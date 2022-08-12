Read full article on original website
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
Paul Finebaum blasts Notre Dame's preseason ranking: 'They’re going to get destroyed' at OSU
Paul Finebaum is not high on Notre Dame, to say the least. During Tuesday’s appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum took aim at the AP Poll voters and shredded that group for putting Notre Dame at No. 5 on the preseason poll. It also doesn’t sound...
Jim Knowles, Buckeye defense drawing high praise from Ohio State's TE room
The Jim Knowles era in Columbus is getting some strong internal reviews. Knowles was hired by head coach Ryan Day as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator in January. The Buckeyes chose not to retain Kerry Coombs after last season. Tight ends Gee Scott Jr. and Cade Stover delivered some praise...
Mike Tomlin praises former Michigan State standout Connor Heyward following Steelers preseason opener
Former Michigan State player Connor Heyward hopes that his first NFL training camp ends with him on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster heading into the 2022 regular season. The younger brother of Steelers star defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was taken in the 6th round by Pittsburgh in the most...
Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, announces B1G commitment
Jayden Bonsu will be winding down his high school career this fall, but following that, he’ll be hitting the college gridiron. A 4-star recruit, Bonsu is considered by 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 22 safety in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey. The St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) star had 3 B1G schools among his finalists — with Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama and Miami and others all hoping to gain the services of the defensive back.
Kirk Ferentz opens up on USC, UCLA's addition to B1G: 'Whatever TV's thinking is probably where we're headed'
Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head football coach in the B1G, taking the reins of the Iowa program in 1999 and racking up 190 wins in that time span. When Ferentz was hired, the B1G had 11 schools, all predominantly in the Midwest save for a handful. That number now sits at 14 in 2022 as Maryland, Nebraska, and Rutgers have joined the conference in the past decade-plus. In 2024, 2 more schools, UCLA and USC, join the fray, putting the B1G at 16 teams and stretching its footprint from coast-to-coast.
Kody Case, South Dakota transfer, recalls phone call that flipped his commitment to B1G
Kody Case thought he was going to be a Wyoming Cowboy. Instead, the South Dakota transfer will suit up in the Navy and Blue for head coach Bret Bielema this season, fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing in the B1G. “It was kind of crazy, and you know how the...
Ohio State names 6 team captains for 2022 season
Ohio State has named its 6 team captains for the 2022 campaign. Block O jersey recipient Kam Babb, a repeat captain, will be joined by quarterback C.J. Stroud, tight end Cade Stover, defensive lineman Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Kourt Williams. Stroud was the overall leading vote getter.
SEC QB reportedly 'walking away from football'
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he will be stepping away from the game of football. According to Kristian Garic of WWL Radio New Orleans, Brennan was informed that he will not be the starting quarterback this fall. LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the report with a statement...
ESPN names Michigan State's X factor for 2022 season
It will be interesting to see how Michigan State deals with loss of Kenneth Walker III, A.J. Arcuri, and Jalen Nailor in 2022. The Spartans finished the 2021 season with an 11-2 record following a win over Pittsburgh in the Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl. Michigan State is No. 15 in...
Vegas releases opening lines for every B1G game in Week 1
The 2022 college football season is right around the corner! In fact, the official start of the year in Week 0 is now less than two weeks away. With that in mind, opening betting lines for all of the Week 1 games have been released, courtesy of Circa Sports. Those lines include a pair of conference games between Penn State-Purdue and Illinois-Indiana. Penn State and Indiana are expected to be slight favorites in those respective contests.
Nebraska DC Erik Chinander praises transfer defenders Devin Drew, Tommi Hill
Nebraska turned to the transfer portal after a disappointing 3-9 season in 2021 looking to give the 2022 squad a boost. On Tuesday, Cornhusker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander shared that he likes what he’s seen from some of the newcomers with college experience. Devin Drew, a defensive tackle from...
Nebraska true freshman WR, former 4-star recruit, makes pretty TD catch during Huskers scrimmage
Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner, a 4-star recruit from the Atlanta area, is looking to make a strong push for immediate playing time. Considered a top-50 WR recruit by 247Sports, Bonner signed with the Huskers in February after initially pledging to play closer to home at Georgia Tech. He’ll look to provide a boost to an offense that ranked 5th in the B1G in passing yards and 6th in scoring.
Mel Tucker highlights true freshmen who have impressed him
Mel Tucker spoke to the media on Monday following a scrimmage. There are 3 true freshmen that have caught his eye as of late per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Tucker has really liked WR Germie Bernard, WR Tyrell Henry, and CB Ade Willie after the team’s 1st scrimmage. He made sure to note that it was only been 1 scrimmage, and is looking for more consistency out of them.
Notable QB, veteran with over 10,000 career yards hits transfer portal, per report
A notable QB is opting to head for the transfer portal less than 2 weeks from the 2022 season opener. According to Chris Hummer with 247 Sports, Jarret Doege is heading for the transfer portal. Doege was at Western Kentucky and competing for a starting job with Austin Reed. The...
Kevin Wilson impressed by performance of true freshman RB during Ohio State's scrimmage
Ohio State has always had a rich tradition of running backs. That list includes returning All-American TreVeyon Henderson. Things are pretty set in Ohio State’s backfield for now. Another running back that is making some noise is Dallan Hayden. The 4-star recruit has seemingly impressed offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
Jalen Berger, Jarek Broussard address potential 'lightning and thunder' backfield for Spartans
The Michigan State backfield appears to be in good shape. The Spartans have two quality backs in Jarek Broussard and Jalen Berger, both of which transferred into East Lansing during the offseason. Berger, who previously played at Wisconsin, rushed for 88 yards and 1 touchdown during the 2021 season for...
ESPN ranks 4 B1G coaches as national contenders, overachievers for 2022
The 2022 football season is almost upon us. ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg ranked college football coaches in an ESPN+ article on their chance to be a contender or overachiever this season, along with some honorable mentions. Rittenberg had 4 categories that he ranked 1-10: contenders, overachievers, next up, and...
Payton Thorne mic'd up: Michigan State drops incredible behind-the-scenes look of Spartans QB
Payton Thorne burst onto the season as a breakout star for Michigan State in 2021. Now, Thorne is looking to make another jump with the Spartans. During his first season as a starter, Thorne threw for over 3,200 yards with 31 total touchdowns. Though he was impressive, the biggest concern with Thorne entering 2022 is improving on a 60% completion rate and 11 interceptions from last season.
Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense
Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
