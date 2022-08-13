WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellsworth County deputy injured last week in a bison attack has been discharged from Salina Regional Health Center and is recovering at home. Deputy Jerry Slaight was injured while looking for a bison that had killed a man in an earlier attack. Slaight found the bison just south of the K-4 highway. According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, by the time discovered Slaight, it was too late for Slaight to retreat to his patrol car. The bison charged him a second time, goring Slaight in the left thigh and tossing him about 10 feet into the air.

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO