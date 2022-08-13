Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas SmithContra Costa County, CA
KCRA.com
Stockton PD: Officer shoots at man who pistol-whipped woman
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police said on Tuesday afternoon that they shot at and took into custody a man accused of pistol-whipping a woman and later getting into a standoff with officers. Officers first went to a home in the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive around 1 p.m....
fox40jackson.com
California school resource officer disarms student who pulled out loaded gun during fight: police
A school resource officer disarmed a student who pulled out a loaded gun during a fight on Monday at a high school in Stockton, California, according to police. The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was booked into juvenile hall on charges of battery, criminal threats, resisting arrest, and weapon charges. A...
Fairfield police arrest Oakland robbery suspect
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police. Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder […]
Suspect's rifle malfunctioned when he aimed it at Stanislaus deputies during chase, officials say
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Three people were arrested after a 27-mile chase in Stanislaus County, deputies said. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the 3400 block of Central Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to help Ceres police with reports of an argument and of a person shooting a gun.
Student disarmed after pulling out gun at school in Stockton
A student was taken into custody after pulling out a loaded gun during a fight Monday at a central California high school, authorities said. The fight broke out during lunch at Lincoln High School in Stockton, police said in a statement. “During the fight, a student pulled out a loaded handgun. After a brief struggle, a […]
Father arrested in fentanyl-related death of 2-year-old child
STOCKTON (BCN) — A 28-year-old Stockton has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and felony child endangerment in the death of his 2-year-old child in April, after toxicology tests that came back last week found fentanyl in the child’s system. When a search warrant was served Wednesday at a residence in the 2300 block of […]
KCRA.com
1 hospitalized, another killed in Stockton shooting, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed and another was hospitalized following a shooting in Stockton on Sunday night, according to police. Stockton police said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. by the Southside Market grocery store on S Airport Way near E 8th Street. No suspect information was...
Man accused of barricading himself in Modesto home after shooting now in custody
MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto man is in custody Monday afternoon after reports of a gun being fired in a home. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:15 a.m. on Mavis Court. The man suspected of shooting the gun barricaded himself inside the house, according to the Modesto Police Department.
Suspect barricaded in Modesto home on Mavis Court surrenders peacefully
MODESTO – A suspect has surrendered peacefully after a situation in Modesto that started with a report of shots fired Monday morning.The scene was along Mavis Court, off of Carver Road.Modesto police said they were responding to a report of shots fired when the suspect barricaded himself inside his own home. SWAT responded to the neighborhood and the suspect was contained to the home. Police reported a little before 1 p.m. that the suspect had surrendered peacefully. No injuries have been reported.
weescalon.com
Escalon Police Department’s Weekly Activity Log (08/08/2022 – 08/14/2022)
Escalon Police Department’s Weekly Activity Log (08/08/2022 – 08/14/2022) Source: Escalon Police Department. NOTICE: The names, photos and incidents printed in WeEscalon posts/articles are obtained from the daily logs of the Escalon Police Services, San Joaquin County jail booking information and other Police agencies. THIS INFORMATION IS PUBLIC RECORD. The listing of a name, photo, incident in the WeEscalon Crime log, FaceBook page, Twitter account or on the WeEscalon Website does not imply of that person’s guilt or innocence. THIS CAN ONLY BE DETERMINED BY A COURT OF LAW.
turlockcitynews.com
Drunk Driver Arrested After Crashing into Dental Office and Attempting to Flee
At about 10:45 pm Thursday night, the Turlock Police Department and Turlock Fire Department were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with unknown details at Turlock Dental Care, 3131 Colorado Avenue, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle involved, a silver Chevrolet sedan, which had originally...
Fox40
Man who tortured Tracy teen up for parole
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man convicted of abusing a Tracy teen is up for parole Tuesday but some community members are asking the state’s parole board to keep him behind bars. Anthony Waiters tortured and beat a 16-year-old boy just over a decade ago. Waiters was convicted...
2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested after shooting a man.
MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING MAN HE KNOWS AT GAS STATION THURSDAY AFTERNOON. On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, at 4:48 pm, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported aggravated assault that had just occurred at 76 DoubleTime, 101 N Tully Rd, Turlock, after a man had been shot.
Ceres Police take man into custody after motel standoff
CERES -- Police arrested a Modesto man on parole for homicide after an hours-long standoff Saturday afternoon in Ceres.Officers were called to the Howard Johnson Express Motel in the 1600 block of Herndon Road for an occupant of a room who reportedly brandished a firearm at the motel manager who was checking rooms that should have been vacated.When the manager found the occupant still in the room, the man, later identified as 43-year-old Shane Smith, pointed a firearm at the manager and told the manager to leave, according to police.Officers attempted to communicate with Smith through various means, but he refused. When they approached the motel room, they said they saw Smith pointing a firearm in their direction.The surrounding motel rooms were evacuated.With help from the Modesto Special Weapons and Tactics team and deploying chemical agents into the room, Smith came out and surrendered after several hours, police said.He was arrested for resisting and delaying law enforcement, a parole violation and assault with a deadly weapon, and was booked into the Stanislaus County jail.
Police investigate shooting in Pinole Valley Shopping Center parking lot
A dispute between two groups of people led to a mid-afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Pinole Valley Shopping Center on Friday, police said. Police responded to the parking lot in the 2700 block of Pinole Valley Road on reports of a shooting and arrived to find evidence of shots fired but no victims or suspects.
Jalopnik
Man Arrested for Causing Panicked Crowds to Flood Checkpoints at Las Vegas Airport
A man accused of causing a loud noise which sent travelers stampeding through Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport early Sunday morning was arrested a second time at the same airport less than 24 hours later. It’s not clear what caused the loud noise in Terminal 1 that was...
Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
L.A. Weekly
Teen Hospitalized after Pedestrian Accident on Kern Street [Newman, CA]
NEWMAN, CA (August 15, 2022) – Wednesday morning, a high school student was hospitalized after a pedestrian accident on Kern Street. The incident around 7:50 a.m. near the intersection of Kern Street and S street. According to the report, a driver did not stop at a posted stop sign...
2news.com
Suspect arrested in Fentanyl death of 15-year-old Roseville girl
After a lengthy investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Roseville girl, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a special county drug task force arrested 20-year-old Nathaniel Evan Cabacungan on August 10. During the investigation, it was revealed Cabacungan met with the young girl and during that...
