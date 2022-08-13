ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana

We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
RiverStone Health in search of hospice volunteers

The following is a release from RiverStone Health:. BILLINGS, Mont. – RiverStone Health Hospice, Yellowstone County’s first and longest-serving hospice, is seeking volunteers. Our hospice volunteers are compassionate adults who assist our patients and families with non-clinical needs, such as home visiting, phone calls, shopping, running errands or making deliveries. Our volunteers may visit patients in their own homes or at the RiverStone Health Hospice Home. They also may assist with office work or help with our annual fundraising golf tournament in June or the Tree of Lights memorial in November.
Hello, Montana – Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation, August 2022

Kristi Farver Oaks with the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation talks about the generous challenge grant from Stockman Bank to help raise money for school supplies for students in the Yellowstone Academy. For the second year in a row, Stockman Bank gave a 5,000 dollar match grant to help students in programs that need school supplies to help them succeed and learn. Learn more about the programs offered at the YBGR campus by clicking here.
Did You Know This Popular Summer Business Started in Montana?

This place is known to be a fantastic place for travelers and families wanting to see any part of the country. Montana is a state where most businesses are small, locally owned ventures. We typically don't see Fortune 500 companies start here. There is one company though, that not only was founded in Montana but is an essential part to traveling throughout the United States.
Can you dig it? It’s Yellowstone Digit Days!

Are you ready to dig it? Yellowstone Digit Days is a family-friendly, interactive event that shows how to operate digging, farming, and construction equipment. Digit Days starts Aug. 19-20 at the MontanaFair grounds in Billings. Guests can learn how to safely operate construction equipment that kids can learn how to...
Billings MET Transit to install electric buses

The Billings Metropolitan Transit System is set to receive over 3 million dollars in competitive grant money from the Federal Transit Administration. According to the press release, the city will use the money to purchase four electric buses, replacing four diesel buses. The competitive grant money will also update the...
Most popular rides at MontanaFair, according to Thomas Carnival

BILLINGS, Mont. - President of Thomas Carnival John Hanschen said the most popular rides at MontanaFair are:. "It's really fun to watch the folks come," Hanschen said. "They come in family groups, strollers. Bring suntan lotion, water bottles. They're packed in ready to take care of all their needs. So exciting to hear the children laughing."
Crash with serious injury closes 2800 block of King Ave. W.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash with a serious injury in the 2800 block of King Avenue West is causing closures Tuesday morning. The Billings Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a tree at around 3:45 a.m. A crash team was called, and there is a closure in the 2800...
Paw-fect back-to-school pet photoshoot

Who doesn’t want an adorable photoshoot with their favorite family pet?. Dee-O-Gee BLGS and Billings Animal Rescue Kare (B.A.R.K.) is pulling out all the props and good times for an awesomely fun picture day for pets! Casey Page will be the photographer for the doggy Back-to-School photoshoot! There is no registration fee for this event, but donations are being graciously accepted to benefit Billings Animal Rescue Kare.
Support grand opening of Landon’s Miracle Field!

The long-awaited grand opening of Landon’s Legacy Field at Poly Vista Park is finally here! The press release from Billings Parks and Recreation says the Grand opening ceremony starts Wednesday, August 17, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Community members are asked to attend the ceremony celebrating the first...
“Totally and completely forgotten about”

ABSAROKEE — On an already sweltering recent Monday morning, three ranchers stood on what now is the end of Stillwater River Road and pointed approximately 900 hundred feet to the west to where a handful of round haybales sat. Between the men and the hay used to be the...
