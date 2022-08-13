ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medicine Park, OK

Swimming Across Oklahoma: Bath Lake at Medicine Park

By Galen Culver/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The banks have changed.

Medicine Creek feeds lakes both upstream and downstream now.

But this section has always offered a great place to take a rest and cool off.

“Bath Lake is the heart of Medicine Park,” states business owner Candy Hanza. “That’s for sure.”

15 years to the water: Oklahoma IT guy builds 74 foot seafaring sailboat in his front yard

From way before settlement, to Medicine Park’s heyday as a resort town, Bath Lake, especially in the summer, continues to be the big draw.

Native American tribes claim it still has healing powers.

Swimmers, through the years, would agree.

Hanza is one person who might be drawn to the swimming area more than most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Nuk8_0hFSUcRN00
Bath Lake in Medicine Park. Image KFOR

In the winter of 2020 she opened up a place called Nice Ice Baby, located a few steps from the swimming area.

Inside her place, she hung a huge photograph of the creek on one wall.

The bar specializes in frozen daiquiris.

Think of them as snow cones for adults.

“It’s a big advantage for us,” she says of her product. “Adults need something to drink, too. Kids shouldn’t have all the fun with their snow cones.”

A true oasis with a long history, Jay Buckle Springs has always been vital to Greer County

Swimmers file in and out from June to the end of August.

Her people collect $3.00 a head, and they keep count.

“We’ve had 20,000 swimmers come through so far this year,” she says.

Candy ran hotels in a previous life, but wishes she’d come here sooner.

She tells us, “I’d really like to have that time clock to come here 20 years ago.”

“Yeah,” agrees her visitor. “No wake-up calls.”

“No wake-up calls,” she smiles. “No beds to make. We have smiling, happy people all day, every day.”

Frozen drink headache banished, Bath Lake is still a place that holds magic in this granite basin.

The healing waters of 14 Mile Creek still run through this disabled athlete’s veins

The water stays clear by Oklahoma standards, always moving, always cool.

“If anyone asks if I’m at work,” says Hanza. “I’m really down there.”

Medicine Creek water heals in many ways.

It always has, and from the inside, it seems like it always will.

For more information on Medicine Park and Bath Lake go to, medicinepark.com .

For information about Nice Ice Baby, go to www.facebook.com/NiceIceBabyMedicinePark .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
Texoma's Homepage

New restaurant coming to Wichita Falls Regional Airport

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Regional Airport will be getting a new restaurant. In Tuesday’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting, councilors voted in favor of the opening of a new restaurant in the airport to replace Southern Girl Cafe that closed in July 2022. The new restaurant will be named Suga B’s and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
107.3 PopCrush

They Want A Buc-ee’s… But Does Wichita Falls Deserve One?

In every town across this part of America, there exists a population of people that have experienced the glory that is Buc-ee's. Never having to wait for your turn at the pumps, beaver nuggets and acceptable brisket sandwiches, plus the cleanest bathrooms in the country... it's no wonder everyone thinks their town deserves one of these epic convenient stores.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Medicine Park, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
thechronicle.news

Dobson getting ready to supply web service for Lawton, surrounding space

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The Lawton Chamber of Commerce is welcoming a brand new web and cellphone supplier to the town referred to as Dobson Fiber. On Wednesday, officers minimize the ribbon on this new enterprise and are wanting ahead the brand new addition of the Lawton household. They’re...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: One more day of summer, then we get our first sampling of near fall-like weather

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! We start off the morning with mostly sunny skies, though cloud coverage is expected to build throughout the day, becoming partly-to-mostly cloudy. Despite the cloud coverage, it will be another hot day with most of Texoma getting into the low 100s this afternoon. Heat advisories are in effect for counties east of I-44 until later today. The reason for this heat is: 1) it is still summer, 2) southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph, and 3) pre-frontal warming ahead of a descending cold front. This front will be moving across Northern Oklahoma today, bringing with it showers and storms along and behind it. The front will only make its way as far south at I-40 by the end of the day, and that is where the best chances for rain will be, with northern counties seeing isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon and early evening.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in Caddo County near the Comanche County line on Monday. Officials said the fire burned around 4,700 acres. Thankfully nobody was injured and there’s no known damage to structures. Around 235...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Outdoor#Travel Guide#Swimming#Travel Naturalviews#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Native American#Greer County Swimmers
kswo.com

Firefighters battle large grassfire near Comanche County Line

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters are currently on the scene of a large grassfire near the intersection of Hwy 58 and Hwy 19. 7News’ Jarred Burk was on scene, and said crews are fighting diligently to put out the blaze, which has now jumped Hwy 19 and is headed north.
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast: Cold Front Moves in Overnight | 8/16PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As a cold front advances south, a few strong storms can’t be ruled out producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. These storms will fire up between now an 9PM along/near that cold front. Aside from locally heavy rain, wind gusts up to 60mph and quarter sized hail are the top hazards. The cold front is expected to near the Red River by sunrise tomorrow morning. We’ll start out the day with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. As you’re walking out the door, also look for gusty north winds into the mid 20s.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

City of Duncan closes roadways for water main repairs

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan has announced immediate road closures on Beech, between Highway 81 and 14th Street, to make repairs to a water main. Officials expect the repairs to last for approximately 4 to 6 hours, or until all repairs are complete. Residents who live in...
DUNCAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Z94

Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?

If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
CW33

Twitch trend leads to large police response in this Texas town

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue at around 3:16 p.m. Friday, August 12, in response to a woman who told emergency dispatch she had just shot her husband with a rifle and said she would kill herself in ten minutes.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

One injured in wreck on Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured Tuesday in a crash that happened in the 2700 block of Central Freeway. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on the access road around 1 p.m. when a car traveling southbound on Central Freeway exited. According to officers on scene,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Comanche County Republican Party grand opening

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was the grand opening of the Comanche County Republican Party building. Several local and state officials were there to celebrate the new building. This new building will allow citizens the opportunity to meet candidates, express their concerns and learn more about the party. The Comanche...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy