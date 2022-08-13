Type One Timer Hockey wraps up first camp at Hertz Arena

As summer wraps up and school begins, a group of kids got to cool down and hit the ice in Hertz Arena for a unique hockey camp for kids all around the continent.

For those familiar with hockey and what it takes to compete at a young age, parents and fans will tell you just how tight knit the community is.

“You know the hockey world is pretty special. We are all used to traveling on the weekends for tournaments and it really becomes your family,” Megan Hoffmann co-founder of Type One Timer Hockey said.

That family aspect of hockey led Geoff and Megan Hoffmann to create a non-profit earlier this year based off their family experiences.

“We have four boys our oldest Henry is 13 years old, he plays travel hockey back home in Chicago and he is a type one diabetic,” Megan said.

When Henry was 7 he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes but that didn’t slow him down from taking the ice year round by playing travel hockey.

His love of the sport combined with his disease brought forward an opportunity for the Hoffmann family.

“Hockey is a unique community and so is the diabetes world so we kind of thought bringing the two together,” Megan said.

From there, Type One Timer Hockey was born early in 2022.

“Every kid should be given this opportunity just to really be with other people that are just like them,” Henry said.

That’s what these last three days have been all about for the 35 kids that took part in the camp.

The 35 kids are from all over North America with five families traveling from as far as Canada and another from Alaska. All of them with two things in common, their love of hockey and their Type 1 diabetes diagnoses.

“You can go in the locker room back home and be the only one with a device on your body checking your phone but here it’s just it’s like it’s normalized and I think that is really special for everybody,” Henry said.

The camp was split up into on ice and off ice activities. Off the ice the players bonded by going on river cruises, swimming and receiving personalized education to help manage their disease.

While on the ice, they worked with the Florida Everblades organization and their staff as well as NHL personnel.

“We all have hurdles and these kids unfortunately have a bigger hurdle than most but their dreams are certainly attainable and it is nice for them to know that,” Florida Everblades head coach Brad Ralph said.

The camp was meant to serve as a reminder to the kids that they are not alone in their fight against diabetes but also to not allow it to impact their hockey dreams.

“They have these community of friends and families that are here to support them and the battle that they are fighting every day to stay alive and to stay healthy is real,” Megan said.

Type One Timer Hockey plans on returning to Estero next year for another camp. It also has hopes to expand to 5 or 7 days in the future.