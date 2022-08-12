ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Arrest made in bomb threat at Floyd County Sheriff's Office and jail

By , From staff reports
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XKrx_0hFSXaDC00
Beth Raylene Neighbors

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has identified the individual responsible for a bomb threat early Friday morning. Beth Raylene Neighbors has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts and is currently being held at the Floyd County Jail without bond.

The threat came in around 10:30 a.m. from a phone call made to the sheriff’s office. The office and jail went into lockdown while deputies searched the perimeter for the bomb.

Late Friday morning FCSO Sgt. Corey Bowers said they had called off the search and were no longer under lockdown, but they escalated their security for the rest of the day.

Comments / 5

Related
weisradio.com

Two Arrested on Drug Charges During Early Morning Hours of Tuesday

Two individuals were arrested on drug charges in the Cherokee County – in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Kaleb Johnson, 21 of Boaz, and 31 year old Amanda Watson – were each arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Johnson was additionally charged with Failure to Appear on a previous charge of Operating a Vehicle without Insurance.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Men wanted for questioning in Cherokee Waffle House assault

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Cherokee County are working to identify two men wanted for questioning related to an assault that happened at a local Waffle House. The two men are white males and are believed to be driving a black or dark-colored pickup truck. Anyone with information pertaining...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Floyd County, GA
Floyd County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wbhfradio.org

Update On Tennessee Street Shooting

Cartersville Police has released some additional information regarding a shooting outside a food mart at 617 North Tennessee Street across West Porter Street at around 3 p.m. on August 2nd. An officer rendered aid to a white man lying on the ground by applying tourniquets to both of his arms...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Bomb Threat#Fcso
WGAU

Madison Co man ditches mother, is arrested in Forsyth Co

A Madison County man is arrested after a police chase in Forsyth County: 31 year-old Kevin Turner of Danielsville was wanted on outstanding warrants from Hart and Bartow counties. Police say Turner jumped out of his car and ran into the woods after a traffic stop, leaving his mother in the car. He was captured and taken into custody.
MADISON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot while they were in bed Thursday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
987
Followers
214
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy