wymt.com
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received and responded to a call on Millers Creek Rd. in Van Lear with reports of a man found on an old mining road who appeared to be beaten up. When EMS arrived shortly after, deputies noticed...
wymt.com
One dead after Lawrence County shooting
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is dead after a struggle led to a shooting in Lawrence County Tuesday morning. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the Peach Orchard area around 6:20 Tuesday morning on reports of shots fired related to a possible burglary.
q95fm.net
Body Discovered In Rowan County Motel Room
Emergency crews were called to a Rowan County motel on Monday afternoon. Housekeeping was allegedly unable to access the room while they were cleaning. A worker is said to have informed police that a man -who appeared to be dead- was found within the room. The Rowan County Coroner was...
k105.com
Eastern Ky. father has self-inflicted gunshot wound, 12-year-old daughter found shot to death
A young eastern Kentucky girl has been found shot to death and her father is hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday morning at approximately 11:00, deputies responded to a “reported assault” in the Van Lear community. Upon arriving, police found that Stacy Collins had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to Highlands Appalachian Regional Hospital.
wymt.com
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a call at a Rowan County motel Monday afternoon. Officials said housekeeping was unable to go inside of a room while they were cleaning. A worker told motel management they found a man who appeared to be dead inside of the room.
Kentucky sheriff gives update on dead 12-year-old
The sheriff’s office said they responded to an assault report at around 11 p.m. when they found Stacy Collins suffering from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.
mountain-topmedia.com
K-9 helps deputies make fentanyl arrest
TOMAHAWK, Ky. — A Johnson County man was arrested in Martin County Sunday, after a drug trafficking complaint turned up a substantial quantity of fentanyl. Deputies were called to a gas station in Tomahawk Sunday evening. There, they encountered Michael Meade, 23, of Hager Hill. Sheriff’s K-9 Zoe was...
q95fm.net
Search Continues For Missing Breathitt County Women
Rescue crews are still working to find two Breathitt County women who have been missing for over two weeks. The women in question are 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff and 60-year-old Venessa Baker. Crews brought in side-by-sides and ATVs in order to manage the difficult terrain, with some vehicles getting stuck over...
Family, friends mourn the loss of teen shot to death in Johnson County
Collins was many things, a daughter, niece and cousin, but to 12-year-old Oiler, she was a best friend.
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police ask for help in identifying suspect in Wayne County B&Es
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police area asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they believe was involved in two breaking and enterings in Wayne County. State Police said the incidents occurred during the past week in Kenova. A green Yamaha golf...
Ashland, Kentucky police warn of scam creating a scare
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is warning of a scam going around on social media that is being posted to community groups allegedly to create a scare. According to the Ashland PD, the scammers go into a community group and post a warning of alleged criminals in the area. Specifically, the […]
q95fm.net
Three Arrested On Marijuana Trafficking Charges
Three men were recently arrested during a traffic stop for felony marijuana trafficking. A trooper with the Kentucky State Police performed a traffic stop on the vehicle being driven by 18-year-old Ashton Fitzpatrick, of Whitesburg, for traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. After making contact with the driver,...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking’s Charges
An arrest was made on Sunday in Martin County following a drug trafficking complaint. Deputies were called to a gas station in Tomahawk on Sunday evening. There, they encountered 23-year-old Michael Meade, of Hager Hill. A K-9 unit was brought in to sniff the suspect’s vehicle, which led to the...
Man and woman facing charges after Uneeda traffic stop
UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Sunday, July 31 traffic stop in the Uneeda area has resulted in the arrest of a man and woman on various charges. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that, while conducting road patrols in Uneeda, Boone County deputies stopped a vehicle for equipment violations.
Greenup Co. Coroner finds remains of 30-year-old man
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup County Coroner’s Officer announced they found the remains of a 30-year-old man in Russell, Kentucky on Thursday. The man was identified as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. The Coroner’s Office says they were unsuccessful in numerous attempts to make contact with the family. Anyone with […]
2 Ashland men sentenced for meth trafficking
Two Ashland men were sentenced to 72 months and 137 months in federal prison on multiple charges on Monday.
12-year-old girl missing from Van Lear, Kentucky
Since this story was published, the body of Stacia Leigh Collins was found in Johnson County. Our updated story can be found here. JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. They say that 12-year-old Stacia Leigh Collins is from Van Lear, Kentucky. Anyone with […]
WV man sentenced to 18 years for possessing 907 grams of meth
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington, West Virginia, man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for possessing and intending to sell methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analog. According to court records, Joseph Ira Patterson, III, 38, admitted he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington in March 2021 and again in April […]
Ironton Tribune
South Point remains identified as Boyd County man
SOUTH POINT — South Point police have identified a set of human remains found in the village last month. Police chief Chris Mahjer said on Friday, that through dental records, they were able to identify the remains as being those of Edward Tate Jr, 33, of Boyd County, Kentucky, who had gone missing more than a year ago. He was last seen by family on March 7, 2021, after leaving home in his car in the morning to get food for the family.
Huntington Man Sentenced to More Than 18 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Joseph Ira Patterson III, 38, of Huntington, was sentenced today to 18 years and four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analogue. According to court documents and statements...
