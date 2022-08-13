Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Wauwatosa Police release videos, calls from fatal attack on Oshkosh woman
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released video of a fatal attack on an Oshkosh woman in Wauwatosa. Sunita Balogun, 47, was attacked and run over by her own vehicle. It happened last October near a hotel in Wauwatosa. WBAY partner station WISN placed an open records request with Wauwatosa...
WBAY Green Bay
Police release new videos on killing of Oshkosh woman
Green Bay schools make cuts to get ahead of budget deficit. The Green Bay school district expects a $36 million shortfall due to declining enrollment, increasing staff, and the loss of COVID relief funds. Non-profit's camp introduces untapped workforce to manufacturing jobs. Updated: 4 hours ago. 10 young adults with...
seehafernews.com
Woman Arrested After Causing a Commotion at a Manitowoc Kwik Trip
A woman is facing charges after she caused a commotion at a Manitowoc Kwik Trip. Officers were dispatched to the convenience store located on North 8th Street just after 2:00 p.m. yesterday (August 15th) after dispatch received a call reporting a woman screaming at the clerk. Dispatch also told the...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman arrested for stealing gas across Brown County, dates back to 2021
(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing gas from different Brown County stations for over a year. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ashley Goulder was arrested for multiple counts of theft after she took gas without paying. Cameras caught Goulder using two different vehicles.
WBAY Green Bay
Two near-misses with a squad car result in drug arrest in Shawano County
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police say a driver nearly hit an officer’s squad car twice Tuesday afternoon, ultimately leading deputies in neighboring Shawano County to fentanyl and a lot of cash. At about 2:20 P.M., a tribal officer was passing a suspected drug house and a...
wtaq.com
Man Arrested After Robbing Oshkosh Area Business
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh police are investigating a robbery after a man entered multiple businesses Friday afternoon, demanding money. The 28-year-old man claimed to have a weapon and allegedly received cash from one of the businesses before running away. He robbed the area business in the 2000 block of Witzel Avenue around 2 p.m., according to police.
wearegreenbay.com
Over one gram of fentanyl, $1.7K seized in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody following deputies from Shawano County seizing over one gram of fentanyl on Tuesday. According to a Facebook Post, at around 2:20 p.m., Menominee Tribal Police was patrolling the area of Onanekwat Resort near a residence that was suspected of selling illegal drugs.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not a random act’: Appleton teenager among those shot at Six Flags
GURNEE, Ill. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old woman from Appleton was one of three that were injured following a believed targeted shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee. According to the Gurnee Police Department, on August 14 around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to reported shots fired at the Six Flags theme park. The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene.
wearegreenbay.com
Strangers turned Facebook friends use bounced check to buy vehicle, Green Bay woman arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing three charges after she, and a man she met on Facebook, allegedly used a worthless check to buy a vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 11 around 5 p.m., officers were sent for a welfare check of a woman. The woman was in contact with police multiple times and was ‘not making much sense’ on the phone.
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County police departments warn of new phone scams
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Police departments in Winnebago County are reporting an increase in scam calls directed at older people. Victims are being asked to give bail money for family members, who they were told were arrested. "In recent months, we have had in-person scams where it started as a phone...
Second suspect in attack of Wausau-area veteran reaches plea deal
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern reached a plea agreement Monday with prosecutors, one day before his trial was set to begin. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faces a felony charge of substantial battery in connection with the case,...
wtaq.com
Suspect in Green Bay Murder Sentenced on Drug Crimes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The suspect in a west-side murder was sentenced Monday to one year in prison for drug crimes pre-dating the April 30 homicide. Jacob Ventura, 35, was convicted of seven charges, including cocaine possession, dating back to 2020. Meanwhile, Ventura does not yet have an...
seehafernews.com
Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies
A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
whbl.com
Fire Destroys Home, Garage In Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 7th and Michigan in The City of Sheboygan Monday afternoon. The fire was reported around 5pm, and one person was inside the home at the time. The victim reported hearing an explosion, then seeing an orange ball of light, and quickly escaped from the second floor as the fire spread from the garage to the rear of the building, and then engulfed both structures.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Name released in fatal crash in neighboring Dodge County | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
August 15, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – On August 9, 2022 at approximately 5:19 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on the northbound off-ramp of STH 26 to eastbound travel onto STH 16, in the Township of Emmet. Initial investigation...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in Waupaca County hits multiple trees, gets trapped after rolling over
MATTESON, Wis. (WFRV) – One driver needed to be rescued in Waupaca County after going into two ditches, hitting multiple trees and rolling the vehicle over. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on August 15 around 9:30 p.m., a call came in of a reported single-vehicle crash on Lake Road. The driver was possibly trapped in the vehicle.
whbl.com
Sheboygan Falls Man Airlifted To Froedert After Late-Night Rollover Crash
Cedar Grove, Wis. (WHBL) – A 21 year old Sheboygan Falls man is in Froedert Hospital after a single vehicle rollover crash at Highway 32 and Smies Road Near Cedar Grove late Monday night. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says the Joint Dispatch Center received the 911 call around...
WBAY Green Bay
Shots fired incident in Fond du Lac
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old male from Fond du Lac is charged with recklessly endangering safety following a report of gunfire near an apartment complex. Policer were dispatched around 10:13 A.M. Saturday to the area of Forest Mall apartments located at 379 N. Peters Ave. Upon arrival, officers...
Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute
APPLETON, Wis. — Police in Appleton, Wisconsin, shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said Saturday.The shooting happened after officers were confronted by an armed man when they were called to a home in Appleton on Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.Officers tried to negotiate with the man but later shot him, the department said. He died at an Appleton hospital.No officers were hurt during the confrontation.A firearm was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the shooting, according to the Justice Department's news release.The Appleton police officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which is policy after a shooting.Authorities did not release any additional information.
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation underway after Appleton officers fatally shoot suspect
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple local law enforcement agencies are assisting in an officer-involved critical incident (OICI) investigation after police officers fatally shot a man in Appleton on Friday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), at around 7:22 p.m., officers with the Appleton Police Department responded to...
