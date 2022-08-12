ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mar-a-Lago raid's potential effect on the midterms

Last week, the FBI raided the Florida mansion of former president Donald Trump, whom the agency is investigating for potential violation of the Espionage Act and two other criminal statutes. The unprecedented search has set off an enduring political firestorm, directed in large part at the Department of Justice but also toward law enforcement in general.
