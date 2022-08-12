ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple Insider

Data recovery is now possible from Apple Silicon systems - at a cost

A data recovery firm says that it is now able to recover data from catastrophically damaged Macs with Apple Silicon chips -- likely becoming the first company to have that ability. Credit: Apple. DriveSavers says that it has identified the components needed to access data from Mac devices with M1,...
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Apple will start collecting 'Netflix tax' in September

Apple will begin collecting taxes on Apple TV+ subscriptions within Chicago as part of its settlement relating to the city's 2015 Amusement Tax.
CHICAGO, IL
Apple Insider

Apple ups in-person work to three days a week for corporate employees

Apple has informed its corporate employees that they must return to the office three days a week starting September 5.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Zoom updates macOS app to patch root access exploit

Zoom has released a patch for its Mac app, fixing a vulnerability in its automatic updating function that could grant macOS root privileges to an attacker.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

The best video editors for macOS when iMovie doesn't cut it

Apple's main video editing program on macOS is iMovie. It's enough for most, but it doesn't satisfy professional and more advanced editors. Here are the best alternatives to iMovie.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Apple seeds fourth public beta for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, watchOS 9

The fourth beta round of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9 are now available to the public.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

New iPad with larger screen, M2 iPad Pro arriving in October says leaker

Apple's fall launches could include a new entry-level iPad with a larger screen, a leaker claims, with an iPad Pro refresh upgrading the chip from M1 to the M2. Rumors about Apple's fall special events are in full swing, with the iPad range getting some of the attention. As part of the updates, a leaker claims that the 10th-generation iPad and the iPad Pro will see some changes during the period.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple plans offering more advertising to users via apps

Users of iPhone apps such as Maps and Podcasts could potentially see more advertising in the future, with a report claiming it is planning to step up its ad business considerably. Some of Apple's services, such as the App Store, News, and Stocks, serve advertising to users alongside content. While...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple lays off 100 recruiters as hiring becomes more 'deliberate'

Around 100 contractor recruiters have now been laid off at Apple, although an unknown number of others remain, as do the company's full-time recruitment workers.
TEXAS STATE
Apple Insider

Celebrate National Parks with Apple's latest Activity Challenge on August 27

Apple will commemorate National Parks in the U.S. with its annual Apple Watch Activity Challenge on Aug. 27.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple released the iMac 24 years ago and it's better than ever

If there's a single Mac that is the most beloved, then it could be the Macintosh SE/30, and it could be the Macintosh IIfx, but it's probably the 2006 Mac Pro. There's no question, though, over how the iMac is the most beloved, and most successful series of Macs that Apple ever made.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple employee's job threatened over viral TikTok video

A TikTok video telling people to not unlocking stolen iPhones for the thieves may lead to disciplinary action for the Apple engineer that contributed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger review: All the bells and whistles

The new Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger is compact, sleek, and the most powerful multi charger you can have at the ready. You'll have no issue charging your USB-C gear with four outputs, including multiple Apple laptops at full speed.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple introduces sixth watchOS 9 developer beta

Apple has issued the sixth developer beta of watchOS 9, giving testers another build to check out. The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled into the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple seeds sixth iOS 16, iPadOS 16 developer betas

Apple has reached the sixth beta round, providing developers fresh new builds of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 for testing.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Save $100 on Samsung's Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K 165Hz Mini-LED Display

Samsung's new (and drool-worthy) 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Gaming Monitor can be preordered today with a $100 discount.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Eve Aqua review, LifX lives, and Sonos mini sub is delayed on HomeKit Insider

On this episode of HomeKit Insider we review the newly-released Eve Aqua, continue to discuss Amazon's purchase of iRobot, and talk about Twinkly's new lighting product.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Das Keyboard MacTigr Review: Mac minimalism in mechanical keyboard form

The Das Keyboard MacTigr is a full-sized mechanical keyboard for Mac with a minimalist design and no flashy features.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Berkshire Hathaway added 3.9M more Apple shares in Q2 2022

Warren Buffett-owned firm Berkshire Hathaway purchased nearly 4 million more Apple shares in the second quarter of 2022, according to regulatory documents. The investment firm added 3.9 million shares of Apple in Q2 2022, according to a quarterly 13F filing submitted late Monday to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F form is required by the SEC each quarter, and details equity holdings.
STOCKS
Apple Insider

Daily deals August 14: $200 off Mac Studio, $60 off Apple TV 4K, $15 off Magic Trackpad, more

Sunday's best deals include a 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,795, a 5TB WD Easystore USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $95, an LG 77-inch OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,000 off, and much more.
COMPUTERS

