A Berkshire County Town is Dealing With “Toxic” Problems
A dry cleaning store that has been closed for years is causing problems on Main Street in Great Barrington as toxic vapors have been permeating next door to the main post office as this could pose a health hazard to it's employees and customers who come in to conduct daily business transactions.
wamc.org
Harrington catches Shugrue on inaccurate claims about broken windows policing support at Berkshire DA debate
The two candidates in the Democratic primary race for Berkshire District Attorney met for a televised debate in Pittsfield, Massachusetts Monday night. Incumbent Andrea Harrington and challenger Timothy Shugrue fielded questions from iBerkshires, Berkshire Edge, and WAMC panelists on Pittsfield Community Television in the basement of the Berkshire Athenaeum. Harrington...
Here are the Penalties for Breaking Pittsfield’s Water Restriction Rules
You would have to be living under a rock not to know that it has been mighty dry lately, not just in the Berkshires but throughout many areas throughout the country. I live in Pittsfield which is one of the municipalities in Berkshire County that has been under water restrictions over the past couple of weeks due to the recent drought conditions. It's unfortunate that there are restrictions but I totally get it.
ems1.com
Animal tranquilizer increasingly found in illegal drugs triggers warnings
KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation. Martha...
wamc.org
Tyer says she won’t remove Pittsfield’s bike lanes, declines to endorse Harrington a second time
Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer is facing pressure to remove the bike lanes on North Street, the city’s main thoroughfare. A petition on her desk from at-large city councilor Karen Kalinowsky calls for the street to be restored to its previous design. At the August 9th city council meeting, Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales presented data showing that the lanes have made the downtown corridor safer, alongside endorsements from first responders like the city’s police and fire departments as well as local emergency response services. WAMC Berkshire sat down with Tyer at city hall this morning to discuss the bike lanes and more.
iheart.com
Lawsuit Against MA RMV Continues After Zhukovskyy Verdict
Questions remain about whether West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy should have been driving during the fatal accident that involved a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty of homicide and manslaughter charges for the seven deaths caused by the crash on U.S. Route...
SABIS sues for breach of contract after Springfield International Charter School dumps 25-year management company
SPRINGFIELD – The former management company for what is now the Springfield International Charter School is suing for breach of contract after being sacked by the Board of Trustees last summer. Officials for Springfield Education Management LLC. - an arm of the SABIS company, which runs hundreds of schools...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Proposed expansion of Court Square Urban Renewal Plan will include 192 acres in Springfield’s downtown
SPRINGFIELD — City councilors will take up later this month a proposal to expand the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan to include a total of 192 acres. New neighborhoods added could include the “blast zone” site of the 2012 gas explosion on Worthington Street and an area that includes the troubled Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse at 50 State St.
UMass Amherst finds ways to reduce opioid overdoses among incarcerated individuals
Researchers from UMass Amherst and other institutions collaborated to discover that enhancing the release process and maintaining treatment continuity may help to prevent opioid overdoses among prisoners.
iBerkshires.com
Return to Normalcy Makes Pittsfield COVID Rates Rise
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A return to normalcy has caused COVID-19 cases to rise in the city but health officials are not alarmed. During Tuesday's City Council meeting, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi compared metrics from this summer and last summer. On Monday the percent positivity rate was 12.5...
Massachusetts Home to Three Oldest High Schools in the Country, One in Western MA
Hard to believe it, but it's almost time for Berkshire County students to head back to school. Massachusetts public schools actually head back to school much later than other states, some districts in states like Arizona, Alabama, and Mississippi, among others, are back in school in late July. While many states beat Massachusetts back to the first day of classes, the history of public schools runs deep in the Commonwealth.
wamc.org
Massachusetts gaming commissioners push casinos to open more table games
Gambling regulators in Massachusetts want the state’s resort casinos to open more table games. The MGM Springfield casino is licensed for 100 table games such as blackjack and roulette, but as of last month was operating fewer than half that number. That is not acceptable, said Massachusetts Gaming Commission...
Amherst diversity director finds police did not abuse their power when telling teens they ‘don’t have rights’
The interaction between police and nine Amherst teens lasted nearly an hour, but a 46-second video has brought the debate of police interactions in front of the municipality’s Town Council. A report filed with the Amherst Town Council on Monday by Pamela Nolan Young, the director of the town’s...
UMass Amherst, facing dorm shortage, to house more than 100 students at Econo Lodge in Hadley this fall
Facing a shortage of dormitory space as more returning students decide to spend another year living on campus, the University of Massachusetts Amherst will house more than 100 students at an off-campus hotel in Hadley this fall. The students will live in the Econo Lodge on Route 9, about 20...
Affordable housing units coming to Springfield, Holyoke
The Baker-Polito Administration and MassHousing announce funds to help provide affordable housing in Springfield and Holyoke.
Hampden DA accidental poisoning forum at Ludlow High School
Since 2019, the number of opioid overdose deaths in people ages 15 to 24 has increased by 37 percent.
amherstindy.org
Letter: Amherst’s Trash Handling System Is Too Costly And Harms The Environment
The following letter was sent to the Amherst Town Council on August 3, 2022. We moved to Amherst from Westfield, MA three years ago and were shocked at the negative environmental impact and cost of Amherst’s trash handling system. By negative environmental impact I mean there are trash removal...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 14, 2022
Brian Burke to Lynn M. Bettinger, 54 Beekman Drive, Unit 54, $226,100. Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000.
Medical Notes: Aug. 15, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
