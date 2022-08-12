ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Supreme Court allows trigger law banning nearly all abortions to take effect

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28x6F2_0hFSXTyz00

Monte Neil Stewart of Las Vegas, representing the Idaho Legislature, speaks to the Idaho Supreme Court regarding proceedings for two lawsuits pertaining to Idaho abortion laws on Wednesday. (Sarah Miller/Idaho Statesman)

Idaho’s trigger law banning abortion in nearly all cases will go into effect on Aug. 25, and the heartbeat law allowing civil lawsuits against medical providers will go into effect immediately following an opinion from the Idaho Supreme Court on Friday evening.

The opinion did not make a determination regarding the law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, which is scheduled to take effect in one week.

The decision comes after a hearing on Aug. 3 to address procedural questions about whether the trigger law’s implementation should be paused, whether a pause on the heartbeat law should be lifted, and whether the two lawsuits should be consolidated and handed to a lower court for additional development.

“As of August 19, 2022, the state will be able to criminally enforce the heartbeat act’s prohibition on abortions and, in turn, carry out its duty to ensure the laws of Idaho are faithfully executed,” the opinion said.

The opinion is written by Justice Robyn Brody, and Chief Justice Richard Bevans and Justice Gregory Moeller concurred. Justice John Stegner concurred with the decision to consolidate the cases and not send them to district court, but dissented with the decision not to grant a stay and to vacate the pause on the heartbeat law. Stegner added that he would have also stayed enforcement of the six-week ban on abortions that will take effect Aug. 19.

“No one seriously disputes that the petitioners have established a showing of irreparable harm if a stay is not granted. That is all that is required under Idaho’s rules of procedure,” Stegner said. “The state and the Legislature’s only argument that irreparable harm will not result is that the Idaho Constitution does not protect the right to an abortion. This argument fails because it is premised on a decision we have not yet made. Staying the enforcement … would preserve the status quo that has been in effect for nearly 50 years and allow the parties the opportunity to craft their arguments and for us to consider the merits of these cases with the care and attention they deserve.”

Justice Colleen Zahn concurred with Stegner’s dissenting opinion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwfLd_0hFSXTyz00

Justice Gregory W. Moeller asks for clarification from Alan Schoenfeld, a New York City lawyer who is part of the legal team representing Planned Parenthood, as the lawyer makes a case for procedures in two lawsuits pertaining to Idaho abortion laws: the state trigger law and the law allowing people to sue abortion providers at the Idaho Supreme Court in Boise on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

Planned Parenthood sued the state of Idaho in three separate cases: one regarding Idaho’s law to ban nearly all abortions that will take effect Aug. 25; one similar ban that allows abortions up to six weeks of pregnancy that will take effect Aug. 19; and a Texas-style civil law that allows family members to sue medical providers who perform an abortion.

The court also decided to consolidate the three cases into one and retain its jurisdiction rather than sending it to a lower court. Justices in the Aug. 3 hearing signaled that the case could be remanded to a lower court if there was a need for testimony from physicians, for example.

During the hearing earlier this month, attorneys for Planned Parenthood said the vagueness of the trigger law’s language would lead to impossible situations for medical professionals to navigate, with no clarity on what would constitute a “good faith” judgment that led to an abortion in a medical emergency.

According to the language of the trigger law, affirmative defenses are allowed for abortion in the case of rape, incest and to save the pregnant person’s life. An affirmative defense is not the same as an exception, and instead means that if someone is prosecuted under the trigger law, those situations are acceptable as a defense in court. In the case of rape or incest, the victim must also provide a copy of a police report.

Oral arguments on the now-consolidated case are scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 29 in Boise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nY0tp_0hFSXTyz00

A Bans Off Our Bodies rally attendee holds up a sign in front of the Idaho Capital Building on May 14, 2022. Several thousand Idahoans attended the event to listen to guest speakers and march toward the Idaho Supreme Court. (Christina Lords/Idaho CapitalSun)

Advocates, opponents react to Idaho Supreme Court decision

Director of the Idaho Family Policy Center Blaine Conzatti, who helped draft and pass the heartbeat law and supported the trigger law, sent a statement Friday evening saying it was a day the pro-life movement had worked toward for decades.

“As we have been saying for months, our Idaho heartbeat law is constitutionally, scientifically and morally sound. We were confident that our heartbeat law would withstand judicial scrutiny, and today is a life-saving step in that direction,” Conzatti wrote. “We remain confident that further litigation on this issue will result in the same outcome, and we expect that thousands of babies will be receive the opportunity to live their lives as a result of this law.” Representatives from Planned Parenthood sent a statement as well lamenting the decision, saying it allows the Idaho Legislature to make health care decisions for patients and punishes medical providers.

