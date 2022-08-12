ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, announces B1G commitment

Jayden Bonsu will be winding down his high school career this fall, but following that, he’ll be hitting the college gridiron. A 4-star recruit, Bonsu is considered by 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 22 safety in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey. The St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) star had 3 B1G schools among his finalists — with Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama and Miami and others all hoping to gain the services of the defensive back.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Kirk Ferentz opens up on USC, UCLA's addition to B1G: 'Whatever TV's thinking is probably where we're headed'

Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head football coach in the B1G, taking the reins of the Iowa program in 1999 and racking up 190 wins in that time span. When Ferentz was hired, the B1G had 11 schools, all predominantly in the Midwest save for a handful. That number now sits at 14 in 2022 as Maryland, Nebraska, and Rutgers have joined the conference in the past decade-plus. In 2024, 2 more schools, UCLA and USC, join the fray, putting the B1G at 16 teams and stretching its footprint from coast-to-coast.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ohio State names 6 team captains for 2022 season

Ohio State has named its 6 team captains for the 2022 campaign. Block O jersey recipient Kam Babb, a repeat captain, will be joined by quarterback C.J. Stroud, tight end Cade Stover, defensive lineman Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Kourt Williams. Stroud was the overall leading vote getter.
COLUMBUS, OH
SEC QB reportedly 'walking away from football'

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he will be stepping away from the game of football. According to Kristian Garic of WWL Radio New Orleans, Brennan was informed that he will not be the starting quarterback this fall. LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the report with a statement...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ESPN names Michigan State's X factor for 2022 season

It will be interesting to see how Michigan State deals with loss of Kenneth Walker III, A.J. Arcuri, and Jalen Nailor in 2022. The Spartans finished the 2021 season with an 11-2 record following a win over Pittsburgh in the Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl. Michigan State is No. 15 in...
EAST LANSING, MI
Vegas releases opening lines for every B1G game in Week 1

The 2022 college football season is right around the corner! In fact, the official start of the year in Week 0 is now less than two weeks away. With that in mind, opening betting lines for all of the Week 1 games have been released, courtesy of Circa Sports. Those lines include a pair of conference games between Penn State-Purdue and Illinois-Indiana. Penn State and Indiana are expected to be slight favorites in those respective contests.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Nebraska DC Erik Chinander praises transfer defenders Devin Drew, Tommi Hill

Nebraska turned to the transfer portal after a disappointing 3-9 season in 2021 looking to give the 2022 squad a boost. On Tuesday, Cornhusker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander shared that he likes what he’s seen from some of the newcomers with college experience. Devin Drew, a defensive tackle from...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska true freshman WR, former 4-star recruit, makes pretty TD catch during Huskers scrimmage

Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner, a 4-star recruit from the Atlanta area, is looking to make a strong push for immediate playing time. Considered a top-50 WR recruit by 247Sports, Bonner signed with the Huskers in February after initially pledging to play closer to home at Georgia Tech. He’ll look to provide a boost to an offense that ranked 5th in the B1G in passing yards and 6th in scoring.
LINCOLN, NE
Mel Tucker highlights true freshmen who have impressed him

Mel Tucker spoke to the media on Monday following a scrimmage. There are 3 true freshmen that have caught his eye as of late per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Tucker has really liked WR Germie Bernard, WR Tyrell Henry, and CB Ade Willie after the team’s 1st scrimmage. He made sure to note that it was only been 1 scrimmage, and is looking for more consistency out of them.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN ranks 4 B1G coaches as national contenders, overachievers for 2022

The 2022 football season is almost upon us. ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg ranked college football coaches in an ESPN+ article on their chance to be a contender or overachiever this season, along with some honorable mentions. Rittenberg had 4 categories that he ranked 1-10: contenders, overachievers, next up, and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Payton Thorne mic'd up: Michigan State drops incredible behind-the-scenes look of Spartans QB

Payton Thorne burst onto the season as a breakout star for Michigan State in 2021. Now, Thorne is looking to make another jump with the Spartans. During his first season as a starter, Thorne threw for over 3,200 yards with 31 total touchdowns. Though he was impressive, the biggest concern with Thorne entering 2022 is improving on a 60% completion rate and 11 interceptions from last season.
EAST LANSING, MI
Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense

Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
COLUMBUS, OH

