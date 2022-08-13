ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man struck by a vehicle on Old Morgantown Road on Aug. 11 is expected to be pulled from life support Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Bowling Green Police PIO Ronnie Ward spoke more Tuesday about the crash that sent James Smith, 31,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WCSO seeking information on theft suspect

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a theft suspect. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO) Police reported an unknown man damaged a door and stole from the Boyce Community Center on Woodburn Allen Springs Road Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office is...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

BGPD warns of individual impersonating officer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green police are warning of a scam involving an individual impersonating an officer. Bowling Green Police Department stated the person is attempting to gather personal information from residents in the area. If an officer is attempting to call you, and you want to verify...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Bowling Green, KY
Traffic
Bowling Green, KY
Government
Warren County, KY
Government
Warren County, KY
Traffic
County
Warren County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wnky.com

WCSO looking for man in connection with theft

ALVATON, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a man they say is involved in property damage and theft. According to WCSO, the man pictured above damaged the door and stole from the Boyce Community Center on Woodburn Allen Springs Road early on Saturday morning.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Stop#Stop Signs#Bus Route#Wcps School#Wpcs
WBKO

Simpson County kicks off back to school with Prayer Walk

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of the Franklin, Kentucky community spent this afternoon praying in the various schools in the city for the 5th annual Prayer Walk. “We’re going not only just in the high school or the middle school, but every single school and even sports facilities where the kids will be after school. So like, it’s all encompassing. It’s everywhere the students are going to be,” said volunteer and student minister, Lily Hunter.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Medical episode precedes vehicle crashing into Clarkson home

A medical episode resulted in a vehicle crashing into a Clarkson residence. Saturday morning at approximately 2:10, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Luedke, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell, the Clarkson Fire Department, and EMS responded to the accident in the 5400 block of Elizabethtown Road. Upon arriving...
CLARKSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police accuse woman of bringing drugs into jail

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says a shoplifting investigation led authorities to bring up more charges against a detained woman. According to police, that initial investigation ended with the arrest of Ashley Lasso. After police transported her to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center, officer says they found narcotics and suspected […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
wnky.com

Be prepared for an emergency: disaster kits make a difference

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The American Red Cross wants to make sure you and your family have an emergency preparedness kit on hand in case there would be a natural disaster. 2-3 week supply of water (1 gallon per person per day) Non-perishable food. Can opener. Medical items and medication. Sanitation. First...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WEHT/WTVW

Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Rollover Crash

A woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Millers Mill Road Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard from Millers Mill Road and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV. The crash caused the SUV on Fort Campbell Boulevard...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Abound holds ribbon cutting for financial learning center at South Warren High School

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Abound Credit Union hosted a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday to celebrate its first ever high school financial learning center. The financial learning center at South Warren High School opened last June and will be open during lunchtime for the 2022-23 school year. Warren County Public Schools stated the center is led by students with continuous guidance from members of the professional Abound team.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy