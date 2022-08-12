The Rutgers Boardwalk is going to be a staple for Scarlet Knight home games in 2022. In an announcement Tuesday morning, Rutgers revealed they will be bringing the New Jersey boardwalk scene to campus in Piscataway for home games this season. According to that release, the Rutgers Boardwalk area will open 4 hours prior to kick-off for every home game. A post-game fireworks show will also be featured.

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO