Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Demonstration held outside of Mayor James Muller's home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Black Lives Matters, the NAACP, Justice of Michiana Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression hosted a demonstration on August 15th outside of Mayor James Mueller's home. The demonstration is to bring attention to the two black men that have been murdered in the last three years,...
abc57.com
City of South Bend to host meeting on crisis response procedures
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The city of South Bend will be hosting a Community Action Group meeting on August 23 at Brown Intermediate School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to discuss crisis response procedures. The meeting is an opportunity for members of the community to give input on response...
abc57.com
Juvenile accused of attacking juvenile with knife
ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating after a juvenile allegedly attacked another juvenile inside a grocery store on Monday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 4:01 p.m., police were called to Martin's Super Markets in the 3800 block of E. Mishawaka Road for a report of an active fight. Witnesses...
abc57.com
South Bend Police Department is hiring
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- For the next week, the South Bend Police Department is accepting applications. On August 27, applicants can take part in the physical and written test. Applications are due by August 22.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Elkhart City Council to remember Jackie Walorski's legacy with a resolution
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart City Council is remembering Jackie Walorski's life and legacy with a resolution to honor her service to the Elkhart Community. At 7 p.m. on Monday, the council voted 8 to 0 for Mayor Rod Robertson's Proposed Resolution. "She came to visit our pantry and she had...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Metro SWAT called in for shots-fired situation at River Pointe Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police responded to the first of two shots-fired calls at 7:44 p.m. on Saturday near 110 Bercado Place, which is in the River Pointe Apartments complex, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. Officers at the time did not locate anything during their initial investigation, and went...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating double homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street on August 9. Police responded to the home just before 3 p.m. on August 9 and located the bodies of 18-year-old Rainie Best and 24-year-old Phil Honer III.
abc57.com
Niles cold case file reopens decades later
NILES, Mich. -- An investigator is opening back up a cold case about a Janis Sanders who went missing in Niles in 1975. Janis was last seen leaving her job as a waitress at Pete's Patio in Niles around midnight on July 20th. She was followed out to her car...
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelawaits.com
How To Spend A Perfect Weekend In South Bend, Indiana
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. South Bend, Indiana, is in the far northern section of the state on the border of Michigan. The area is famously known for the University of Norte Dame and the Fighting Irish football team. It is a less-than-2-hour drive from downtown Chicago, Illinois.
abc57.com
South Bend residents invited to participate in 2023 Build the Budget
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend and Mayor James Mueller invite residents to participate in this year's city budget planning. Build the Budget 2023 will see city officials collect feedback from residents about how the city should spend its money for the upcoming year. Feedback is collected...
abc57.com
Woman arrested following hit and run on Indiana Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - A woman was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash that seriously injured one person, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 9:46 a.m. on Monday, officers arrived to the intersection of E. Indiana Avenue and Sterling Avenue for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
abc57.com
Mobile food bank in Starke County
KNOX, Ind. - Knox United Methodist Church will be hosting a mobile food bank for dry foods. The food bank will be located on South Shield Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All items are free of charge and will be given out drive-thru style.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
A pair of crashes in Elkhart only blocks from each other
ELKHART, Ind. -- Two crashes, one of them deadly, happened just blocks away from each other in Elkhart on August 16th. The first crash happened on US 20 between County Road 31 and 33, and involved a semi and a passenger car. A 48-year-old Elkhart man died on scene while...
WIBC.com
Former State Atty. Gen. Curtis Hill Expected to Run for Congress
MISHAWAKA, Ind.–You might remember former Indiana Atty. Gen. Curtis Hill, accused of sexual misconduct by several women and essentially removed from candidacy for his office by the state Republican Party. Hill is expected to file today to run for Congress. IndyPolitics reports Hill will file to replace Jackie Walorski,...
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Supreme Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The supreme champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Supreme Drive – and for one young lady from the small town of Argos, Indiana, it was a wonderful ending for her ten years in 4-H. “It was an incredible and really indescribable feeling. It...
abc57.com
Goshen community growth plan
ELKHART, Ind. -- Goshen will host two meetings on August 17th and another on the 23rd for community members to give their input on how they can improve the city. The first session on the 17th is at 8 a.m. in Schrock Pavilion at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., and the second session will be at 5:30 p.m. at the St. John Church gym, 109 W. Monroe St.
abc57.com
Free hair cuts at UniqueHeadz in South Bend on Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - UniqueHeadz is providing free hair cuts to kids on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The business is located at 244 S. Olive St. in South Bend. The event also features a backpack giveaway and free lead testing for children ages seven and below.
max983.net
Marshall County, Plymouth City Officials Provide Update on Local Public Healthcare Crisis
Plymouth, Indiana – August 12, 2022 – In late June, Marshall County and the City of Plymouth issued a. press release drawing attention to what has been viewed as a local public healthcare crisis as a result of. St. Joseph Health System’s recent closure of physician practices throughout...
seniorsmatter.com
Transportation for Seniors in South Bend
Being a family owned and operated business, our promise to our clients is to respond to their needs in an expedient, accommodating and courteous manner. Our company mission is, very simply, we want to provide our clients with the most satisfying experience one can have while traveling in one of our vehicles. We do this by providing our drivers with the most comprehensive training available, and making safety our #1 priority.
abc57.com
Downtown South Bend Art Beat returns on Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The streets of downtown South Bend will be filled with performing, visual and culinary artists throughout Saturday for Art Beat 2022, a celebration of local artisans. Art Beat 2022 will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout downtown South Bend. Those looking to volunteer can...
Comments / 0