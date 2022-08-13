Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man struck by a vehicle on Old Morgantown Road on Aug. 11 is expected to be pulled from life support Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Bowling Green Police PIO Ronnie Ward spoke more Tuesday about the crash that sent James Smith, 31,...
WBKO
WCSO seeking information on theft suspect
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a theft suspect. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO) Police reported an unknown man damaged a door and stole from the Boyce Community Center on Woodburn Allen Springs Road Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office is...
wnky.com
BGPD warns of individual impersonating officer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green police are warning of a scam involving an individual impersonating an officer. Bowling Green Police Department stated the person is attempting to gather personal information from residents in the area. If an officer is attempting to call you, and you want to verify...
wnky.com
Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox17.com
Man, 39, arrested on multiple charges after fifth DUI in Elkton, Kentucky
ELKTON, Ky. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after his fifth DUI in Elkton, Kentucky. The Elkton Police Department says that they conducted a traffic stop Sunday on a black Ford Ranger on West Main Street after the vehicle was observed crossing the center line multiple times. The...
wnky.com
WCSO looking for man in connection with theft
ALVATON, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a man they say is involved in property damage and theft. According to WCSO, the man pictured above damaged the door and stole from the Boyce Community Center on Woodburn Allen Springs Road early on Saturday morning.
Neighbors save dogs in Montgomery Co. house fire
At least two neighbors pitched in during a house fire in Clarksville to save two dogs trapped inside the home.
Remains of missing Murfreesboro woman found
Mya C. Fuller was last seen by family members on July 29 and worked an event at Geodis Park in Nashville on July 30.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
Simpson County kicks off back to school with Prayer Walk
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of the Franklin, Kentucky community spent this afternoon praying in the various schools in the city for the 5th annual Prayer Walk. “We’re going not only just in the high school or the middle school, but every single school and even sports facilities where the kids will be after school. So like, it’s all encompassing. It’s everywhere the students are going to be,” said volunteer and student minister, Lily Hunter.
k105.com
Medical episode precedes vehicle crashing into Clarkson home
A medical episode resulted in a vehicle crashing into a Clarkson residence. Saturday morning at approximately 2:10, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Luedke, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell, the Clarkson Fire Department, and EMS responded to the accident in the 5400 block of Elizabethtown Road. Upon arriving...
Police accuse woman of bringing drugs into jail
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says a shoplifting investigation led authorities to bring up more charges against a detained woman. According to police, that initial investigation ended with the arrest of Ashley Lasso. After police transported her to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center, officer says they found narcotics and suspected […]
wnky.com
Be prepared for an emergency: disaster kits make a difference
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The American Red Cross wants to make sure you and your family have an emergency preparedness kit on hand in case there would be a natural disaster. 2-3 week supply of water (1 gallon per person per day) Non-perishable food. Can opener. Medical items and medication. Sanitation. First...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested as officers recover car taken in carjacking
A man was arrested Saturday evening after Metro police officers found him driving a car that was taken in an armed carjacking in South Nashville.
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky shooting
A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell was killed over the weekend in Kentucky.
Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on […]
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Rollover Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Millers Mill Road Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard from Millers Mill Road and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV. The crash caused the SUV on Fort Campbell Boulevard...
wdrb.com
2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
WBKO
U.S. Corps of Engineers: Dam remains halted in Edmonson County until solution is found
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A few months ago, WBKO News told you the Edmonson County Water District voiced their concerns to the U.S. Corps of Engineers over the low water levels and the impact it would have on their supply. After surveying the dam and the area, the removal...
wnky.com
Abound holds ribbon cutting for financial learning center at South Warren High School
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Abound Credit Union hosted a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday to celebrate its first ever high school financial learning center. The financial learning center at South Warren High School opened last June and will be open during lunchtime for the 2022-23 school year. Warren County Public Schools stated the center is led by students with continuous guidance from members of the professional Abound team.
Domestic incident leads to large police presence in East Nashville
A large police presence could be seen in an East Nashville neighborhood as officers responded to a domestic-related incident late Sunday night.
Comments / 1