BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Authorities have confirmed that a man was wounded in a shooting during an annual 10-day music festival in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend. Spectators scrambled for safety after a gunshot was reported just before Bethlehem's Musikfest entertainment was to end for the night at 11 p.m. Saturday. The festival was shut down for the night as a precaution and resumed at noon Sunday.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO