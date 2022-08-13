ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, KS

KWCH.com

Man arrested in Club Rodeo incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man accused of hitting several people and vehicles with an SUV in the parking lot of a south Wichita club has been arrested. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Jason Beard was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday on four counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and failing to stop at the scene of an injury accident.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Ellsworth Co. Deputy injured in bison attack recovering at home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellsworth County deputy injured last week in a bison attack has been discharged from Salina Regional Health Center and is recovering at home. Deputy Jerry Slaight was injured while looking for a bison that had killed a man in an earlier attack. Slaight found the bison just south of the K-4 highway. According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, by the time discovered Slaight, it was too late for Slaight to retreat to his patrol car. The bison charged him a second time, goring Slaight in the left thigh and tossing him about 10 feet into the air.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Victim identified in fatal Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim of a deadly shooting in southeast Wichita on Monday has been identified by Wichita police. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says 49-year-old Dennis Haynes of Wichita was shot and killed when two men entered his home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert St. and shot him. Haynes was […]
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Driver injured in crash following chase in south Wichita

A driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a concrete barrier during a chase with law enforcement officers in south Wichita. The chase was reported around 11:50 p.m. Monday. A vehicle was being chased westbound on 47th Street South when it hit a barrier near West Street. The car then caught fire after the crash.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Vehicle fire burns 100 acres in Sumner County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mulvane Fire Rescue and Wellington Fire/EMS assisted the Sumner County’s Fire 9 with a vehicle fire that burned up approximately 120 acres of no-till soybeans. Wheat stubble mixed in with the soybeans carried the fire across the field quickly and into two neighboring fields, catching...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

One person killed in southeast Wichita shooting

Police said a 49-year-old man died after a shooting early Monday at a southeast Wichita home. Officers were called to the 5200 block of East Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver, around 8 a.m. Police said the victim was in a home with several other people when two men walked into the home and shot him. The suspects than ran from the area. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

1 critically hurt in east Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person suffered critical injuries in a shooting in east Wichita on Monday morning. It happened at around 8 a.m. in the 5200 block of East Gilbert, which is south of Kellogg and between Oliver and Edgemoor. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed a victim was in extremely critical condition.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

Wichita: two murders in two days

WICHITA, KS
KSN News

One man killed in Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in his twenties is dead, after a shooting in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita police got a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. just north of Mosley and East Douglas. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his twenties who had been shot. […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wellington woman charged with murder in boyfriend's stabbing death

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A 33-year-old Kansas woman has been charged with murder four years after the stabbing death of her boyfriend. Ashley Pearson is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Kyle Hill in September 2018. She was arrested after the incident but was released because the prosecutor at the time, Kerwin Spencer, said he believed Pearson acted in self-defense.
WELLINGTON, KS
KSNT News

Crews work rollover crash, road closure in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Emergency crews were on the scene of a rollover crash in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. Southbound Scenic Drive just north of the Anderson Avenue roundabout was closed as first responders clear the area, according to officers. The Riley County Police Department advised people to avoid the area. According to authorities at the scene, […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Victim identified, 2 arrested in deadly Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim has been identified in the early Sunday deadly Old Town shooting, and two suspects have been arrested. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley, of Wichita. Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

RCPD closes busy Manhattan intersection following rollover accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have closed a busy Manhattan intersection following a rollover accident. The Riley County Police Department says officials closed southbound Scenic Dr. just north of the roundabout at Anderson Ave. around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to clear a rollover accident. RCPD said drivers should...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Person seriously injured in car vs. pedestrian crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person was seriously injured after being involved in a car versus pedestrian crash in west Wichita Monday night. The crash happened near West Kellogg Drive and Meridian shortly after 8:10 p.m. The person seriously injured in the crash has not been identified. KSN will provide more information as it becomes […]
WICHITA, KS
WTGS

6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
MCPHERSON, KS

