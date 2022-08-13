ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, NE

Western Iowa Today

Anthony Asay arrested in Nebraska for an assault/stabbing incident

(Blair, NE) An Atlantic man awaiting trial in Cass County for a stabbing incident was arrested last week in Blair, Nebraska for another stabbing incident. According the report provided by the Blair Police Department, 30-year-old Anthony Asay was charged with 3rd Degree Assault for punching a male victim in the face numerous times with both fists; 2nd Degree Assault for stabbing the male in the left arm with a knife that caused serious injury, the injury was consistent of a laceration approximately one half inch long that required stitches from a medical professional; Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person – for possessing the knife he used to stab the male after being convicted of multiple felonies prior to this incident; and Driving under Revocation – Asay is barred through Iowa for not paying fines, eluding and being a habitual offender.
BLAIR, NE
Kearney Hub

Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family

KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
ems1.com

Judge dismisses Neb. EMTs from lawsuit over woman's death

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The family of a woman who died of alcohol toxicity at the Sarpy County Jail in 2018 has lost its wrongful death lawsuit against the police, rescue workers and jailers after she was taken to jail instead of a hospital. Danielle Harbison's blood-alcohol content was 0.34%,...
BELLEVUE, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha records sixth homicide of August

OMAHA — A man was found dead late Monday night after police were called to 63rd and Jaynes streets to investigate numerous gunshots. Officers were called to the area at about 11:30 p.m., a police spokesman said Tuesday. First responders arrived and found a man on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Truckers assist police in rescuing woman on interstate bridge in Omaha

OMAHA — Truck drivers assisted law enforcement in rescuing a woman who was standing on the edge of a bridge over Interstate 680 on Monday morning. According to the Omaha Police Department, officers responded to a call on the interstate at 10:04 a.m. and saw a woman holding on to the outside of the fence on the Blondo Street bridge, which runs above I-680.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska

A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible

OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Sioux City man dies in two-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska

A man from Sioux City, Iowa, was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Newcastle in far northeast Nebraska. Anthony Amo, 49, was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene about 3 miles west of Newcastle on Nebraska 12, according to a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:40 a.m. Monday a mile east of the intersection with Nebraska 15.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Wayne man killed in Dodge County accident identified

WAYNE, Neb. -- The man killed in a Dodge County crash on Friday has been identified. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Kei'Dron King of Wayne was killed in the wreck on Highway 275. Authorities said King was westbound on Hwy 275 in Scribner, when he crossed the center...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

First look at Gretna Crossing Park

Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
GRETNA, NE
WOWT

Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
OMAHA, NE

