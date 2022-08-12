ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska DC Erik Chinander praises transfer defenders Devin Drew, Tommi Hill

Nebraska turned to the transfer portal after a disappointing 3-9 season in 2021 looking to give the 2022 squad a boost. On Tuesday, Cornhusker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander shared that he likes what he’s seen from some of the newcomers with college experience. Devin Drew, a defensive tackle from...
Nebraska DB Isaac Gifford excited to be part of 'special' nickel group

Nebraska is looking to set its starting lineup with the season opener just under 2 weeks away. On Tuesday, Cornhuskers defensive coordinator Erik Chinander identified the nickel position as one spot still being sorted out. He said Isaac Gifford, Chris Kolarevic and Javin Wright are all in contention. Gifford saw...
DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Delivers $100 As Clock Ticks to Launch

As sports fans in the Sunflower State eagerly await the arrival of mobile sports betting, the latest DraftKings Kansas promo code offers $100 for simply pre-registering with the popular sportsbook. NEW USER BONUS. $100 BONUS!. PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS. Use our DraftKings Kansas promo code to secure a $100 pre-registration bonus before...
Rutgers Boardwalk: Scarlet Knights bringing Jersey boardwalk vibe to Piscataway for 2022

The Rutgers Boardwalk is going to be a staple for Scarlet Knight home games in 2022. In an announcement Tuesday morning, Rutgers revealed they will be bringing the New Jersey boardwalk scene to campus in Piscataway for home games this season. According to that release, the Rutgers Boardwalk area will open 4 hours prior to kick-off for every home game. A post-game fireworks show will also be featured.
Tom Handy

O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
