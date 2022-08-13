ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Bitwise buys Bakersfield's Stria LLC

Fresno-based workforce development company Bitwise Industries has acquired Stria LLC, a process outsourcing company headquartered in Bakersfield, in a deal observers and insiders see as advancing Kern County's ambitions of becoming more of a tech and business services hub. Stria founder and CEO Jim Damian said the acquisition announced Tuesday...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California

FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Rental assistance program will stop accepting applications Aug. 31

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) —The Housing Authority of the County of Kern will stop accepting applications for the Rent and Utility Assistance Program (RUP) on Aug. 31. The program was funded by federal and state grants through Kern County and the City of Bakersfield to supply emergency rent & utility assistance to households impacted by COVID-19. The RUP helps pay for up to 15-months of rent and utility bills (including past-due amounts) for eligible renting households. Households must have incomes no more than 80% of the Area Median Income and have been impacted by COVID-19, among other eligibility criteria.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Bakersfield, CA
Business
Bakersfield, CA
Real Estate
City
Bakersfield, CA
Kern County, CA
Business
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Dangerous heat across Kern County

The weather story for the next several days will continue to be the dangerous heat across Kern County as thousands of students return back to school tomorrow. An Excessive heat warning remains in place until Wednesday at 11 p.m. Today, we reached a high of 105 degrees in downtown Bakersfield, just 4 degrees away from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County primary election: provisional and challenged ballots

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — June’s primary election was the first time voters handed in ballots since we’ve seen a group of residents consistently express concerns about our elections process at Board of Supervisors meetings. Many concerns after the primary focused on Kern’s high number of provisional ballots and the county’s signature verification process. We’re taking […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Realestate#State Farm#Crc#Lee Family#The Lee#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lee Development Group#S C Anderson Inc
KTVU FOX 2

Kern County bear roams Von's parking lot

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - A bear was seen on video footage aimlessly wandering the parking lot of a Von's grocery store in Kern County. The footage taken at Lake Isabella's Kern Valley Plaza was shared on social media on Monday. The man who shared the post theorized that things are...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Taft man gets 12 years in federal marijuana case

David Moreno Florez, 28, of Taft, was sentenced on Aug. 12 by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 12 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest and possessing a firearm in furtherance of that offense, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents,...
TAFT, CA
KGET

Body recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park after search and rescue responded to a call about a man in the water around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The body appears to be of a man in his 40s, according to Kern County […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Inland port will bring new jobs, investment to Kern

Eastern Kern will be the site of a major goods-movement project expected to help address shipping bottlenecks at ports in Southern California while attracting local investment and possibly new jobs in a sector usually associated with the valley portion of the county. The county Board of Supervisors signed off Tuesday...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Santa Clarita Radio

Firefighters Come Together To Honor Fallen Comrade With Pickleball Tournament

Local firefighters came together Monday in Valencia to host a fundraiser playing pickleball in honor of a fallen Kern County firefighter who died in June. On Monday, the firefighters brought together coworkers and family to play pickleball at the Paseo Club in Valencia in honor of their fallen friend Aiden Agnor, 18, a Kern County fireman who tragically passed away in June.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

San Francisco man killed near Comanche Drive identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was found dead near Lamont last month. Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco, was identified as the man killed on Buena Vista Boulevard west of North Comanche Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Valle was found dead at the scene, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warning issued in Tulare County wildfire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning has been issued in response to a wildfire northeast of Porterville by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. As of Monday evening, the Wishon Fire is estimated to have burned 290 acres and no containment has been reported. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, all points along […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

United Way partners up to give away bikes, books and backpacks

It almost felt like Christmas in July, except it happened in August. Twenty happy children received 20 bicycles and 20 backpacks, complete with books and other items at the 3B’s (backpacks, bikes and books) Distribution summer event held Monday at United Way's new offices in downtown Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy