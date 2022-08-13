Swimming Across Oklahoma: Bath Lake at Medicine Park

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The banks have changed.

Medicine Creek feeds lakes both upstream and downstream now.

But this section has always offered a great place to take a rest and cool off.

“Bath Lake is the heart of Medicine Park,” states business owner Candy Hanza. “That’s for sure.”

From way before settlement, to Medicine Park’s heyday as a resort town, Bath Lake, especially in the summer, continues to be the big draw.

Native American tribes claim it still has healing powers.

Swimmers, through the years, would agree.

Hanza is one person who might be drawn to the swimming area more than most.

Bath Lake in Medicine Park. Image KFOR

In the winter of 2020 she opened up a place called Nice Ice Baby, located a few steps from the swimming area.

Inside her place, she hung a huge photograph of the creek on one wall.

The bar specializes in frozen daiquiris.

Think of them as snow cones for adults.

“It’s a big advantage for us,” she says of her product. “Adults need something to drink, too. Kids shouldn’t have all the fun with their snow cones.”

Swimmers file in and out from June to the end of August.

Her people collect $3.00 a head, and they keep count.

“We’ve had 20,000 swimmers come through so far this year,” she says.

Candy ran hotels in a previous life, but wishes she’d come here sooner.

She tells us, “I’d really like to have that time clock to come here 20 years ago.”

“Yeah,” agrees her visitor. “No wake-up calls.”

“No wake-up calls,” she smiles. “No beds to make. We have smiling, happy people all day, every day.”

Frozen drink headache banished, Bath Lake is still a place that holds magic in this granite basin.

The water stays clear by Oklahoma standards, always moving, always cool.

“If anyone asks if I’m at work,” says Hanza. “I’m really down there.”

Medicine Creek water heals in many ways.

It always has, and from the inside, it seems like it always will.

For more information on Medicine Park and Bath Lake go to, medicinepark.com .

For information about Nice Ice Baby, go to www.facebook.com/NiceIceBabyMedicinePark .

