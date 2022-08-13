Read full article on original website
Billings Builder is Ready to Go as State Approves 3D Home Printing
Your next new home in the Treasure State could be constructed by 3D printing technology, thanks to the recent approval of the building technique by the State of Montana Department of Labor and Industry. You may be familiar with hobby-level 3D printers. The inexpensive model seen below is available online...
Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana
We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
‘Things Are Crazy & Getting Out of Hand': MontanaFair Shooting is Concerning
So we are still trying to figure out all the details about what happened last night at the fair. Apparently, there was a shooting between some youth that sent a person to the hospital. Right away a couple of questions come to mind. Number one, they have metal detectors that...
RiverStone Health in search of hospice volunteers
The following is a release from RiverStone Health:. BILLINGS, Mont. – RiverStone Health Hospice, Yellowstone County’s first and longest-serving hospice, is seeking volunteers. Our hospice volunteers are compassionate adults who assist our patients and families with non-clinical needs, such as home visiting, phone calls, shopping, running errands or making deliveries. Our volunteers may visit patients in their own homes or at the RiverStone Health Hospice Home. They also may assist with office work or help with our annual fundraising golf tournament in June or the Tree of Lights memorial in November.
Hello, Montana – Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation, August 2022
Kristi Farver Oaks with the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation talks about the generous challenge grant from Stockman Bank to help raise money for school supplies for students in the Yellowstone Academy. For the second year in a row, Stockman Bank gave a 5,000 dollar match grant to help students in programs that need school supplies to help them succeed and learn. Learn more about the programs offered at the YBGR campus by clicking here.
Did You Know This Popular Summer Business Started in Montana?
This place is known to be a fantastic place for travelers and families wanting to see any part of the country. Montana is a state where most businesses are small, locally owned ventures. We typically don't see Fortune 500 companies start here. There is one company though, that not only was founded in Montana but is an essential part to traveling throughout the United States.
Can you dig it? It’s Yellowstone Digit Days!
Are you ready to dig it? Yellowstone Digit Days is a family-friendly, interactive event that shows how to operate digging, farming, and construction equipment. Digit Days starts Aug. 19-20 at the MontanaFair grounds in Billings. Guests can learn how to safely operate construction equipment that kids can learn how to...
Montana nursing homes in crisis amid staff shortage, funding deficit
Seven Montana nursing homes have closed in 2022, with more expected. Already dealing with a staff shortage, providers are asking why lawmakers aren't providing funds to fix the problem.
BPD: ‘Good Outcome’ for Missing Man in Billings Heights
A missing 78-year-old man who went missing in Billings Heights for several hours today (Monday) will be returned home soon, according to the Billings Police Department. In a social media post, BPD said they have located the man and the outcome was "good." Billings Police Sargeant Cagle also thanked everyone...
Billings MET Transit to install electric buses
The Billings Metropolitan Transit System is set to receive over 3 million dollars in competitive grant money from the Federal Transit Administration. According to the press release, the city will use the money to purchase four electric buses, replacing four diesel buses. The competitive grant money will also update the...
Most popular rides at MontanaFair, according to Thomas Carnival
BILLINGS, Mont. - President of Thomas Carnival John Hanschen said the most popular rides at MontanaFair are:. "It's really fun to watch the folks come," Hanschen said. "They come in family groups, strollers. Bring suntan lotion, water bottles. They're packed in ready to take care of all their needs. So exciting to hear the children laughing."
Firefighters respond to fire in Pyror foothills
A fire has burned about 500 acres in the Pryor Mountains foothills. The fire is close to the Carbon County-Big Horn County line.
LOOK: New Billings Businesses Now Open, More Coming Soon
Construction is nearing completion on some new businesses in Billings, with several other properties already having their openings in the Magic City. Here are some stores, restaurants, and coffee shops that have opened, or plan to be open before the end of 2022:. New Goodwill location now open in downtown...
Crash with serious injury closes 2800 block of King Ave. W.
BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash with a serious injury in the 2800 block of King Avenue West is causing closures Tuesday morning. The Billings Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a tree at around 3:45 a.m. A crash team was called, and there is a closure in the 2800...
Witnesses describe chaotic scene after Montana Fair shooting in Billings
It was frightening for hundreds of families as shots rang out on the midway of the Montana Fair at MetraPark. A flood of people poured out of the gates while others hid on the fairgrounds.
Billings parents frustrated after daughter attacked by neighbor's dog
8-year-old Arianna Big Day is recovering after her parents say she was attacked by a neighbor’s dog in the Cherry Creek mobile home park in the Billings Heights.
Paw-fect back-to-school pet photoshoot
Who doesn’t want an adorable photoshoot with their favorite family pet?. Dee-O-Gee BLGS and Billings Animal Rescue Kare (B.A.R.K.) is pulling out all the props and good times for an awesomely fun picture day for pets! Casey Page will be the photographer for the doggy Back-to-School photoshoot! There is no registration fee for this event, but donations are being graciously accepted to benefit Billings Animal Rescue Kare.
Support grand opening of Landon’s Miracle Field!
The long-awaited grand opening of Landon’s Legacy Field at Poly Vista Park is finally here! The press release from Billings Parks and Recreation says the Grand opening ceremony starts Wednesday, August 17, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Community members are asked to attend the ceremony celebrating the first...
“Totally and completely forgotten about”
ABSAROKEE — On an already sweltering recent Monday morning, three ranchers stood on what now is the end of Stillwater River Road and pointed approximately 900 hundred feet to the west to where a handful of round haybales sat. Between the men and the hay used to be the...
Inside look at MontanaFair draft horse expo
Jim Quade and his two-year-old horse, Maggie, were eager to get out to the ring. This year’s competition is their first time competing together.
