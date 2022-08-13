ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

Demonstration held outside of Mayor James Muller's home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Black Lives Matters, the NAACP, Justice of Michiana Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression hosted a demonstration on August 15th outside of Mayor James Mueller's home. The demonstration is to bring attention to the two black men that have been murdered in the last three years,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend to host meeting on crisis response procedures

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The city of South Bend will be hosting a Community Action Group meeting on August 23 at Brown Intermediate School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to discuss crisis response procedures. The meeting is an opportunity for members of the community to give input on response...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Juvenile accused of attacking juvenile with knife

ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating after a juvenile allegedly attacked another juvenile inside a grocery store on Monday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 4:01 p.m., police were called to Martin's Super Markets in the 3800 block of E. Mishawaka Road for a report of an active fight. Witnesses...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police Department is hiring

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- For the next week, the South Bend Police Department is accepting applications. On August 27, applicants can take part in the physical and written test. Applications are due by August 22.
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating double homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street on August 9. Police responded to the home just before 3 p.m. on August 9 and located the bodies of 18-year-old Rainie Best and 24-year-old Phil Honer III.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Niles cold case file reopens decades later

NILES, Mich. -- An investigator is opening back up a cold case about a Janis Sanders who went missing in Niles in 1975. Janis was last seen leaving her job as a waitress at Pete's Patio in Niles around midnight on July 20th. She was followed out to her car...
NILES, MI
travelawaits.com

How To Spend A Perfect Weekend In South Bend, Indiana

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. South Bend, Indiana, is in the far northern section of the state on the border of Michigan. The area is famously known for the University of Norte Dame and the Fighting Irish football team. It is a less-than-2-hour drive from downtown Chicago, Illinois.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend residents invited to participate in 2023 Build the Budget

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend and Mayor James Mueller invite residents to participate in this year's city budget planning. Build the Budget 2023 will see city officials collect feedback from residents about how the city should spend its money for the upcoming year. Feedback is collected...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Woman arrested following hit and run on Indiana Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - A woman was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash that seriously injured one person, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 9:46 a.m. on Monday, officers arrived to the intersection of E. Indiana Avenue and Sterling Avenue for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Mobile food bank in Starke County

KNOX, Ind. - Knox United Methodist Church will be hosting a mobile food bank for dry foods. The food bank will be located on South Shield Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All items are free of charge and will be given out drive-thru style.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Public Safety
abc57.com

A pair of crashes in Elkhart only blocks from each other

ELKHART, Ind. -- Two crashes, one of them deadly, happened just blocks away from each other in Elkhart on August 16th. The first crash happened on US 20 between County Road 31 and 33, and involved a semi and a passenger car. A 48-year-old Elkhart man died on scene while...
ELKHART, IN
WIBC.com

Former State Atty. Gen. Curtis Hill Expected to Run for Congress

MISHAWAKA, Ind.–You might remember former Indiana Atty. Gen. Curtis Hill, accused of sexual misconduct by several women and essentially removed from candidacy for his office by the state Republican Party. Hill is expected to file today to run for Congress. IndyPolitics reports Hill will file to replace Jackie Walorski,...
INDIANA STATE
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Supreme Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The supreme champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Supreme Drive – and for one young lady from the small town of Argos, Indiana, it was a wonderful ending for her ten years in 4-H. “It was an incredible and really indescribable feeling. It...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Goshen community growth plan

ELKHART, Ind. -- Goshen will host two meetings on August 17th and another on the 23rd for community members to give their input on how they can improve the city. The first session on the 17th is at 8 a.m. in Schrock Pavilion at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., and the second session will be at 5:30 p.m. at the St. John Church gym, 109 W. Monroe St.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Free hair cuts at UniqueHeadz in South Bend on Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - UniqueHeadz is providing free hair cuts to kids on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The business is located at 244 S. Olive St. in South Bend. The event also features a backpack giveaway and free lead testing for children ages seven and below.
SOUTH BEND, IN
seniorsmatter.com

Transportation for Seniors in South Bend

Being a family owned and operated business, our promise to our clients is to respond to their needs in an expedient, accommodating and courteous manner. Our company mission is, very simply, we want to provide our clients with the most satisfying experience one can have while traveling in one of our vehicles. We do this by providing our drivers with the most comprehensive training available, and making safety our #1 priority.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Downtown South Bend Art Beat returns on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The streets of downtown South Bend will be filled with performing, visual and culinary artists throughout Saturday for Art Beat 2022, a celebration of local artisans. Art Beat 2022 will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout downtown South Bend. Those looking to volunteer can...
SOUTH BEND, IN

