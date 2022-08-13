Read full article on original website
Related
wnky.com
WKU freshmen transition to Hilltopper life with M.A.S.T.E.R. Plan
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s a big day for the new kids on Western Kentucky University’s campus. Freshmen are moving into their dorms!. M.A.S.T.E.R. Plan started today for all of the fresh faces. It stands for Making Academic and Social Transitions Educationally Rewarding. Since 1993, the program has helped undergraduate...
wnky.com
Teranga Academy’s first day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Teranga Academy started their first day if school today in Bowling Green. The Teranga Academy here in Kentucky was made possible by a partnership by between Bowling Green Independent School District and the non-profit organization known as Fugees Family, Inc. Luma Mufleh, the founder...
wnky.com
WKU researchers receive nearly $25,000 grant for Bowling Green radon research
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A team of Western Kentucky University students received almost $25,000 for their radon research project. A handful of researchers from WKU’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences are using the governmental grant for their experimental study, hoping to develop affordable systems that improve air quality.
wnky.com
Kid hopes grandpa is watching him on the news: their heartfelt story
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-You might remember this charismatic boy from Rich Pond Elementary’s first day of school. “I will say my grandpa always watches the news on the TV, so I’m just gonna say hi grandpa,” said 2nd grader Hunter Jones. Hunter was so happy to be on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
Abound holds ribbon cutting for financial learning center at South Warren High School
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Abound Credit Union hosted a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday to celebrate its first ever high school financial learning center. The financial learning center at South Warren High School opened last June and will be open during lunchtime for the 2022-23 school year. Warren County Public Schools stated the center is led by students with continuous guidance from members of the professional Abound team.
wnky.com
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Logan County shooting
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – A service member assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) was found dead after being injured by a gunshot wound near Olmstead on Saturday, Aug. 13. Specialist Joshua Burks was a soldier in the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. According to Kentucky...
wnky.com
Barren County Schools add zero tolerance vape policy
GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County Schools are taking steps to stop the vaping problem they say is hurting many of their students. Barren County High School says they caught over 200 students with vape products just last year. With only 186 school days, this averages over one incident per...
wnky.com
Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnky.com
WCSO looking for man in connection with theft
ALVATON, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a man they say is involved in property damage and theft. According to WCSO, the man pictured above damaged the door and stole from the Boyce Community Center on Woodburn Allen Springs Road early on Saturday morning.
Comments / 0