“It’s been a little over a month since the U.S. Supreme Court disregarded 50 years of precedent and threw patients across the country into a world of chaos, fear, and confusion,” said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky. “The Idaho state Legislature has made it abundantly clear that this is the future they want for their constituents, and today, the court allowed their vision to become a reality. But this fight is not over. These cases and our fight to ensure that every Idahoan has access to legal, safe abortion care will continue.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Idaho Supreme Court allows trigger law banning nearly all abortions to take effect appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 13

Vicky Graham
4d ago

"The unborn" are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.

Reply
6
Vicky Graham
4d ago

by Deatrice Moore, I have to agree with Justice Kavanaugh, it's not about abortion. It's about controlling women, attempting to make them virtuous according to Christian belief and morality. Delegitimizing any and all forms of birth control. Forcing women to engage in sex for reproduction only. Giving men the right to determine family size. Forcing women to be house wives, mother's and home makers only, reducing the ability to seek higher education and employment outside the home. Forcing women to stay in relationships that may be unhealthy for them and the children because they are totally dependent on their husband for support. Decreasing single parent households, thereby increasing the number of traditional families. Read and comprehend the meaning, importance and ramifications of the 1873 Comstock Law which remains on the books, last enforced in 1996, has never been repealed or overturned. It is currently enforceable in 21st century America.

Reply(1)
3
Vicky Graham
4d ago

Prisoners, immigrants, the sick, the poor, widows, orphans. All the groups that are specifically mentioned in the Bible, they all get thrown under the bus for the unborn

Reply
3
Related
The Associated Press

US sues Idaho over abortion law, cites medical treatment

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion. The federal government brought the lawsuit seeking to invalidate...
IDAHO STATE
Montana Free Press

Montana Supreme Court says abortion laws will remain blocked while case proceeds

In a five-justice panel’s unanimous decision, the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a district court decision to block three abortion restriction laws from taking effect while the case proceeds. The high court said the case between Planned Parenthood of Montana and the state of Montana, defended by Attorney General Austin Knudsen, can continue in the Yellowstone County district court where it began.
MONTANA STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Supreme Court Rules Abortion Will Be Illegal Starting Soon

Despite the efforts of pro-abortion advocates, Idaho's much-discussed trigger law will go into effect this month. The 3-2 decision by the state's highest court means that abortions will be illegal in Idaho beginning August 25th. The case was brought to the justices in reaction to the recent United States Supreme Court ruling sending the abortion issue back to the states.
IDAHO STATE
Newsweek

Idaho Republicans Reject Amendment Allowing Abortion to Save Woman's Life

Idaho Republicans rejected an amendment to their party platform that would have allowed abortion to save a mother's life. A 2020 law banning abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest or to protect the mother's life is set to take effect in the deeply conservative state 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
State
Indiana State
Local
Idaho Government
Daily Montanan

Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws

The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s decision to issue temporary injunctions against three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that curtailed a woman’s right to an abortion in Montana. While the court, in its 33-page decision written by Justice Beth Baker, found that Judge Michael Moses properly issued an […] The post Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Florida lawmaker calls for arrest of FBI agents and for state to ‘sever all ties with DOJ immediately’

Following the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in southern Florida, state lawmaker Anthony Sabatini called for the arrest of federal agents and urged the state to “sever all ties” with the Department of Justice. Mr Trump wasn’t present at the residence at the time of the raid, instead issuing a fuming statement from Trump Tower in New York City. A lot of information concerning the raid remains unconfirmed, such as if Mr Trump was told in advance. In his statement, he called the action “unannounced”.“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stegner
Person
Robyn Brody
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Legislative#The Idaho Legislature#The Idaho Supreme Court
Daily Mail

‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’

A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
SOCIETY
Reason.com

The New Federal Gun Law Violates Our Civil Liberties

"I'm about to sign into law a bipartisan … gun safety legislation," President Joe Biden said at the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on June 25. "And time is of the essence. Lives will be saved….When it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential. If we can reach compromise on guns, we ought to be able to reach compromise in other critical issues."
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Week

Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape survivor warns Indiana AG to stop defaming her

The Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio sent Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) a cease and desist letter on Friday, telling him to stop "making false and misleading statements" about her or face a potential defamation lawsuit. The unidentified girl was barred from getting an abortion in Ohio because her pregnancy had just passed the six-week mark and Ohio's abortion law doesn't have exceptions for rape or incest.
INDIANA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy