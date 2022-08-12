ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data recovery is now possible from Apple Silicon systems - at a cost

A data recovery firm says that it is now able to recover data from catastrophically damaged Macs with Apple Silicon chips -- likely becoming the first company to have that ability. DriveSavers says that it has identified the components needed to access data from Mac devices with M1,...
Apple ups in-person work to three days a week for corporate employees

Apple has informed its corporate employees that they must return to the office three days a week starting September 5.
How and why Apple's iPod touch could be reborn

Since the discontinuation of iPod touch, it has left us wondering what Apple could have done to keep the legacy of iPod alive. Here are four ways iPod touch could have stayed relevant.
Apple releases sixth developer beta for tvOS 16

Apple has issued a sixth beta oftvOS 16 to developer testers, with the latest build now downloadable to participating Apple TVs.
Apple will start collecting 'Netflix tax' in September

Apple will begin collecting taxes onApple TV+ subscriptions within Chicago as part of its settlement relating to the city's 2015 Amusement Tax.
Zoom updates macOS app to patch root access exploit

Zoom has released a patch for its Mac app, fixing a vulnerability in its automatic updating function that could grantmacOS root privileges to an attacker.
Apple lays off 100 recruiters as hiring becomes more 'deliberate'

Around 100 contractor recruiters have now been laid off at Apple, although an unknown number of others remain, as do the company's full-time recruitment workers.
Apple seeds fourth public beta for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, watchOS 9

The fourth beta round ofiOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9 are now available to the public.
Apple employee's job threatened over viral TikTok video

A TikTok video telling people to not unlocking stolen iPhones for the thieves may lead to disciplinary action for the Apple engineer that contributed. As a secretive company, Apple has rules and guidelines that its employees must follow, in order for the iPhone maker to closely manage its public image. It appears that the policies could result in one employee losing their job at the company, after providing safety and security advice via social media.
Several iCloud services were down for two hours on Tuesday

Some of Apple'siCloud-related services were experiencing an outage that could cause problems for users trying to access them.
Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger review: All the bells and whistles

The new Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger is compact, sleek, and the most powerful multi charger you can have at the ready. You'll have no issue charging yourUSB-C gear with four outputs, including multiple Apple laptops at full speed.
Celebrate National Parks with Apple's latest Activity Challenge on August 27

Apple will commemorate National Parks in the U.S. with its annualApple Watch Activity Challenge on Aug. 27.
Berkshire Hathaway added 3.9M more Apple shares in Q2 2022

Warren Buffett-owned firm Berkshire Hathaway purchased nearly 4 million more Apple shares in the second quarter of 2022, according to regulatory documents. The investment firm added 3.9 million shares of Apple in Q2 2022, according to a quarterly 13F filing submitted late Monday to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F form is required by the SEC each quarter, and details equity holdings.
Das Keyboard MacTigr Review: Mac minimalism in mechanical keyboard form

The Das Keyboard MacTigr is a full-sized mechanical keyboard forMac with a minimalist design and no flashy features.
Apple TV+ 'Shantaram' debuts on October 14

Apple TV+ has announced a 12-episode dramatization of Gregory David Roberts's bestselling novel, "Shantaram."
Daily deals August 14: $200 off Mac Studio, $60 off Apple TV 4K, $15 off Magic Trackpad, more

Sunday's bestdeals include a 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,795, a 5TB WD Easystore USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $95, an LG 77-inch OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,000 off, and much more.
Judge approves Apple's $30M employee bag check lawsuit settlement

Apple's bid to pay $30 million to settle a lawsuit over employee bag checks has been approved by a U.S. District Court judge on Monday, ending a nearly decade-long legal battle.
Eve Aqua (3rd-gen) review: Upgrades all around for this Thread-enabled spigot

The new third-generation Eve Aqua has a fresh design, Thread support, and works exclusively with HomeKit. Here's how it works, and how it's different than older models. Recently, Eve has been on a roll. It has been hard at work updating its portfolio to support Thread as well as refreshing its more dated products.
