Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield looking for members for Keep Bakersfield Beautiful committee
The Bakersfield City Council is currently looking for a member to serve on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee (KBBC) due to the resignation of Edward Robinson, the Ward 5 alternate whose term expires November 2024. Ward 5 Councilman Bruce Freeman will nominate a resident from within the city of Bakersfield....
Bakersfield Californian
Bitwise buys Bakersfield's Stria LLC
Fresno-based workforce development company Bitwise Industries has acquired Stria LLC, a process outsourcing company headquartered in Bakersfield, in a deal observers and insiders see as advancing Kern County's ambitions of becoming more of a tech and business services hub. Stria founder and CEO Jim Damian said the acquisition announced Tuesday...
Bakersfield Now
Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California
FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
Bakersfield Now
Rental assistance program will stop accepting applications Aug. 31
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) —The Housing Authority of the County of Kern will stop accepting applications for the Rent and Utility Assistance Program (RUP) on Aug. 31. The program was funded by federal and state grants through Kern County and the City of Bakersfield to supply emergency rent & utility assistance to households impacted by COVID-19. The RUP helps pay for up to 15-months of rent and utility bills (including past-due amounts) for eligible renting households. Households must have incomes no more than 80% of the Area Median Income and have been impacted by COVID-19, among other eligibility criteria.
Dangerous heat across Kern County
The weather story for the next several days will continue to be the dangerous heat across Kern County as thousands of students return back to school tomorrow. An Excessive heat warning remains in place until Wednesday at 11 p.m. Today, we reached a high of 105 degrees in downtown Bakersfield, just 4 degrees away from […]
Kern County schools struggle to hire support positions, credentialed teachers
As kids prepare to re-enter the classroom, like many industries, school districts all across the country are dealing with a staffing shortage.
SFGate
Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of...
Kern County primary election: provisional and challenged ballots
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — June’s primary election was the first time voters handed in ballots since we’ve seen a group of residents consistently express concerns about our elections process at Board of Supervisors meetings. Many concerns after the primary focused on Kern’s high number of provisional ballots and the county’s signature verification process. We’re taking […]
KTVU FOX 2
Kern County bear roams Von's parking lot
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - A bear was seen on video footage aimlessly wandering the parking lot of a Von's grocery store in Kern County. The footage taken at Lake Isabella's Kern Valley Plaza was shared on social media on Monday. The man who shared the post theorized that things are...
Taft Midway Driller
Taft man gets 12 years in federal marijuana case
David Moreno Florez, 28, of Taft, was sentenced on Aug. 12 by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 12 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest and possessing a firearm in furtherance of that offense, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents,...
Body recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park after search and rescue responded to a call about a man in the water around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The body appears to be of a man in his 40s, according to Kern County […]
Bakersfield Californian
Inland port will bring new jobs, investment to Kern
Eastern Kern will be the site of a major goods-movement project expected to help address shipping bottlenecks at ports in Southern California while attracting local investment and possibly new jobs in a sector usually associated with the valley portion of the county. The county Board of Supervisors signed off Tuesday...
Bakersfield Now
Cal Fire: 250 acres burned in Rail Fire southeast of Bakersfield, 90% contained
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:50 p.m.) The "Rail Fire" is contained at 90%, according to Cal Fire. --- A brush fire southeast of Bakersfield has burned 250 acres and is 65% contained, according to Cal Fire. The "Rail Fire" broke out Sunday evening around 5:40 p.m. at Bealeville...
1 Critically Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police, a motorcycle crash was reported on Friday night in East Bakersfield. The officials stated that a man riding his motorcycle lost control on Morning Drive just south of Highway [..]
Santa Clarita Radio
Firefighters Come Together To Honor Fallen Comrade With Pickleball Tournament
Local firefighters came together Monday in Valencia to host a fundraiser playing pickleball in honor of a fallen Kern County firefighter who died in June. On Monday, the firefighters brought together coworkers and family to play pickleball at the Paseo Club in Valencia in honor of their fallen friend Aiden Agnor, 18, a Kern County fireman who tragically passed away in June.
San Francisco man killed near Comanche Drive identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was found dead near Lamont last month. Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco, was identified as the man killed on Buena Vista Boulevard west of North Comanche Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Valle was found dead at the scene, […]
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
Evacuation warning issued in Tulare County wildfire
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning has been issued in response to a wildfire northeast of Porterville by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. As of Monday evening, the Wishon Fire is estimated to have burned 290 acres and no containment has been reported. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, all points along […]
news-ridgecrest.com
Mojave Inland Port to break ground in 2022 – Mojave to be site of California’s first inland dry port
At Tuesday’s Kern County Board of Supervisors regular board meeting, the board took decisive action of issuing a proclamation to support the approved site plans for the Mojave Inland Port. The votes were by Supervisors Zack Scrivner, David Couch and Phillip Peters. Supervisors Michael Maggard and Leticia Perez were...
Bakersfield Californian
United Way partners up to give away bikes, books and backpacks
It almost felt like Christmas in July, except it happened in August. Twenty happy children received 20 bicycles and 20 backpacks, complete with books and other items at the 3B’s (backpacks, bikes and books) Distribution summer event held Monday at United Way's new offices in downtown Bakersfield.
