut and firefighters were ventilating the building. “They are saying it looks like an HVAC unit on the outside of the building caught fire and smoked up the building inside,” Fincher said. “There is no power to the building right now while we get the smoke out.”
FireRescue1
Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges
ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
wfxrtv.com
Skeletal remains found in Roanoke, near exit ramp on US-220
— UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says that the Franklin Road exit off Route 220 will be closed until further notice due to the discovery of skeletal remains in the area. Authorities say the department’s forensics unit is at the scene, along with the medical examiner’s office....
WSLS
16-year-old charged after bringing firearm to school in Henry County
BASSETT, Va. – A teen is facing charges after bringing a firearm to Bassett High School, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said. On Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., a student told BHS staff that another student brought a firearm inside of the school, according to authorities. After being notified,...
WDBJ7.com
Three members of Rollin’ 30s Crips gang sentenced for Roanoke murders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - Three members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips gang have been sentenced to prison for two murders in Roanoke. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and was sentenced August 15 to 37 years in prison.
WSLS
90 wheelchairs donated to Salem VA Medical Center
SALEM, Va. – A local group is addressing the critical need for wheelchairs at the Salem VA Medical Center. From October to December of last year, the Knights of Columbus Council collected over 16 thousand dollars in donations from people across Southwest Virginia. And with that money, they purchase...
smithmountainlake.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly spotted in Bedford County
The presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly in Bedford County was recently confirmed, the county said Aug. 8. A county news release cited the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “The spotted lanternfly is an exotic, invasive insect with no natural enemies in the United States. Its preferred host...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS warns community of text scam
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS is alerting residents of a text message scam that has been circulating for the past few days. Fire officials say people in the Roanoke area have received text messages — from various phone numbers — with a link to order a department shirt.
WSET
US Attorney Kavanaugh, city officials announce sentencing for alleged Roanoke gang members
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh was joined by law enforcement partners from the FBI, City of Roanoke Police Department, Virginia State Police, and family members of Nikolas Lee on Tuesday to announce the sentences of several Rollin’ 30s gang members. Three Roanoke men,...
WSLS
Roanoke families take one last dive at Washington Park Pool
ROANOKE, Va. – After 50 years of cannonballs, Roanoke took a final splash at the Washington Park Pool on Sunday. The pool will be demolished to make way for a brand new one, but Roanoke threw a party before the renovation project gets underway. As a DJ blasted tunes,...
WSLS
Efforts to end gun violence continue in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is continuing its efforts to curb gun violence in Star City. According to the latest data from Roanoke Police, there were seven additional shootings in the city in the last month. That brings the total number of shootings to 47...
WSLS
Second Cook Out coming to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Another Cook Out is headed to the Star City. We’re told the fast food restaurant will be located at 2809 Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke, where a Long John Silver’s once was before it closed permanently several years ago. The Greensboro-based fast food chain...
wfirnews.com
Woman hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting
From Roanoke City Police: On August 14, 2022 at approximately 7:32 P.M., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Fernciff Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult female in a parking lot with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
After 20 years, are we any closer to answers in Short family murders in Henry Co.?
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — Monday marks 20 years since someone shot and killed Michael and Mary Short in what investigators called execution-style murders in Henry County. The remains of their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, were found six weeks later in a North Carolina creek. Even after two long decades, investigators still don’t have solid […]
wfxrtv.com
Dr. Morrow shares COVID, public health update for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) — Dr. Cynthia Morrow — provided the latest details about the coronavirus pandemic, as well as other public health topics. The RCAHD shared their latest data on Tuesday, Aug....
wfirnews.com
Authorities searching for armed, dangerous suspect
Authorities are searching for a man described as armed and dangerous who led them on a high-speed chase Thursday that began on Interstate 81 and ended with a crash in Craig County. Police say they believe 42-year-old Shawn Tolbert has been living in the woods ever since. Officials say it began when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that might be connected to a theft near Buchanan. It turns out there was no connection, but the driver took off anyway, leading to the chase and search for Tolbert.
WSLS
WATCH: Sentences of Rollin’ 30s gang members announced Tuesday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – The sentences of several Rollin’ 30s gang members allegedly responsible for the murders of two young men were announced Tuesday morning. A press conference was held at 10 a.m. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh was joined by law enforcement partners from the FBI, City of Roanoke Police Department, Virginia State Police and family members of Nikolas Lee, a 17-year-old who was murdered by gang members in 2017, according to our previous reporting.
WSLS
Danville woman wins Miss Virginia Volunteer, to compete in Miss Volunteer America
LYNCHBURG, Va. – This role model took home the big title. On Saturday, Kate Clatterbuck was named Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023 at the Miss Virginia Volunteer 2022 Pageant Finals Night, a release by Michael King, the Miss Virginia Volunteer Marketing Director said. The pageant was held at the Academy...
WSLS
Lynchburg’s ‘Men2School’ shows support, encouragement on LCS’s first day of school
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The moment Lynchburg City students stepped off the school bus Tuesday morning, they faced their first test of the 2022-2023 academic year – navigating through a sea of support. A group called “Men2School” is made up of church members, fraternities, and other organizations with the...
