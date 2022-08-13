Read full article on original website
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Headlines:
WWE News: Possible Spoilers On Wrestlers At Tonight’s RAW, NXT UK Wrestlers In Florida, Happy Corbin & Liv Morgan Appear At Food Festival
– PWInsider reports that Maryse is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. It was also noted that Dexter Lumis is in Washington DC, so he will likely be on the show as well. – NXT UK’s Charlie Dempsey and Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey &...
WWE News: Raw Returning to Capital One Arena in December, Official Clash at the Castle Shirts Available, Raw Video Highlights
– WWE will return to the Capital One Arena again on December 5 for Monday Night Raw. The ticket presale is now open at Ticketmaster.com. – WWEShop.com now has Clash at the Castle apparel and shirts available. – WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:...
WWE Reportedly Reached Out To AEW Talent Under Full-Time Contract
WWE has continued their efforts to acquire more and more talent recently, and their talent relations department has reached out to at least one anonymous AEW star. Fightful reports that a “notable” member of the roster who is currently contract with AEW, told AEW management that WWE contacted them about coming over. That talent told AEW they’re happy there had no desire to leave and wanted to make sure those in charge knew about the situation.
WWE Confirms John Laurinaitis’ Release, Says Vince McMahon Paying Investigation Costs
WWE touched on their investigation into Vince McMahon during today’s earnings call and confirmed that John Laurinaitis has been released. As noted, the company held their financial call and released their Q2 earnings report on Tuesday. Wrestling Inc reports that during the call, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Frank Riddick confirmed reports that Laurinaitis had been released. The former EVP of Talent Relations had been named in the allegations against McMahon in the Wall Street Journal.
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.15.22
Daddy’s home! Sorry for my absence; I’m sure you all missed me! Truth is, I like to keep you guys on your toes. Cant have Tony every week for over ten years. Gotta keep this relationship strong and full of surprises! Then again, I could just be creating a level of abandonment issues for all of you.
Updated WWE Clash At the Castle Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Clash At the Castle following this week’s Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on October 4th from Cardiff, Wales and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs....
New Japan Announces Royal Quest II Shows in October
New Japan have confirmed the dates for their upcoming return to the United Kingdom, with two shows in October 2022. Royal Quest II will take place from the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London on Saturday October 1 and Sunday October 2. Ticketing information is yet to be revealed, but...
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and if you’re feeeling warm it’s because it’s time for the HEATWAVE! Okay, I have that joke out of my system, I promise. Fuck climate change. Anyway, tonight we have a busy show as Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose defend their championships, Roxanne Perez takes on her nemesis Cora Jade, Carmelo Hayes tries to fend off a challenge to his North American Championship from Giovanni Vinci and more! It’s a big show and a big chance for NXT to deliver, and honestly I’m quite hopeful.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.15.22 – Drew McIntyre Wants to Run It Back with Kevin Owens, Plus More!
-I didn’t catch the first hour or so of RAW as I went mini-golfing with my wife and two boys. That means this show can fill me in on what I missed. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie should be back next week I believe.
Triple H Previews Tonight’s WWE NXT Heatwave Special
– In a series of tweets, WWE EVP Triple H hyped tonight’s NXT Heatwave special. The show will be broadcast live tonight on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. You can check out Triple H’s tweets below. There has been a lot of excitement around the @WWE Universe...
Gallus Makes NXT Debut At NXT Heatwave, Attack Diamond Mine
Gallus has arrived in NXT, as they made their debut with an attack on Diamond Mine during tonight’s Heatwave. Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, and Wolfgang appeared during tonight’s show when they attacked Diamond Mine in the middle of a segment where the NXT group appeared to be at the breaking point, with Julius Creed accusing Roderick Strong of sabotaging them.
Smackdown To Be Pre-Empted to FOX Sports 1 For World Series
Smackdown will be heading to FOX Sports 1 at least once due to the World Series. PWInsider reports that game one of the series takes place on October 28th and will result in Smackdown being moved to FOX Sports 1 for the night. In addition, if the series goes to...
Tyler Bate & Blair Davenport Appear on WWE NXT
A couple more NXT UK stars made appearances on tonight’s NXT in Tyler Bate and Blair Davenport. As previously noted, Tuesday night’s Heatwave edition of the show saw the stable of Gallus appear and attack Diamond Mine, setting up an NXT UK Tag Team Championship match for next week. In addition, Davenport appeared in a segment with Indi Hartwell where Hartwell received a drawing from Dexter Lumis, who has been seen on Raw the last two weeks. Davenport tore the drawing in half and said she would be the next NXT Women’s Champion.
Kevin Nash Praises Last Night’s WWE Raw, Triple H’s ‘Grasp on This Wrestling Game’
– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had a lot of praise for last night’s edition of Raw in a post on his Twitter earlier today, praising the work by new WWE creative head Triple H, saying he’s got an “incredible grasp on the wrestling game.” You can check out the tweet and comments by Kevin Nash below:
WWE News: Quincy Elliott Is Coming to NXT, Liv Morgan Attends MLB WWE Night
– “Super Diva” Quincy Elliott is making his way to NXT. During tonight’s episode of NXT, a vignette was aired in which Elliott cut a promo talking about how he’s never struggled with how he’s different because he owns it. Elliott has been a regular...
Latest On Sasha Banks & Naomi’s Potential WWE Returns
A new report has an update on Sasha Banks & Naomi’s rumored returns to WWE. As you all surely know, Banks and Naomi have been considered likely to return over the past few weeks following Vince McMahon’s exit from the company. The two have been on an indefinite suspension and Banks was said at one point to have been released, though that was never confirmed.
Billy Corgan On Criticism Of Booking Tyrus In NWA, Says He Separates Talent From the Person
In an interview with Fightful, Billy Corgan spoke about criticism for booking Tyrus in NWA and said he is able to separate the talent from the person. Tyrus is a controversial figure due to a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him several years ago. Here are highlights:. On criticism of...
