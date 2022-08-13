ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wnky.com

WKU freshmen transition to Hilltopper life with M.A.S.T.E.R. Plan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s a big day for the new kids on Western Kentucky University’s campus. Freshmen are moving into their dorms!. M.A.S.T.E.R. Plan started today for all of the fresh faces. It stands for Making Academic and Social Transitions Educationally Rewarding. Since 1993, the program has helped undergraduate...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Teranga Academy’s first day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Teranga Academy started their first day if school today in Bowling Green. The Teranga Academy here in Kentucky was made possible by a partnership by between Bowling Green Independent School District and the non-profit organization known as Fugees Family, Inc. Luma Mufleh, the founder...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
Bowling Green, KY
College Sports
Bowling Green, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
wnky.com

Abound holds ribbon cutting for financial learning center at South Warren High School

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Abound Credit Union hosted a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday to celebrate its first ever high school financial learning center. The financial learning center at South Warren High School opened last June and will be open during lunchtime for the 2022-23 school year. Warren County Public Schools stated the center is led by students with continuous guidance from members of the professional Abound team.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Fort Campbell soldier killed in Logan County shooting

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – A service member assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) was found dead after being injured by a gunshot wound near Olmstead on Saturday, Aug. 13. Specialist Joshua Burks was a soldier in the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. According to Kentucky...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
wnky.com

Barren County Schools add zero tolerance vape policy

GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County Schools are taking steps to stop the vaping problem they say is hurting many of their students. Barren County High School says they caught over 200 students with vape products just last year. With only 186 school days, this averages over one incident per...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wku#Bowling#Volleyball#Topper Fans
wnky.com

WCSO looking for man in connection with theft

ALVATON, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a man they say is involved in property damage and theft. According to WCSO, the man pictured above damaged the door and stole from the Boyce Community Center on Woodburn Allen Springs Road early on Saturday morning.
WARREN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy