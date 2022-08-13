Read full article on original website
Time machine: 30 years ago, Snag Park enjoyed by skiers and snowboarders on Vail Mountain following 30-acre clearing project
The new Hotel Talisa opened to guests after an 18-month renovation project. The hotel, formerly Vail Cascade Resort & Spa, was purchased by Los Angeles-based Laurus Corp. in late 2015, the Vail Daily reported. “When Laurus first announced the renovation project in early 2016, the work was expected to take...
Shred city: 5 world class outdoor recreation amenities built in the Vail area in the last 5 years
The upper portion of the Golden Peak Competition Arena opened for the season Nov. 20, allowing ski racers a dedicated training area to practice in Vail. When the competition arena has enough snow to allow ski racers top-to-bottom access, it’s one of the few venues in the country offering a full-length downhill track that ends in a village near an interstate.
76 trails now open between Vail and Beaver Creek
Spending Thanksgiving in the mountains is often a gamble when it comes to conditions and available terrain, but nobody in the valley is getting gypped this holiday weekend with 750 acres and 76 trails open for riding and skiing between Vail and Beaver Creek. Vail Mountain has already accumulated 5...
This Carbondale distillery won the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado award
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced that Marble Vodka 80 was named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022 in the Best Food and Beverage category — an honor Head Distiller and Founder Connie Baker couldn’t be more thrilled about. “Even though we have won over 40...
Summit County ski areas rise and fall on Condé Nast Traveler and Ski Magazine’s best ski area lists
Every year, ski and snowboard publications — like Condé Nast Traveler and Ski Magazine — release lists for the best ski areas in the U.S. Without fail, all four of Summit County’s ski areas land somewhere within the top-30 to top-40 of the best ski areas in the nation.
Letter: Free parking change a business killer for Vail
I couldn’t agree more with Al Carson’s recent letter regarding the change in free parking by the town of Vail for the parking structures. An example: My wife and I were going to drive into Vail yesterday and have lunch at La Cantina in the village parking structure. Best pork burrito on the face of the earth! Plus always fun to have a marg on tap! But we didn’t ….so having lunch, maybe going to a couple of stores, grabbing some t-shirts as Christmas gifts, we didn’t think we could get it done in under an hour. We know two hours works perfectly because we have done it several times in past years. So the net result is La Cantina lost out on the lunch revenue, a couple of t-shirt shops lost some revenue and the town of Vail lost out on the taxes.
Vail Comedy Show brings Mike Stanley to Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle Nov. 29
When: Nov. 29, doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 8:30 p.m. Vail Comedy Show is back Tuesday, Nov. 29 for a special pop-up show featuring Mike Stanley at Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle. “This will be our second show in Eagle, and we love doing shows there,...
Vail Mountain confident in December openings for new Sun Down, Game Creek lifts
Vail Mountain is confident in achieving December openings for the new Sun Down Express lift and the newly upgraded Game Creek Express lift. The mountain this week released pictures of the project and said concrete foundations were poured, lift towers were flown into place and sheave assemblies were bolted onto the towers earlier this fall.
Carnes: Polls mean everything or … um, nothing
“Polls are meaningless, the bane of every marketer’s existence.”. So says the marketer whose product just polled poorly. “No, no, it’s not just my product, but all polls are designed to favor one product over another, whether purposely constructed in such a biased way or not. It’s just not fair I tell you.”
Letter: A culture killer for Vail
To the town of Vail, as someone who’s watched the valley change a lot over the last 26 years, I must say that Vail doing away with two-hour free parking seems to be a final sword to the heart of this town. I’m so disappointed in the council members. We all know that Eagle County has become much less affordable, and harder to make the lifestyle work. The next generation won’t stay and fill the jobs we need them to if this place keeps going the way it is, and small businesses can’t find enough workers already.
Tree lightings, live music, star gazing, ice skating shows, visits with Santa and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/25/22
After a busy week, the activities are still going strong at Beaver Creek. Not only did the resort open early, greeting skiers and snowboarders on Monday, two days ahead of its original opening date, but it also hosted its annual World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition on Wednesday, serving up 5,000 cookies. This Friday, the traditions continue with the annual Beaver Creek Tree Lighting Spectacular.
Police: Common red flags for rental scams in Eagle County
Most Eagle County residents are aware of the monumental struggle that has become the local search for housing. Many renters are now becoming all too familiar with an array of scammers attempting to take advantage of an already slim housing market at the expense of scrambling residents-to-be. Vail Police suggest those on the housing hunt take caution.
Tuesday training runs canceled at Birds of Prey World Cup; winter storm warning underway
Tuesday’s World Cup training runs have been canceled at Beaver Creek as a winter storm warning has been issued for the area. Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup training runs are still scheduled to take place Wednesday and Thursday at Beaver Creek. The National Weather Service...
World Cup week getting underway in Beaver Creek
The fastest men on skis are set to arrive in Beaver Creek on Monday, with World Cup training scheduled to start Tuesday. The main event – Beaver Creek’s Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup – will start Friday, running through Sunday, with two downhills and a super-G race set to take place.
