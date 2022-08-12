Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Data recovery is now possible from Apple Silicon systems - at a cost
A data recovery firm says that it is now able to recover data from catastrophically damaged Macs with Apple Silicon chips -- likely becoming the first company to have that ability. Credit: Apple. DriveSavers says that it has identified the components needed to access data from Mac devices with M1,...
Apple Insider
Apple will start collecting 'Netflix tax' in September
Apple will begin collecting taxes onApple TV+ subscriptions within Chicago as part of its settlement relating to the city's 2015 Amusement Tax.
Apple Insider
Apple ups in-person work to three days a week for corporate employees
Apple has informed its corporate employees that they must return to the office three days a week starting September 5.
Apple Insider
Zoom updates macOS app to patch root access exploit
Zoom has released a patch for its Mac app, fixing a vulnerability in its automatic updating function that could grantmacOS root privileges to an attacker.
Apple Insider
The best video editors for macOS when iMovie doesn't cut it
Apple's main video editing program onmacOS is iMovie. It's enough for most, but it doesn't satisfy professional and more advanced editors. Here are the best alternatives to iMovie.
Apple Insider
Apple seeds fourth public beta for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, watchOS 9
The fourth beta round ofiOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9 are now available to the public.
Apple Insider
New iPad with larger screen, M2 iPad Pro arriving in October says leaker
Apple's fall launches could include a new entry-level iPad with a larger screen, a leaker claims, with an iPad Pro refresh upgrading the chip from M1 to the M2. Rumors about Apple's fall special events are in full swing, with the iPad range getting some of the attention. As part of the updates, a leaker claims that the 10th-generation iPad and the iPad Pro will see some changes during the period.
Apple Insider
Apple plans offering more advertising to users via apps
Users of iPhone apps such as Maps and Podcasts could potentially see more advertising in the future, with a report claiming it is planning to step up its ad business considerably. Some of Apple's services, such as the App Store, News, and Stocks, serve advertising to users alongside content. While...
Apple Insider
Apple lays off 100 recruiters as hiring becomes more 'deliberate'
Around 100 contractor recruiters have now been laid off at Apple, although an unknown number of others remain, as do the company's full-time recruitment workers.
Apple Insider
Celebrate National Parks with Apple's latest Activity Challenge on August 27
Apple will commemorate National Parks in the U.S. with its annualApple Watch Activity Challenge on Aug. 27. The 2022...
Apple Insider
Apple released the iMac 24 years ago and it's better than ever
If there's a single Mac that is the most beloved, then it could be the Macintosh SE/30, and it could be the Macintosh IIfx, but it's probablythe 2006 Mac Pro. There's no question, though, over how the iMac is the most beloved, and most successful series of Macs that Apple ever made.
Apple Insider
Apple employee's job threatened over viral TikTok video
A TikTok video telling people to not unlocking stoleniPhones for the thieves may lead to disciplinary action for the Apple engineer that contributed.
Apple Insider
Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger review: All the bells and whistles
The new Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger is compact, sleek, and the most powerful multi charger you can have at the ready. You'll have no issue charging yourUSB-C gear with four outputs, including multiple Apple laptops at full speed.
Apple Insider
Apple introduces sixth watchOS 9 developer beta
Apple has issued the sixth developer beta of watchOS 9, giving testers another build to check out. The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled into the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
Apple seeds sixth iOS 16, iPadOS 16 developer betas
Apple has reached the sixth beta round, providing developers fresh new builds ofiOS 16 and iPadOS 16 for testing.
Apple Insider
Save $100 on Samsung's Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K 165Hz Mini-LED Display
Samsung's new (and drool-worthy) 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Gaming Monitor can be preordered today with a $100 discount. The...
Apple Insider
Eve Aqua review, LifX lives, and Sonos mini sub is delayed on HomeKit Insider
On this episode ofHomeKit Insider we review the newly-released Eve Aqua, continue to discuss Amazon's purchase of iRobot, and talk about Twinkly's new lighting product.
Apple Insider
Das Keyboard MacTigr Review: Mac minimalism in mechanical keyboard form
The Das Keyboard MacTigr is a full-sized mechanical keyboard forMac with a minimalist design and no flashy features. The...
Apple Insider
Berkshire Hathaway added 3.9M more Apple shares in Q2 2022
Warren Buffett-owned firm Berkshire Hathaway purchased nearly 4 million more Apple shares in the second quarter of 2022, according to regulatory documents. The investment firm added 3.9 million shares of Apple in Q2 2022, according to a quarterly 13F filing submitted late Monday to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F form is required by the SEC each quarter, and details equity holdings.
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 14: $200 off Mac Studio, $60 off Apple TV 4K, $15 off Magic Trackpad, more
Sunday's bestdeals include a 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,795, a 5TB WD Easystore USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $95, an LG 77-inch OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,000 off, and much more.
