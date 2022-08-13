HVAC fire causes smoke in Professional Arts Building. Martinsville Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire on Cleveland Avenue Monday afternoon, but when they arrived it was all smoke, but no fire. At approximately 1:45 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher was on the scene at 19 Cleveland Ave. in front of the Professional Arts Center where power had been cut and firefighters were ventilating the building. “They are saying it looks like an HVAC unit on the outside of the building caught fire and smoked up the building inside,” Fincher said. “There is no power to the building right now while we get the smoke out.”

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO