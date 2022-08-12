Arrest made in bomb threat at Floyd County Sheriff's Office and jail

Beth Raylene Neighbors

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has identified the individual responsible for a bomb threat early Friday morning. Beth Raylene Neighbors has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts and is currently being held at the Floyd County Jail without bond.

The threat came in around 10:30 a.m. from a phone call made to the sheriff’s office. The office and jail went into lockdown while deputies searched the perimeter for the bomb.

Late Friday morning FCSO Sgt. Corey Bowers said they had called off the search and were no longer under lockdown, but they escalated their security for the rest of the day.