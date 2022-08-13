Read full article on original website
kosu.org
Headlines: OKC school bond, Lake Hefner water & Fireflight Balloon Festval
Oklahoma City Public Schools is deciding on the largest bond issue in its history. (NewsOK) Schools still face COVID protocols. (NewsOK) 36 more COVID-19 deaths bring Oklahoma’s Provisional Death Count to 16,372. (NewsOK) Tulsa plans to use ARPA funds for an ambitious pilot program. (Tulsa World) OKC is pulling...
Water theft investigation at new luxury neighborhood
In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.
KOCO
Notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City finally getting fixed
OKLAHOMA CITY — A notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City is finally getting fixed. Over the weekend, OKC crews started work on Wilshire Boulevard from Morgan Road to Sarah Road. However, KOCO 5 found drivers in the area who said they wanted more. "This road has been bumpy for...
chickashatoday.com
Thunder in Tornado Alley returns to the Grady County Fair
The Grady County Fair, set for August 25-27 will light up with thunder and smoke on Friday and Saturday with the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling event. Set in the 3,000 seat open air rodeo arena, the monster trucks and tractors will shake the ground when they fire up to do their pull.
Oklahoma City church out $50,000 after burglary
The Oklahoma Full Gospel Central Church in southwest Oklahoma City is literally patching things up after a costly break-in.
KOCO
Gov. Stitt hosts ceremonial signing for new opportunity educational for Oklahoma troopers
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill signed into law provides an educational opportunity for Oklahoma state troopers. Senate Bill 338 strips away some barriers to education for Oklahoma law enforcement officers. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the new law that allows Oklahoma state troopers to get required college credits while...
OKC VeloCity
Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train
There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
KOCO
Crews responding after vehicle hits boy in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding after a vehicle hit a boy in northwest Oklahoma City, according to fire department officials. The collision occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northwest 10th Street and North Peniel Avenue, between Rockwell Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. The boy's condition has not been released. KOCO 5...
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma City has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the United States
Oklahoma City continues to climb lists of top-ranked communities. Bankrate recently ranked the city as the fourth best place to live in the United States. The website examined the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to determine which were best fit based on factors like the cost of living, social experiences, and current trends of people moving into each city.
KOCO
Agency called to help investigate fire involving hand sanitizer in Oklahoma
CHICKASHA, Okla. — The Environmental Protection Agency has been called in to help investigate fires that involved massive amounts of hand sanitizer in Oklahoma. The Department of Environmental Quality issued an emergency order to a man in Grady County to stop receiving, transporting and storing hand sanitizer. They said he was doing it wrong.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City officials investigating housing development for allegedly stealing water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City officials are investigating a housing development for allegedly stealing drinking water to fill a pond. This is still an ongoing investigation on a subdivision near Memorial and Frisco Rd. in NW Oklahoma City. City officials tell Fox 25 that this is particularly concerning...
Stranger rescues 2-year-old children trapped in hot car in Oklahoma City
Two young children are alive today thanks to the swift actions of a stranger.
Rural Oklahoma targeted by ‘imposter’ utility scams
It's a terrifying phone call for any small business. Now, a local bed and breakfast is putting out a warning, after fearing they may lose their power.
Stillwater police arrest school bomb threat suspect
A man was arrested in Tulsa, Tuesday, accused of calling in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School.
KOCO
Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
KOCO
Several crews work quickly to put out grass fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several crews worked quickly to put out a grass fire in Oklahoma City. The fire could have caused some serious damage. Officials said the calls started coming in around 2 p.m. when flames spread near a metro neighborhood near Interstate 40. KOCO 5 does not know...
247Sports
Late Kick: Oklahoma making a statement on recruiting trail, potential Top 5 class answering 'huge question'
NORMAN, Okla. — Over the weekend, the Sooners landed Top100 athlete Jacoby Johnson, out of Mustang, Okla. It's the latest boom in a summer that has featured plenty of booms. "I love it; it feels like home," Johnson said of Oklahoma in an exclusive interview with OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "I love the people there, the coaches, everything about the place."
53 cadets enter OHP Academy after law change
Cadets can now enter the academy with just 24 college credit hours instead of the previous 64-hour requirement.
KOCO
OU Health, United Health Care agree to start processing claims again
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health and United Health Care have reached an agreement to start processing claims again after services were terminated on May 1. Over the weekend, OU Health and United Health Care announced they agreed to go back to when services were terminated. They say all claims between then and now will be retroactively processed as in-network.
OKCFD: 1 Injured Following Structure Fire In SE OKC
One person was injured in a structure fire Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma City Fire Department confirms. At 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire near Southeast 89th and Santa Fe. Firefighters said a two story metal shop with an RV parked next to it and...
