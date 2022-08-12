Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Union leaders concerned for DAS workers with new ambulance service coming
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Earlier in June, HSHS St. Mary's notified the city they would be ending DAS operation. This decision left Decatur and other surrounding areas searching for a new ambulance service. After careful consideration, the city of Decatur has finally selected a new provider. "We made a decision...
Herald & Review
Decatur to consider amended water agreement with ADM
DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland will be permitted to supply non-potable water from its Lake Decatur treatment plant to other businesses under a revised agreement poised to be approved by the city council on Monday. The proposed amendment also addresses a long-running disagreement over the food processing giant's obligation...
City of Decatur chooses ambulance service
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur chose a new ambulance service. “The transition to a new EMS provider for Decatur and Macon County is underway,” said officials in a news release. They chose to issue a license to Abbott EMS/GMR. “This was a tough decision but we believe we made the right one […]
WTAX
IL AG files suit against Kroger
Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a lawsuit against The Kroger Co. (Kroger) and SSI Services LLC in relation to the alleged improper handling and removal of materials containing asbestos from a grocery store in Taylorville. The lawsuit alleges that Kroger and SSI Services conducted unsafe renovations by leaving chipped...
chicagostarmedia.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Springfield, Illinois metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Springfield, IL metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wdbr.com
Springfield pawnshops help ends meet
Amid decades-high inflation, first-time use of pawnshops is up nationwide and locally. “We’ve seen new people who’ve never pawned before because they simply need twenty bucks to be able to get through the last three days of the week . . . to get their groceries or to get to work,” said Mike Richter of Piggy Bank Pawn on West Jefferson. “Real simple stuff.”
WAND TV
Attorney General files lawsuit against Kroger and SSI Services over asbestos in Taylorville store
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday a lawsuit against The Kroger Co. (Kroger) and SSI Services LLC in relation to the alleged improper handling and removal of materials containing asbestos from a grocery store in Taylorville. The lawsuit alleges Kroger and SSI Services conducted unsafe renovations...
WAND TV
Decatur city council members looking to address gun violence
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After a weekend of several shootings, Decatur city officials are looking for ways to address gun violence. Decatur city Councilman David Horn told WAND in an interview earlier this month that firearms are now the leading cause of death in children under the age of 17. He says the trends the area is seeing are worrisome.
WAND TV
DPS Board of Education accepting applications for those who want to fill seat on Board
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education is accepting résumés from those interested in filling the seat on the Board that will become open when President Dan Oakes steps down. President Oakes announced last week that he intends to step down Aug. 23 from...
WAND TV
Decatur jet service remains for now
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – United Express jet service remains in Decatur at least for now. SkyWest, which operates United Express serving the Decatur Airport, announced in March Decatur is among 29 communities it wants to stop serving due to the ongoing pilot shortage. The federal government threw a wrench into those plans as it looks at how those cities will be impacted by losing their essential air service.
geneseorepublic.com
Multi-year IDOT construction plan includes Springfield-area projects
A $34.6 billion, six-year program to address aging transit infrastructure that was announced Friday includes several projects in Springfield. Funded in-part by the Rebuild Illinois program and federal investment, the Illinois Department of Transportation plan will improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports all over the state. A grand...
Illinois State Fair opens after over $48 million in renovations
The Illinois State Fair is open in Springfield with over $48 million worth of renovations to the fairgrounds. The fair will run for 10 days in Springfield. State officials opened the fair with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, August 11. Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello spoke at the...
wmay.com
Deputy City Treasurer Seeks To Move Up To Top Spot
With Springfield city treasurer Misty Buscher hoping to move up to the mayor’s office, her top deputy is hoping to replace Buscher as city treasurer. Colleen Redpath Feger has served as deputy treasurer for four years, and has announced her candidacy to run for the top job in the office in next spring’s city elections. Feger is the daughter of Ward 1 Alderman Chuck Redpath. She says in a statement she’s not running for the title or fame, but to serve the people of Springfield.
From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Board Meeting – Circus Video Included
While the Shelby County Board pays a company to basically point out how many different problems they have, which included adding more problems to be solved during last night’s meetings, we sit back and have to laugh because we have been pointing out those very same problems for years and never charged them a penny. The entire meeting video is below, and we urge fresh popcorn and drinks as the show is like none other we have witnessed in some time.
WAND TV
Family escapes house fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out to a house fire early Monday morning. Crews responded to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. at 4 a.m. Nothing was showing from the street, but once they opened the front door, they saw the house was filled with smoke.
Man dead after shooting, says Sangamon Co. coroner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a man died after being shot several times. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon stated a 42-year-old man was brought into the hospital from a Springfield house. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Monday. His identity has not yet been released. An autopsy was […]
wmay.com
Springfield Police Respond To Traffic Stop Data
Springfield police say state figures showing that minorities are disproportionately pulled over in the city don’t tell the whole story. The data compiled by the Illinois Department of Transportation shows Black drivers are five times as likely as whites to be pulled over in the city, even though they’re less likely to get a ticket or be found with contraband.
wglt.org
ISU trustees vote to purchase sites on Raab Road in Normal, expand nursing program to Springfield
As Illinois State University prepares for its 2025 launch of a new College of Engineering, trustees on Monday approved the purchase of a former Lincoln College building and the site of a beauty school — both located in the 700 block of Raab Road in Normal — to house non-engineering administrative workers.
